« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020  (Read 46713 times)

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,297
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1680 on: December 24, 2019, 09:49:03 AM »
Looks like West Ham v Leicester and City v Sheff Utd count in this game week, is that correct?
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1681 on: December 24, 2019, 11:17:56 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 24, 2019, 09:49:03 AM
Looks like West Ham v Leicester and City v Sheff Utd count in this game week, is that correct?

Not according to the app...

WHU v Leicester is GW20, as is City v Sheffield United. Both are at the weekend - Saturday and Sunday, with all the other fixtures.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,523
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1682 on: December 25, 2019, 07:15:10 PM »
Adama Traore in. Think he can cause problems against Man City's and uh, our defence  :-X
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1683 on: December 26, 2019, 09:33:26 PM »
You know your luck's out when you transfer Mo in, and Liverpool wins a penalty with the first kick after his substitution. He would have been designated peno taker prior to Jimmy's introduction.
Logged

Offline Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,523
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1684 on: December 26, 2019, 10:38:14 PM »
I'm beginning to think it's been a bad decision not to have Alexander-Arnold in my team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,297
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1685 on: December 26, 2019, 11:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 26, 2019, 10:38:14 PM
I'm beginning to think it's been a bad decision not to have Alexander-Arnold in my team.

Im delighted to inform you I have him and Robbo. And such was my confidence today I made Soyuncu my third sub.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1686 on: December 27, 2019, 01:21:49 AM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 26, 2019, 10:38:14 PM
I'm beginning to think it's been a bad decision not to have Alexander-Arnold in my team.

One of my few good decisions recently was selling Robbo instead of Trent when I needed to sacrifice a Liverpool defender to make room for Mo.

Of course, you can question the wisdom of selling a Liverpool defender when we now have 6 consecutive clean sheets in all comps played by adults, but you can also piss off with that shite :)
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1687 on: December 27, 2019, 08:50:30 PM »
My cup game is neck in neck here!

60-60 at HT.

They have KDB captain and I have KDB and Jiminez. Need Jimi to do something - goal or assist and KDB to get no returns.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1688 on: December 28, 2019, 06:07:04 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 27, 2019, 08:50:30 PM
My cup game is neck in neck here!

60-60 at HT.

They have KDB captain and I have KDB and Jiminez. Need Jimi to do something - goal or assist and KDB to get no returns.

Good last ten minutes for you... And the Reds! :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1689 on: December 28, 2019, 08:54:44 AM »
Nearly screwed up as forgot I put my 3 Liverpool players as subs the week before so didnt change them back. Thankfully I had 3 players who didnt play at all so they all came into the team.

Was an OK week, which stopped my slide from the previous two very poor weeks.
Logged

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,297
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1690 on: December 28, 2019, 09:00:19 AM »
76 points. Third week out of 4 that Ive scored over 75. Top 742k overall now (always the benchmark!).
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1691 on: December 28, 2019, 05:02:39 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 28, 2019, 06:07:04 AM
Good last ten minutes for you... And the Reds! :)

Absolutely...!

Leicester making 9 changes tonight...!
Logged
JFT96.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1692 on: December 28, 2019, 05:48:30 PM »
Fuck off Rodgers  :no
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1693 on: December 28, 2019, 07:38:35 PM »
Actually gave Perez a game and two assists.

Nice one Brendan.
Logged
AHA!

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1694 on: December 28, 2019, 07:38:50 PM »
Doesn't do a single rotation all year, then basically rotates the entire team for one game. FRAUDGERS!
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1695 on: December 29, 2019, 11:11:56 AM »
24 with mane,robertson, kdb (C) to play, probably the lowest score GW all season for everyone
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 12:10:43 AM »
Quote from: LiamG on December 29, 2019, 11:11:56 AM
24 with mane,robertson, kdb (C) to play, probably the lowest score GW all season for everyone

By my estimation you must be sitting on about 70 now. The guests are swarming out of your Pity Party and into mine (35 points). I knew I should have got KDB when I ditched Sterling a few weeks back, but everyone else in my league had him and I don't like to play that way, even though it's the percentage play.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 12:48:05 AM »
75 with only getting 1 point from the Leicester players. Not a bad weekend.
Logged

Offline Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,382
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 03:33:57 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 26, 2019, 11:34:14 PM
Im delighted to inform you I have him and Robbo. And such was my confidence today I made Soyuncu my third sub.

I'd be top of all of my leagues if I'd not kept Trent on the bench for this game. Absolute dickhead move.

EDIT: Not the RAWK league though!
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 04:29:13 PM »
Back up to 28th in the RAWK league & 32,986 globally after that weekend after a run of poor ones.

Mane captain over Vardy or De Bruyne I think this week.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,270
  • YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 04:31:17 PM »
The big question is.... Aguero, Kane or Aubameyamg in for Abraham?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 