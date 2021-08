I think one of his best individual moments for pure technique was his cross for Mo versus West Ham. Sometime forgotten but that goal was an outstanding goal and his first time cross was an outstanding part of it.



Yes, spot on mate - unbelievable cross hit first time over that distance and finished off brilliantly by Mo. One of my favourite moments from Shaq was his goal v Fulham...his technique to control and score on the volley like that was just sublime !Scored some great goals and made wonderful assists, like the one above. There was also that 'bicycle kick' goal against United in pre-season in the USGood luck Xherdan and thanks for those memories.