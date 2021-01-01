« previous next »
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3240 on: Today at 09:35:31 am
I think one of his best individual moments for pure technique was his cross for Mo versus West Ham. Sometime forgotten but that goal was an outstanding goal and his first time cross was an outstanding part of it.

https://youtu.be/EqFw7s3NI-U
Offline Garrus

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3241 on: Today at 09:55:56 am
Good luck, Xherdan! Great little player.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3242 on: Today at 10:00:34 am
Injuries have curtailed him in the last 2 years which is probably why he is going for under £10m, but it's still a great price after 3 years which equates to £4m plus wages.

Even if you question his contribution in the last 2 seasons, he did enough in 18/19 to deserve the medals he got with us.

Best of luck Cube  :wave
Offline VVM

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3243 on: Today at 10:07:31 am
He was a player I was always desperate to see more of.

A lot of comments were made before we signed him suggesting he had a bad attitude and whilst we obviously don't see what goes on behind the scenes, he seemed to be a model professional to me.
Offline TAA66

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3244 on: Today at 10:41:37 am
Thanks for the United and Barca performances Shaq

All the best
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3245 on: Today at 10:44:24 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:24:47 am
7 goals and 5 assists in 3 seasons for us.

Hes been an important part of whats been achieved in his time here and hes made some hugely important contributions but his output is being a bit overstated because hes a likeable player.

Wish him all the best and hell be fondly remembered.

If it had been 7 goals and 4 assists,  then we would have 1 CL less....
If it had been a couple of goals less,  maybe Ole never happens? Imagine the monstrous world where Ole is not at the wheel. Would life be worth living?

Too bad Shakiri didn't have stamina/defensive attributes needed, but hopefully Elliot can be that creative 1 out of 3 CMs.

Xerdan played his part. Move on and Give PSG hell!
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3246 on: Today at 10:47:33 am
Good luck to him, he deserves a first team place at a team that's playing at a big level. It's been a great three years.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3247 on: Today at 11:17:16 am
All the best Shaq!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3248 on: Today at 11:25:36 am
Sad to see Shaq go. In some ways a very strange career he has had here at Anfield, flicking between first team, bench warmer and late game sub. But he has given us some fantastic moments. Who doesn´t like the Cube?!!

 Hope he does well in France.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3249 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm
The love Shaq is a little Lyon player where
We once got together
Love Shaq baby!
A love Shaq baby!

Not gonna lie. Will miss the Cube.  :)


Offline William Regal

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3250 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm
Good luck Shaq, always enjoyed watching him play, shame about the injuries
Online Red Berry

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3251 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:07:31 am
He was a player I was always desperate to see more of.

A lot of comments were made before we signed him suggesting he had a bad attitude and whilst we obviously don't see what goes on behind the scenes, he seemed to be a model professional to me.

Agree. Gutted to lose him, but we already have so many injury prone players, and his position is well covered so he's become superfluous to requirements.  :-\
Online pa

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3252 on: Today at 03:48:58 pm
Good luck, Shaq. Amazing little player.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3253 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm
Good Luck big man, I hope and think he'll do well there.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3254 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm
Confirmed by the club
Offline Zeb

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3255 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm
Some lovely moments from him for us. Good luck to him.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3256 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm
Bonne chance!
Online fucking appalled

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3257 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm
Good luck Shaq, contributed to some massive moments here
Online Agent99

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3258 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm
Online rob1966

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3259 on: Today at 05:21:23 pm
Well deserved



Online Oskar

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3260 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm
Best of luck to him, hope he stays fit in France and gets the opportunity to play regularly.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3261 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm

Chris Williams
@Chris78Williams
Now Shaqiri has left Liverpool can we openly talk about how he had a hair transplant on international duty but didnt realise he couldnt head a ball for six weeks or go outside without a hat on? Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat imagine having to tell your boss that

Would explain one his absences at least.... lol
Online Chakan

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3262 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm
Gonna miss him :/
Online Dim Glas

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3263 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
Shaq was great! Shame the 2nd half of his time here was so injury hit.  He was the perfect squad player his first season.

Great character who loved playing for the club, and who played his part in some of the absolute best times for this club in recent history, and that is what matters!
Online Agent99

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3264 on: Today at 05:28:12 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:23:12 pm
Chris Williams
@Chris78Williams
Now Shaqiri has left Liverpool can we openly talk about how he had a hair transplant on international duty but didnt realise he couldnt head a ball for six weeks or go outside without a hat on? Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat imagine having to tell your boss that

Would explain one his absences at least.... lol
:butt :D

Didn't Mane have one mid-season as well?
Offline Samie

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3265 on: Today at 05:30:53 pm
Good Luck Shaq!
Online StevoHimself

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3266 on: Today at 05:34:51 pm
Was always a massive fan of Shaq (and his calves) while he was at Stoke so was made up when we signed him. It hasn't been perfect, but I'm glad he was here during a successful period for the club. After all, players of Shaq's quality should look at us as a place where, even if they aren't necessarily guarenteed minutes, they can come and add a few honours to their wikipedia pages. There was one brief shining moment (I'm remembering the Cardiff and Fulham games during his first season) where he looked like he could have been an important player for us.

Lyon's a good move for him. Good luck and thank you, Shaq.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3267 on: Today at 05:38:33 pm
All the best, Cubeinho.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3268 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm
One of my favourite players. Always liked the fact that he kept his head down and just kept training. Sounds like a fun guy to be around, will be missed.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3269 on: Today at 05:49:18 pm
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3270 on: Today at 05:52:56 pm
One last time




Never gets old.
