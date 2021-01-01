Was always a massive fan of Shaq (and his calves) while he was at Stoke so was made up when we signed him. It hasn't been perfect, but I'm glad he was here during a successful period for the club. After all, players of Shaq's quality should look at us as a place where, even if they aren't necessarily guarenteed minutes, they can come and add a few honours to their wikipedia pages. There was one brief shining moment (I'm remembering the Cardiff and Fulham games during his first season) where he looked like he could have been an important player for us.



Lyon's a good move for him. Good luck and thank you, Shaq.