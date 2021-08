A mercurial player always capable of the absolutely sublime. He came with perhaps a slight reputation of maybe being a bit different attitude wise but I thought he really took to the club and has been very professional. The only regret was that he didn't get a few more opportunities with us. Like others have said, perhaps not the best fit for us tactically which limited him to an impact super sub. I think he'll do well at Lyon, seems like a good club for him to go to. He'll also be crucial to Switzerland's World Cup bid and hopefully we can see him grace that tournament with his magic left foot. Leaves with very fond memories and a lot of good wishes for the future.