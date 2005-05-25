I Love Shaq, bloody love Shaq,
I love Shaq, bloody love Shaq.
Haha quality
Come to think of it did Shaq ever have a song when he was playing regularly at start of 18/19?
After I saw the behind-the-scenes Barca thing of Shakira watching us bash them 4-0, I came up with a couple of Shakira-themed ones:
Whenever, wherever
Ya need a left foot curler
Shaq can do them cheeky passes
His thighs are fuckin massive (whenever wherever)
Oooh don't be shy
'Cause the thighs don't lie and the game'll pass you by
She's married...
to Pique...
BUT SHE WOULD GIVE XHERDAN A BJ
derr der der derrrrr yadayada derr der der derrrr yada yada derrr dede derrrrr dede derrrrrrrrrrr SHAQIRI SHAQIRI
(hips dnt lie)