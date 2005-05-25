« previous next »
Author Topic: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube  (Read 304107 times)

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2920 on: October 31, 2020, 10:40:52 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October 31, 2020, 10:09:05 PM
And he has less closing down and tracking back to do as well...

He comes on and does what he's good at. Getting on the ball and playing a bit. Great assist tonight.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2921 on: October 31, 2020, 10:41:06 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October 31, 2020, 10:09:05 PM
And he has less closing down and tracking back to do as well...

This is so true. Just need him to stay fit consistently. He'll be huge for us last 30 min of games. No better impact sub when teams are setup with a low block.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2922 on: October 31, 2020, 10:58:55 PM »
Great to see some love for Shaq, finally. For a while back there there were just a few of us sticking up for him.

I hope all those who spent much of the last twelve months desperate to sell him off will give their heads a wobble. There was a period back then when I don't think there was a single post about him here that wasn't about getting rid of him. Fans.

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2923 on: October 31, 2020, 11:00:10 PM »
To be fair he's been injured all the time for ages. No point giving a player wages when he can't get fit enough to make it to the pitch.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2924 on: October 31, 2020, 11:01:05 PM »
The side effects of the hair transplants took their toll 😁
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2925 on: October 31, 2020, 11:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Knight on October 31, 2020, 11:00:10 PM
To be fair he's been injured all the time for ages. No point giving a player wages when he can't get fit enough to make it to the pitch.
You'd say the same about our other injured players as well would you?

Injuries happen. When they do it should not be the signal to shout ''get rid''

Need more good wives waiting for their man in the fanbase  ;)


Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2926 on: November 1, 2020, 12:33:47 AM »
Big Shaq in the buildingggg (VVD's voice)!    8)
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2927 on: November 1, 2020, 09:42:13 AM »
That pass last night is why we watch footie. Not to see refs strut around like prima donnas; VARs finding ways to cancel lovely open-play goals and award soft pens; short-armed goalies assaulting magnificent centre-backs. No, sublime skill ending in a goal for the mighty reds and giving everyone else the dry boak. beautiful from the wee man. Hope to see more of him soon.
« Reply #2928 on: November 1, 2020, 09:45:24 AM »
Love Shaq baby yeah
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2929 on: November 1, 2020, 12:42:44 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2020, 10:58:55 PM
Great to see some love for Shaq, finally. For a while back there there were just a few of us sticking up for him.

I hope all those who spent much of the last twelve months desperate to sell him off will give their heads a wobble. There was a period back then when I don't think there was a single post about him here that wasn't about getting rid of him. Fans.



Ive never stopped loving Shaq ;D got him on the back of my 17/18 shirt,  and on one of my regrettably infrequent trips to Anfield I loved his neat volley against Fulham.

He clearly loves playing, he seems a great character. Ive said it before but for me he should be in the squad every week, and should be considered a real option in that central attacking role behind the striker against eh bus parkers in this league.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2930 on: November 1, 2020, 02:03:07 PM »
Every game he plays, he contributes something to the team. Very good experienced player with a deadly left foot! Definitely deserves to play more.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2931 on: November 1, 2020, 10:00:57 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on October 31, 2020, 09:03:42 PM
Just immense

There must be a Good reason he doesnt get starts
A side that just got 99 points in the league probably had a fair few decent players and "good reasons".
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 05:53:15 AM »
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 AM »
Deserves a start Tuesday night, hope he gets one.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 08:12:14 AM »
^^ I love that, right after the ball hits the net, Hendo's first reaction is to go hug Shaq (Gini follows soon after).
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 08:21:25 AM »
It's like we're back in 2017: no Virgil and a little magician pulling strings behind our front three.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2020, 11:02:38 PM
You'd say the same about our other injured players as well would you?

Injuries happen. When they do it should not be the signal to shout ''get rid''

Need more good wives waiting for their man in the fanbase  ;)

There comes a point where a player is injured so often that it's not a good use of resources to keep him around. I think that's a legitimate opinion for a fan to have with regard to players like Shaq. The, 'lets support him like a good wife' is also a legitimate and good approach too though. I'm glad this forum has both. And I'm delighted that he is fit currently and contributing, he can't half spot a pass.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 03:57:27 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:24:09 AM
There comes a point where a player is injured so often that it's not a good use of resources to keep him around. I think that's a legitimate opinion for a fan to have with regard to players like Shaq.
It's not really your call to make, though, is it? Or any fan's call to make. Fans do, however, have a roll to perform in supporting players, esp. if the are going through the misery of being injured, which no player deliberately brings on to themselves.

But then, as I've said before, since the advent of those football manager type games, too many fans like to fool themselves that they are managers or scouts, chin stroking and worrying about finances and squad composition etc as if it's somehow their job to. While not failing at the one things fans should be doing.

I guess I'm old fashioned in that regard.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 04:04:01 PM »
I see Shaqs as David Fairclough 2.0 - i.e. a Supersub. I don't think he's good enough to be a regular starter, because he can't track back as well as others, and he tires/picks up knocks, but when you bring him on at 60/70 minutes he can cut through a tired defence and put the game to bed, like he helped to on Saturday. I can see a bit of a partnership developing between him and Jota as well, that pass on Saturday was almost like a telekenetic power between them.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Knight on October 31, 2020, 11:00:10 PM
To be fair he's been injured all the time for ages. No point giving a player wages when he can't get fit enough to make it to the pitch.

That's a very Tory way of thinking.

Presumably you disagree with maternity leave, sick pay, paid holidays etc? They're all the same - paying someone despite them not actually working at the time.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2940 on: Yesterday at 04:22:48 PM »
I agree with some of the posters from above. I think he would make a great super-sup, and have an impact against tiring sides in the last 20-25 minutes. If he is happy with that role we should absolutely keep him on. He really brings something that most our midfielders don't have, which is that little final pass.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 04:32:05 PM »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 04:22:48 PM
I agree with some of the posters from above. I think he would make a great super-sup, and have an impact against tiring sides in the last 20-25 minutes. If he is happy with that role we should absolutely keep him on. He really brings something that most our midfielders don't have, which is that little final pass.

Plus  I  do think he can start games - In fact I wouldstart him ahead of Curtis jones. Shaqiri can be used in Champions league matches or those where we know the opposition will park the bus.

Super sub and deserves his place ahead of Origi on subs bench - well play Shaq. Great assist and impact on Saturday vs West Ham
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 05:53:41 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2020, 10:58:55 PM
Great to see some love for Shaq, finally. For a while back there there were just a few of us sticking up for him.

I hope all those who spent much of the last twelve months desperate to sell him off will give their heads a wobble. There was a period back then when I don't think there was a single post about him here that wasn't about getting rid of him. Fans.

I know Im kind of patting myself on the back, but I genuinely like him as a player and as a person. I was so impressed that he has just put his head down and not complained the last couple of years that he deserves every chance he gets.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 06:33:15 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM
That's a very Tory way of thinking.

Presumably you disagree with maternity leave, sick pay, paid holidays etc? They're all the same - paying someone despite them not actually working at the time.

Obviously if hes our player we should pay him when hes injured! My point was its generally better not to have players on the books who are always injured.

Ghost Town, good point, well put
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 06:36:09 PM »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 04:06:28 PM
That's a very Tory way of thinking.

Presumably you disagree with maternity leave, sick pay, paid holidays etc? They're all the same - paying someone despite them not actually working at the time.

He sounds a bit like Trump as well. He probably labels injured players as "losers".
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 06:47:38 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:36:09 PM
He sounds a bit like Trump as well. He probably labels injured players as "losers".

That's a bit of an overreaction for someone saying they wouldn't have minded an injury prone fringe player being sold

The way people are so invested in players leaving is something I think is a bit strange though

I'm glad he's still here

Edit: might be harsh to call Shaqiri injury prone, he's been unlucky since he's been here but don't think he was too bad before. Either way, I don't think that poster necessarily has it in for him, maybe just worded a bit harshly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:01 PM by Bakez0151 »
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 06:57:50 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2020, 10:58:55 PM
Great to see some love for Shaq, finally. For a while back there there were just a few of us sticking up for him.

I hope all those who spent much of the last twelve months desperate to sell him off will give their heads a wobble. There was a period back then when I don't think there was a single post about him here that wasn't about getting rid of him. Fans.

I don't think people generally wanted Shaq out. He was just injured for a long time and we were moving on as a team and getting stronger.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 07:27:10 PM »
Pearce reporting that Shaq had a chance to go back to the Bundesliga, but he opted to stay here and wanted to fight and prove his worth and contribute. Klopp was delighted with his commitment.

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:27:10 PM
Pearce reporting that Shaq had a chance to go back to the Bundesliga, but he opted to stay here and wanted to fight and prove his worth and contribute. Klopp was delighted with his commitment.
Brilliant. There was another of our players who opted not to move on, and vowed to stay and prove his worth. He ain't done too badly. Hope Shaq has the same experience
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 02:51:15 AM »
Our secret weapon.
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 03:05:13 AM »
I Love Shaq, bloody love Shaq,
I love Shaq, bloody love Shaq.
