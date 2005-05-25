There comes a point where a player is injured so often that it's not a good use of resources to keep him around. I think that's a legitimate opinion for a fan to have with regard to players like Shaq.



It's not really your call to make, though, is it? Or any fan's call to make. Fans do, however, have a roll to perform in supporting players, esp. if the are going through the misery of being injured, which no player deliberately brings on to themselves.But then, as I've said before, since the advent of those football manager type games, too many fans like to fool themselves that they are managers or scouts, chin stroking and worrying about finances and squad composition etc as if it's somehow their job to. While not failing at the one things fans should be doing.I guess I'm old fashioned in that regard.