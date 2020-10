The thing with Xerdan is - he will ALWAYS do 1 or 2 things in a game, that lead to a "Wow" moment from me. Pass or shot or dribble.

Creative, with vision....and that something extra that always seems to lead to a goal or two!



Hope he stays fit and hope he fights the good fight defensively, presses like a madman when tasked to do so. Because offensively, when he is good, he is really darn good!