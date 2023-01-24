« previous next »
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 04:22:10 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 24, 2023, 03:25:38 pm
Same, although I suppose I get why some fans do care. Although it was a bit mad during his time at Villa and indeed Rangers, how MUCH they cared! Never in a million years would I want either of thoses teams to win a raffle, let alone a footy game.

Well, I have to admit I did want Villa to get at least a draw on the final day last season. Not because of who was their manager, though. ;)
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 06:24:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 24, 2023, 09:38:56 am
Never understood this mentality. Are you related to him? Myself, I am completely indifferent to Steven Gerrard's managerial career. Actually that's not quite true, indifferent only if it plays out far far away from Anfield.

Fantastic footballer and sure, he loves LFC but just not enough when it mattered. Notably silent as captain when the club was circling the drain under a pair of slumlords, hours away from bankruptcy. Non-Scousers like Agger, Reina and Torres, spoke their minds but not "our" Stevie G. Acted in his own (and his gobshite mate's) best interests then, colluding with that fucking snake Purslow (who hired him at Villa) and not once since have I heard/read any reflection or regret on his part for his shameful selfish cowardice then.
Wow, what a load of shite that is. Torres spoke his mind? That's lovely. He also fucked us off for a bitter rival in the middle of a season weeks after our biggest legend came home to try and turn things round, fresh off new ownership.

Who knows what Gerrard was thinking during those last few months under H+G? I think it's probably fair to assume that as a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise weren't capable of felt ill-equipped to do anything other than try to help us on the pitch. Shameful, selfish cowardice. Wow.

I'm guessing this opinion comes straight out of the Benitez-cult. Don't get me wrong, I loved Rafa, but it's mad how his popularity amongst some also somehow means that the likes of Gerrard and Carragher are figures of active dislike. Benitez, born again Scouser, the epitome of what Liverpool FC stand for, who has since loyally and proudly gone on to manage Chelsea and Everton. Stevie could only dream of caring just that much about us.

Gerrard is one of the absolute biggest and most important figures in our entire history. For people of my generation he's number 1. He had his head turned when the biggest prizes were on offer for him from basically every top team in Europe but he stuck around. All while watching people I presume you hold to a higher pedigree like Alonso and Torres jump ship and leave him to carry David Ngog, Christian Poulsen, Paul Konchesky and Jay Spearing on his back. Ngog was a Rafa signing though so I shouldn't criticise him. He's entered management quite plainly with the end goal of wanting to manage Liverpool because Liverpool has always been and always will be his life. I've got no doubt he's still haunted by 13/14 and his drive is to get a chance to put that right.

People are invested in him for that reason. Will he be good enough to manage us one day? God knows. But there's no bigger weirdos in our fanbase than the ones who wouldn't at least hope that he proves himself good enough and gets his chance. There's no bigger fairytale than him coming back and winning us the big pots. 
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 06:28:39 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on January 24, 2023, 06:24:17 pm
Wow, what a load of shite that is. Torres spoke his mind? That's lovely. He also fucked us off for a bitter rival in the middle of a season weeks after our biggest legend came home to try and turn things round, fresh off new ownership.

Who knows what Gerrard was thinking during those last few months under H+G? I think it's probably fair to assume that as a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise weren't capable of felt ill-equipped to do anything other than try to help us on the pitch. Shameful, selfish cowardice. Wow.

I'm guessing this opinion comes straight out of the Benitez-cult. Don't get me wrong, I loved Rafa, but it's mad how his popularity amongst some also somehow means that the likes of Gerrard and Carragher are figures of active dislike. Benitez, born again Scouser, the epitome of what Liverpool FC stand for, who has since loyally and proudly gone on to manage Chelsea and Everton. Stevie could only dream of caring just that much about us.

Gerrard is one of the absolute biggest and most important figures in our entire history. For people of my generation he's number 1. He had his head turned when the biggest prizes were on offer for him from basically every top team in Europe but he stuck around. All while watching people I presume you hold to a higher pedigree like Alonso and Torres jump ship and leave him to carry David Ngog, Christian Poulsen, Paul Konchesky and Jay Spearing on his back. Ngog was a Rafa signing though so I shouldn't criticise him. He's entered management quite plainly with the end goal of wanting to manage Liverpool because Liverpool has always been and always will be his life. I've got no doubt he's still haunted by 13/14 and his drive is to get a chance to put that right.

People are invested in him for that reason. Will he be good enough to manage us one day? God knows. But there's no bigger weirdos in our fanbase than the ones who wouldn't at least hope that he proves himself good enough and gets his chance. There's no bigger fairytale than him coming back and winning us the big pots.

Good post also from the same lot that knocks scousers like Gerrard while pinning up the likes of Alonso.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 07:32:44 pm
Yep, cracking post that. The Gerrard hating lot on here are extremely strange. Will never understand it thankfully.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 08:34:01 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on January 24, 2023, 06:24:17 pm
Wow, what a load of shite that is. Torres spoke his mind? That's lovely. He also fucked us off for a bitter rival in the middle of a season weeks after our biggest legend came home to try and turn things round, fresh off new ownership.

Who knows what Gerrard was thinking during those last few months under H+G? I think it's probably fair to assume that as a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise weren't capable of felt ill-equipped to do anything other than try to help us on the pitch. Shameful, selfish cowardice. Wow.

I'm guessing this opinion comes straight out of the Benitez-cult. Don't get me wrong, I loved Rafa, but it's mad how his popularity amongst some also somehow means that the likes of Gerrard and Carragher are figures of active dislike. Benitez, born again Scouser, the epitome of what Liverpool FC stand for, who has since loyally and proudly gone on to manage Chelsea and Everton. Stevie could only dream of caring just that much about us.

Gerrard is one of the absolute biggest and most important figures in our entire history. For people of my generation he's number 1. He had his head turned when the biggest prizes were on offer for him from basically every top team in Europe but he stuck around. All while watching people I presume you hold to a higher pedigree like Alonso and Torres jump ship and leave him to carry David Ngog, Christian Poulsen, Paul Konchesky and Jay Spearing on his back. Ngog was a Rafa signing though so I shouldn't criticise him. He's entered management quite plainly with the end goal of wanting to manage Liverpool because Liverpool has always been and always will be his life. I've got no doubt he's still haunted by 13/14 and his drive is to get a chance to put that right.

People are invested in him for that reason. Will he be good enough to manage us one day? God knows. But there's no bigger weirdos in our fanbase than the ones who wouldn't at least hope that he proves himself good enough and gets his chance. There's no bigger fairytale than him coming back and winning us the big pots.
Completely agree. And also, I'll add how this same lot that hate on Gerrard probably also adore Suarez, notwithstanding him wanting out at every chance he had, aside from Barca, to Madrid (https://www.marca.com/2013/06/11/en/football/real_madrid/1370964998.html), and even fecking Arsenal (https://www.theguardian.com/football/2013/aug/06/luis-suarez-liverpool-arsenal-transfer).

Gerrard stayed, and he stayed through the very shit years of having many shit players. Others didn't and left as soon as they could.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 08:44:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on January 24, 2023, 07:32:44 pm
Yep, cracking post that. The Gerrard hating lot on here are extremely strange. Will never understand it thankfully.

Gerrard hating ? Probably my favourite player of all time - but how he and carragher treated Benitez, the club and the supporters when H&G was around - leaves a big question on their morals and mentality.. Carragher was even worse, but gerrard didnt leave on good terms.. the timeline and the renewal of the contracts; support of hodgson etc.. had enough money but no idea when they left.. the foreigners got the club and more morals thans the local heroes
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 08:48:52 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 24, 2023, 09:38:56 am
Never understood this mentality. Are you related to him? Myself, I am completely indifferent to Steven Gerrard's managerial career. Actually that's not quite true, indifferent only if it plays out far far away from Anfield.

Fantastic footballer and sure, he loves LFC but just not enough when it mattered. Notably silent as captain when the club was circling the drain under a pair of slumlords, hours away from bankruptcy. Non-Scousers like Agger, Reina and Torres, spoke their minds but not "our" Stevie G. Acted in his own (and his gobshite mate's) best interests then, colluding with that fucking snake Purslow (who hired him at Villa) and not once since have I heard/read any reflection or regret on his part for his shameful selfish cowardice then.

Supporting hodgson and just being friendly to their journo mates.. Non-scientific from me as usual, but the "foreigners" are just probably just blown away with the passion, the interest and the love they experience being a part of the club and the city.. the "locals" just have to deal with I guess and just might not have another experiences..
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
January 24, 2023, 11:12:32 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on January 24, 2023, 08:48:52 pm
Supporting hodgson and just being friendly to their journo mates.. Non-scientific from me as usual, but the "foreigners" are just probably just blown away with the passion, the interest and the love they experience being a part of the club and the city.. the "locals" just have to deal with I guess and just might not have another experiences..

You would think if they were so blown away they would spend their best years at Liverpool and not Barcelona Madrid or Chelsea, maybe its the weather.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yesterday at 10:30:56 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on January 24, 2023, 06:24:17 pm
Wow, what a load of shite that is. Torres spoke his mind? That's lovely. He also fucked us off for a bitter rival in the middle of a season weeks after our biggest legend came home to try and turn things round, fresh off new ownership.

Who knows what Gerrard was thinking during those last few months under H+G? I think it's probably fair to assume that as a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise weren't capable of felt ill-equipped to do anything other than try to help us on the pitch. Shameful, selfish cowardice. Wow.

I'm guessing this opinion comes straight out of the Benitez-cult. Don't get me wrong, I loved Rafa, but it's mad how his popularity amongst some also somehow means that the likes of Gerrard and Carragher are figures of active dislike. Benitez, born again Scouser, the epitome of what Liverpool FC stand for, who has since loyally and proudly gone on to manage Chelsea and Everton. Stevie could only dream of caring just that much about us.

Gerrard is one of the absolute biggest and most important figures in our entire history. For people of my generation he's number 1. He had his head turned when the biggest prizes were on offer for him from basically every top team in Europe but he stuck around. All while watching people I presume you hold to a higher pedigree like Alonso and Torres jump ship and leave him to carry David Ngog, Christian Poulsen, Paul Konchesky and Jay Spearing on his back. Ngog was a Rafa signing though so I shouldn't criticise him. He's entered management quite plainly with the end goal of wanting to manage Liverpool because Liverpool has always been and always will be his life. I've got no doubt he's still haunted by 13/14 and his drive is to get a chance to put that right.

People are invested in him for that reason. Will he be good enough to manage us one day? God knows. But there's no bigger weirdos in our fanbase than the ones who wouldn't at least hope that he proves himself good enough and gets his chance. There's no bigger fairytale than him coming back and winning us the big pots. 

" a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise"

A football team is a team. No one player can drive everything and yeah, Gerrard was good, but we had plenty of talent in that team.

With your post, you're slagging off all the players, LFC and the fans that got behind them.

LFC is a team. Football is a team sport.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yesterday at 10:32:18 am
There'll never not be ridiculous takes on Stevie.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on January 24, 2023, 08:44:31 pm
Gerrard hating ? Probably my favourite player of all time - but how he and carragher treated Benitez, the club and the supporters when H&G was around - leaves a big question on their morals and mentality.. Carragher was even worse, but gerrard didnt leave on good terms.. the timeline and the renewal of the contracts; support of hodgson etc.. had enough money but no idea when they left.. the foreigners got the club and more morals thans the local heroes
I strongly disagree that any of the foreign lads "got" the club more than Gerrard and Carragher. At the end of the day most of them left at the first opportunity for more honours/money. It's quite easy to give that impression. Most came from smaller clubs and were grateful to be here, did all the usual PR stuff (greatest fans in the world, I remember watching the 2005 final with my mum and dad and saying one day I will play for Liverpool etc etc).

I'd be interested to know which ones specifically "got it" more? Hyypia is probably the standout. He certainly got it, although we'll never know what he would've said if Madrid or Barca came knocking. I'd also struggle to believe he'd understand it any more than two blokes who spent their entire lives in the city of Liverpool.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:30:56 am
" a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise"

A football team is a team. No one player can drive everything and yeah, Gerrard was good, but we had plenty of talent in that team.

With your post, you're slagging off all the players, LFC and the fans that got behind them.

LFC is a team. Football is a team sport.
Gerrard at Liverpool between 2004-2006 especially is about the clearest example you'll ever see of a team being carried by a talisman. Of course it's a team game and we had a great coach and some other good players but we wouldn't have even got out of the group stages in 2005 without Gerrard. Milan would've stuck about 12 in in that final. That performance and the one a year later in Cardiff were two of the greatest solo performances in the history of the sport and we'd have been fucked without him. The players in that squad have basically said the same thing. Don't see how it's disrespectful to the club to say so.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Today at 01:51:17 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:31:49 pm
I strongly disagree that any of the foreign lads "got" the club more than Gerrard and Carragher. At the end of the day most of them left at the first opportunity for more honours/money. It's quite easy to give that impression. Most came from smaller clubs and were grateful to be here, did all the usual PR stuff (greatest fans in the world, I remember watching the 2005 final with my mum and dad and saying one day I will play for Liverpool etc etc).

I'd be interested to know which ones specifically "got it" more? Hyypia is probably the standout. He certainly got it, although we'll never know what he would've said if Madrid or Barca came knocking. I'd also struggle to believe he'd understand it any more than two blokes who spent their entire lives in the city of Liverpool. Gerrard at Liverpool between 2004-2006 especially is about the clearest example you'll ever see of a team being carried by a talisman. Of course it's a team game and we had a great coach and some other good players but we wouldn't have even got out of the group stages in 2005 without Gerrard. Milan would've stuck about 12 in in that final. That performance and the one a year later in Cardiff were two of the greatest solo performances in the history of the sport and we'd have been fucked without him. The players in that squad have basically said the same thing. Don't see how it's disrespectful to the club to say so.


Nah not having that at all. We had some great players that put in great performances.

It's a team game. I didn't support Gerrard FC. I supported Liverpool. If you asked him if he carried the team and won everything himself, he'd probably laugh at you..

Even in the final, that double save kept us in it as much as anything else. Some amazing performanecs from the whole team across the park from 3-0 down was amazing. Wasn't just a single player.
