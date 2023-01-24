Never understood this mentality. Are you related to him? Myself, I am completely indifferent to Steven Gerrard's managerial career. Actually that's not quite true, indifferent only if it plays out far far away from Anfield.



Fantastic footballer and sure, he loves LFC but just not enough when it mattered. Notably silent as captain when the club was circling the drain under a pair of slumlords, hours away from bankruptcy. Non-Scousers like Agger, Reina and Torres, spoke their minds but not "our" Stevie G. Acted in his own (and his gobshite mate's) best interests then, colluding with that fucking snake Purslow (who hired him at Villa) and not once since have I heard/read any reflection or regret on his part for his shameful selfish cowardice then.



Wow, what a load of shite that is. Torres spoke his mind? That's lovely. He also fucked us off for a bitter rival in the middle of a season weeks after our biggest legend came home to try and turn things round, fresh off new ownership.Who knows what Gerrard was thinking during those last few months under H+G? I think it's probably fair to assume that as a 20 something year old footballer who'd dedicated his whole life to dragging us to heights we otherwise weren't capable of felt ill-equipped to do anything other than try to help us on the pitch. Shameful, selfish cowardice. Wow.I'm guessing this opinion comes straight out of the Benitez-cult. Don't get me wrong, I loved Rafa, but it's mad how his popularity amongst some also somehow means that the likes of Gerrard and Carragher are figures of active dislike. Benitez, born again Scouser, the epitome of what Liverpool FC stand for, who has since loyally and proudly gone on to manage Chelsea and Everton. Stevie could only dream of caring just that much about us.Gerrard is one of the absolute biggest and most important figures in our entire history. For people of my generation he's number 1. He had his head turned when the biggest prizes were on offer for him from basically every top team in Europe but he stuck around. All while watching people I presume you hold to a higher pedigree like Alonso and Torres jump ship and leave him to carry David Ngog, Christian Poulsen, Paul Konchesky and Jay Spearing on his back. Ngog was a Rafa signing though so I shouldn't criticise him. He's entered management quite plainly with the end goal of wanting to manage Liverpool because Liverpool has always been and always will be his life. I've got no doubt he's still haunted by 13/14 and his drive is to get a chance to put that right.People are invested in him for that reason. Will he be good enough to manage us one day? God knows. But there's no bigger weirdos in our fanbase than the ones who wouldn't at least hope that he proves himself good enough and gets his chance. There's no bigger fairytale than him coming back and winning us the big pots.