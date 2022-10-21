Shame. Haven't seen enough to know, but their fans will : whether there was a pre-Beale and a post in terms of the structure of the side, the performance levels. If Gerrard lacks in running the sessions, setting the tactics, perhaps the best option is to take a few years off working on those things, build up his skillset. Liverpool need a coach who can cope if his assistants decide to move, someone who can run that side if necessary, not a pure frontman.
The years most top coaches now would have spent developing their skillsets, Gerrard was on the pitch, no big surprise if he's behind the curve there. Time on his side, contacts in the game, his move.