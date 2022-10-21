I don't even know why he wants to go into the management game, it is rigged anyway.



I think a lot of the players particularly from that mid-to-late '00s generation have developed an obsession with success. I remember hearing Roy Keane or someone a few years ago talking about how winning a league title required "a certain mentality," this idea that being a great footballer isn't just about being talented, but about having some never satisified hunger for winning. I also remember John Terry dismissing criticism from Robbie Savage because he had "a nothing career." Jermaine Jenas, somebody who played in the top flight for the majority of his career, gave a "brutally honest" interview on BT in which he said he didn't win as much as he would have liked. He was nearly in tears.And then you have Guardiola, the ultimate combo of great player/ great manager. His character is defined almost always by a machine-like desire for perfection. And then, with mixed success, the likes of Gerrard, Pirlo, Lampard, Arteta, Viera etc have all had relatively big jobs in recent years. Many of these at clubs were they were successful as players. If it goes well, it's great for everyone. Club. Manager. Fans.So, basically, I think it's related both to how the standard for what constitutes a great player or career has risen in the last few years and the rise of people like Guardiola who make the jump into management effortlessly at a club were they were already iconic as a player.