« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 132055 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1920 on: October 21, 2022, 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 21, 2022, 04:28:10 pm
Back in the days when I could be arsed commenting on football YouTube videos I'd often back these when Birmingham fans were giving them grief. I had Brum fans down as the Bitters of Birmingham who were basically just jealous angry heads while Villa had actually won things and had a European Cup in the trophy room. I soon left them to it after seeing and hearing Villa antics towards us though. It's really bizarre, because Villa never really cross my mind. They've never been rivals of ours. They were just one of those clubs you never gave a second though about. If they were in your division you played them twice a season and that was the extent of your interest in them. It's just so odd how they are so heavily eaten up by us though. Such a strange fanbase really. They should stick to getting terrorised by their neighbours and stop worrying about us.

I think that the case for a lot of clubs mate. They try to invent a rivlary with us, and maybe other big teams I don't know. They want to give us a grief so that we dislike them, and they can milk it and try to make it a thing. Like Martin Tyler desperately trying to make "and its live" a big thing, when really no one gives a shit about it.
On Gerrard, I actually think in the long term he'll be a very good manager. I've never been a big fan of Scottish football, but a lot of my close friends are Celtic fans and they all to a man said (begrudgingly) he did a brilliant job up there. Yeah I know its not the same but he got them in shape pretty quick, and made them as solid as they have been in a long long time.
Good luck to him. He didn't get where he is by giving up when things dont work out.
 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,113
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1921 on: October 21, 2022, 11:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 21, 2022, 11:02:27 pm
How was he humiliated? He took a job and failed but he didn't humiliate himself.
The thing is the details don't matter. He's a person lots of people here feel an affection and affinity for so naturally they feel sad for him when he has any setback or negative happening to him. It's a normal human reaction when someone you like or care about has a bad day; a normal reaction not a contingent one
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1922 on: October 21, 2022, 11:47:08 pm »
I see that this thread has become the latest twat magnet.


Stevie only ever looked after Stevie,gtfysc.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,897
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1923 on: October 22, 2022, 12:30:59 am »
Quote from: andy07 on October 21, 2022, 09:55:01 pm
As a player Stevie was ready to throw everything away for Chelsea in 2005 but had a last minute change of heart.  As a manager he made a great start at Rangers, made himself a legend, and then walked away from a club that made the Europa League final. What for? Villa, yes a lower mid table team going nowhere.  Now the chickens have come home to roost Stevie needs to take a good look at himself before his next move.   Is he loyal to anyone other than himself?
Just a ridiculous post.

Did he go to Chelsea when they were dominating the league? Did he listen to Real Madrid's offers and link up with Ronaldo, Ozil, Benzema, Alonso and the rest?

I'm pretty sure he stayed here and played with the likes of Paul Konchesky and David Ngog.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1924 on: October 22, 2022, 12:53:18 am »
Quote from: andy07 on October 21, 2022, 09:55:01 pm
As a player Stevie was ready to throw everything away for Chelsea in 2005 but had a last minute change of heart.  As a manager he made a great start at Rangers, made himself a legend, and then walked away from a club that made the Europa League final. What for? Villa, yes a lower mid table team going nowhere.  Now the chickens have come home to roost Stevie needs to take a good look at himself before his next move.   Is he loyal to anyone other than himself?

 :wanker
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1925 on: October 22, 2022, 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 21, 2022, 09:22:51 am
I don't even know why he wants to go into the management game, it is rigged anyway.

I think a lot of the players particularly from that mid-to-late '00s generation have developed an obsession with success. I remember hearing Roy Keane or someone a few years ago talking about how winning a league title required "a certain mentality," this idea that being a great footballer isn't just about being talented, but about having some never satisified hunger for winning. I also remember John Terry dismissing criticism from Robbie Savage because he had "a nothing career." Jermaine Jenas, somebody who played in the top flight for the majority of his career, gave a "brutally honest" interview on BT in which he said he didn't win as much as he would have liked. He was nearly in tears.

And then you have Guardiola, the ultimate combo of great player/ great manager. His character is defined almost always by a machine-like desire for perfection. And then, with mixed success, the likes of Gerrard, Pirlo, Lampard, Arteta, Viera etc have all had relatively big jobs in recent years. Many of these at clubs were they were successful as players. If it goes well, it's great for everyone. Club. Manager. Fans.

So, basically, I think it's related both to how the standard for what constitutes a great player or career has risen in the last few years and the rise of people like Guardiola who make the jump into management effortlessly at a club were they were already iconic as a player.

Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1926 on: October 22, 2022, 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 21, 2022, 12:16:31 pm
Just pure hyperbole that. He's had two manager jobs and he's 42, one a big success the other not so much. At that age it just takes one good job to get him being talked about again for big jobs. I think the main thing is how low he's willing to drop. He's always going to be a high profile manager, he's not going to get a low profile 18 months at a Middlesbrough or Norwich like others might.
Not that hyperbolic, he's stint at Villa has shown massive gaps several areas such as man management, tactical prowess and implementing a football philosophy.

He needs to start from scratch almost, take some time gaining some knowledge then take a championship side and build them up like he did at Rangers. He needs at 3 years in a job to learn how to deal with all the ups and downs. He learnt some of this at Rangers but he missed a crucial opportunity for self development last season.

As I mentioned, he will get job offers, and he can still have a decent career but if he wants to be elite then he will need to improve massively.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1927 on: October 22, 2022, 01:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on October 22, 2022, 12:39:51 pm
Not that hyperbolic, he's stint at Villa has shown massive gaps several areas such as man management, tactical prowess and implementing a football philosophy.

He needs to start from scratch almost, take some time gaining some knowledge then take a championship side and build them up like he did at Rangers. He needs at 3 years in a job to learn how to deal with all the ups and downs. He learnt some of this at Rangers but he missed a crucial opportunity for self development last season.

As I mentioned, he will get job offers, and he can still have a decent career but if he wants to be elite then he will need to improve massively.

yeah, he's definitely missed a trick...if only he had you as a life coach he'd be smashing it by now
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on October 22, 2022, 01:32:21 pm
yeah, he's definitely missed a trick...if only he had you as a life coach he'd be smashing it by now
Yeah, bit uncalled for, what do you suggest he does? Others have completely dismissed him as a manager. I desperately want him succeed whether its here or somewhere else but you can't somehow think he'll just walk back in and magically fix everything he did wrong.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm »
Personally speaking i'd love to see him succeed but he has to think long and hard about his next role as manager. It's going to be next to impossible to find success in England as he's universally hated by most clubs fans and most would rather see him fail even if it means the club they support doing badly much like happened with Rafa at Everton.

His own incredible self belief will be screaming at him to take a job at a Southampton or Wolves type level job if it came up but imo he needs to fcuk that off and spend some time in the German, Dutch, Spanish etc... leagues and gain traction in that way. At least he won't be having his own fans booing him from the get go. It's no guarantee of success of course just because it's a foreign league but he may learn something he won't get the chance or time to learn in England.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:23:22 pm
Personally speaking i'd love to see him succeed but he has to think long and hard about his next role as manager. It's going to be next to impossible to find success in England as he's universally hated by most clubs fans and most would rather see him fail even if it means the club they support doing badly much like happened with Rafa at Everton.

His own incredible self belief will be screaming at him to take a job at a Southampton or Wolves type level job if it came up but imo he needs to fcuk that off and spend some time in the German, Dutch, Spanish etc... leagues and gain traction in that way. At least he won't be having his own fans booing him from the get go. It's no guarantee of success of course just because it's a foreign league but he may learn something he won't get the chance or time to learn in England.

Given that his family stayed put when he was in Glasgow and Birmingham, the likelihood is that it would be the same if he went somewhere like Spain or Germany. That can't help. Imagine if Klopp moved over here in 2015 but his wife and the dogs stayed in Germany. You need that sort of move to be all in.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • RedOrDead
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Think he seen the success Rodgers had moving from Celtic to Leicester (was getting them to be close to the top 4- winning the FA Cup and getting linked to big jobs). Wonder if thats what gerrard thought he would be doing there. Lets be honest, hes been heavily backed in the transfer market so he cant use that as an excuse for why he failed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 