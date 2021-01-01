Why people are so adamant he'll never get a job in England again is baffling. He's done mediocre at Villa but was looking very promising at Rangers. We have a merry-go-round of dross that still seem able to get roles at any number of clubs in England and even in the PL we have the likes of Lampard still employed in the PL so Stevie will be absolutely fine
Drop down to the Championship or go abroad and he'll be sound
People like being adament; it makes them feel authoritative, like they know what they're talking about, when really, no-one knows anything...
Just as there's no reason to think Gerrard will
make it as a top level manager, there's no reason to think he won't
make it as a top level manager. And just as there's no reason to think he will
be LFC manager one day, there's no reason to think he won't
be LFC manager one day.
He's still in his managerial infancy, it could go either way or another way completely (e.g he gives up mangement to run a pub or a sports store - do any ex players still do that?)
The only way to find out is to wait and see, but that requires time and patience and admitting that one doesn't really know. All anathema apparently.