I was looking at possible places in England he could go next and really when you think about it, there aren't many possible destinations.



Looking at the premier league which clubs who are thinking about changing managers or if they plummet would look to change manager would want him? Wolves? Would Wolves want him after his struggles at Villa? Also they perhaps looking abroad first. Would Leicester want to move off Brendan for him? I doubt it as I think they'd want someone with more experience were they to enter a relegation battle. Forest? They just handed Cooper a new contract and are another club that its fanbase would not want an ex Liverpool player. Clubs like Brighton and Bournemouth have either recently made an appointment or happy with what they have.



Looking at the championship where he should look to at next perhaps really the only possible landing spots if things go badly for those clubs are Norwich, WBA, Sheff Utd and perhaps Swansea. Would he really want to follow Dean Smith into another club again? Doubt it. WBA would be the club and are struggling down the table so have no ambitions of promotion really this season, so Stevie could ease himself in there for a promotion push next season at a club that is quite well run. Sheff Utd aren't currently seeking a new manager but if they lose a few games and are out the promotion race, then they too could look for a replacement. Swansea have less resources but could be a decent landing spot. Middlesbrough in the past would be an excellent landing spot but financially they don't seem to be highly competitive in that division. Burnley have just got Kompany and Watford are too unstable.



If he were to go abroad then I'm not sure where he'd go. Perhaps in a good environment under the right structure such as Red Bull, so maybe Salzburg? France? Turkey? Holland?



It will be very interesting to see what he does next.