Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

El Lobo

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1880 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:28:02 pm
I don't think I've seen anyone, myself included, actually wishing him to fail. It's more just being aware that if he did an okay job it would likely lead to a lot of speculation and criticism that could make the life of the next manager a bit more difficult.

I'm not totally convinced that the Villa job was necessarily a bad one to take either. Their fans might expect too much after 2-3 years but I'm sure they would have been happy to be sat in mid-table initially. They were close to the relegation zone when Stevie took over and they had some talent in the squad, with more arriving since. Unfortunately he just hasn't been able to get anything out of players like Watkins, Ings, Coutinho, Buendia, Bailey, all players who seemed to fall off a cliff under him.

Fans will tolerate shit football if it gets positive results, and poor results if the football is good, but when you're terrible to watch and dropping points everywhere you go the manager isn't going to last long.

I'm not suggesting you were, but some have (and I dare say if you go back to when he was appointed there was similar to the below...)

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:39:55 am
Hopefully this puts to bed all the lazy journo crap about Stevie taking over from Klopp one day. He's nowhere near at the level required, and his stint at Villa proved it.

The way he threw Mings under the bus was shocking. That must have really done some damage in the dressing room.

I'm grateful for Villa appointing Stevie. Better this crap all happens under their watch.

I genuinely think he's been a little unlucky too. He's had a few injuries where he's got really poor options in reserve, he's had some of his more reliable players making poor mistakes, he's had to play Mings.... Coutinho essentially conned them into buying him and now again looks like he cant be arsed. And their strikers have been really poor, no getting away from it (and that's two strikers you'd think you could rely on to at least be semi-decent in Ings and Watkins). They've probably warranted a couple more wins which would have them around the likes of Palace and Brighton, who are praised to the hilt. Just seems an odd call so early in the season but also....losing 3-0 to Fulham is pretty damning
Dim Glas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1881 on: Today at 01:18:10 pm
Jürgen Klopp:
"I'm sure he'll come back from that. We had a little exchange this morning, nothing too deep. I can imagine the disappointment for him but we don't need to worry about Stevie. We all get knocks. It's about how you respond."
PatriotScouser

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1882 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm
I was looking at possible places in England he could go next and really when you think about it, there aren't many possible destinations.

Looking at the premier league which clubs who are thinking about changing managers or if they plummet would look to change manager would want him? Wolves? Would Wolves want him after his struggles at Villa? Also they perhaps looking abroad first. Would Leicester want to move off Brendan for him? I doubt it as I think they'd want someone with more experience were they to enter a relegation battle. Forest? They just handed Cooper a new contract and are another club that its fanbase would not want an ex Liverpool player. Clubs like Brighton and Bournemouth have either recently made an appointment or happy with what they have.

Looking at the championship where he should look to at next perhaps really the only possible landing spots if things go badly for those clubs are Norwich, WBA, Sheff Utd and perhaps Swansea. Would he really want to follow Dean Smith into another club again? Doubt it. WBA would be the club and are struggling down the table so have no ambitions of promotion really this season, so Stevie could ease himself in there for a promotion push next season at a club that is quite well run. Sheff Utd aren't currently seeking a new manager but if they lose a few games and are out the promotion race, then they too could look for a replacement. Swansea have less resources but could be a decent landing spot. Middlesbrough in the past would be an excellent landing spot but financially they don't seem to be highly competitive in that division. Burnley have just got Kompany and Watford are too unstable.

If he were to go abroad then I'm not sure where he'd go. Perhaps in a good environment under the right structure such as Red Bull, so maybe Salzburg? France? Turkey? Holland?

It will be very interesting to see what he does next.
johnathank

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1883 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm
Never really saw Gerrard as a manager. His success as a player was never due to tactical acumen and he never really struck me as particularly philosophical off the pitch. I think the era of football man motivator managers has come and gone and hes been left behind.
Fortneef

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1884 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm
What if:  the genius manager is a myth. 

What you need are experts in tactics, transfers, fitness, and motivation, and then a charismatic figurehead to sell the expertise to the players and smile at the cameras?   
jackh

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1885 on: Today at 01:56:35 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:42:58 pm
It will be very interesting to see what he does next.

Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Never really saw Gerrard as a manager. His success as a player was never due to tactical acumen and he never really struck me as particularly philosophical off the pitch. I think the era of football man motivator managers has come and gone and hes been left behind.

Must be a difficult transition for a such high-profile players - you'd think there's potential for someone like Steven Gerrard to be a real asset to the wider coaching set-up of a club and to carve out a long career (without being a manager), but he'll never escape the clamour for him to one day become a manager. Combine that with the inherent ambition that's drummed into top players from such an early age, and there's probably a tricky sense of things never quite being enough.
Chakan

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1886 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:56:35 pm
Must be a difficult transition for a such high-profile players - you'd think there's potential for someone like Steven Gerrard to be a real asset to the wider coaching set-up of a club and to carve out a long career (without being a manager), but he'll never escape the clamour for him to one day become a manager. Combine that with the inherent ambition that's drummed into top players from such an early age, and there's probably a tricky sense of things never quite being enough.

You know someone mentioned it earlier, and while it was meant in a jokey manner, I think the idea has merit. Wouldn't be the worst thing for him to join Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Would give him some really good experience and learn some things overseas.
tubby

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1887 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:00:26 pm
You know someone mentioned it earlier, and while it was meant in a jokey manner, I think the idea has merit. Wouldn't be the worst thing for him to join Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Would give him some really good experience and learn some things overseas.

He should be assistant to someone with way less managerial experience compared to him?
Chakan

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1888 on: Today at 02:20:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:04:22 pm
He should be assistant to someone with way less managerial experience compared to him?

Eh depends on the setup, but I think it would be a good learning experience being overseas. I dunno is any club overseas gonna offer him a job?
Bangin Them In

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1889 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 01:56:08 pm
What if:  the genius manager is a myth. 

What you need are experts in tactics, transfers, fitness, and motivation, and then a charismatic figurehead to sell the expertise to the players and smile at the cameras?   
And throw ins, don't forget throw ins
Jack_Bauer

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1890 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:02:49 am
their fans are extremely bitter and hate us for some reason. I never really take notice of Villa to be honest and I always liked the traditional feel of their stadium, but they just seem to utterly fucking hate us lol 
Isn't that most fanbases in England these days though?
Ghost Town

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1891 on: Today at 02:43:27 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:34:29 am
Why people are so adamant he'll never get a job in England again is baffling. He's done mediocre at Villa but was looking very promising at Rangers. We have a merry-go-round of dross that still seem able to get roles at any number of clubs in England and even in the PL we have the likes of Lampard still employed in the PL so Stevie will be absolutely fine

Drop down to the Championship or go abroad and he'll be sound
People like being adament; it makes them feel authoritative, like they know what they're talking about, when really, no-one knows anything...  8)

Just as there's no reason to think Gerrard will make it as a top level manager, there's no reason to think he won't make it as a top level manager. And just as there's no reason to think he will be LFC manager one day, there's no reason to think he won't be LFC manager one day.

He's still in his managerial infancy, it could go either way or another way completely (e.g he gives up mangement to run a pub or a sports store - do any ex players still do that?)

The only way to find out is to wait and see, but that requires time and patience and admitting that one doesn't really know. All anathema apparently.
Son of Spion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1892 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:28:02 pm
I don't think I've seen anyone, myself included, actually wishing him to fail. It's more just being aware that if he did an okay job it would likely lead to a lot of speculation and criticism that could make the life of the next manager a bit more difficult.

I'm not totally convinced that the Villa job was necessarily a bad one to take either. Their fans might expect too much after 2-3 years but I'm sure they would have been happy to be sat in mid-table initially. They were close to the relegation zone when Stevie took over and they had some talent in the squad, with more arriving since. Unfortunately he just hasn't been able to get anything out of players like Watkins, Ings, Coutinho, Buendia, Bailey, all players who seemed to fall off a cliff under him.

Fans will tolerate shit football if it gets positive results, and poor results if the football is good, but when you're terrible to watch and dropping points everywhere you go the manager isn't going to last long.
I think we'd all like to have seen him succeed. He was a fantastic player for us and still bleeds Liverpool red.

For me though, the way he was hyped up as a shoe-in for our next manager was always utterly ridiculous and based on absolutely nothing. It was a pointless, media driven distraction. This setback for him will, I believe, now give both him and us breathing space. How he reacts from here on may well define him as a manager.

The man gave us so many great memories and I think we all want to see him succeed in all he does. Acknowledging that this setback for him also serves to temper the relentless hype and pressure around him to succeed Klopp is not the same waiting him to fail.

If he develops into a Liverpool level manager then he'll manage us one day. It's as simple as that. If he doesn't, he won't. As it stands, it's far too early to know one way or the other. Personally, I hope he develops into as good a manager as he was a player. I suspect pretty much every red would feel similarly.
A-Bomb

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1893 on: Today at 03:12:04 pm
If there was an opening in the first team coaching staff, would he be interested in working with Klopp?
Chakan

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1894 on: Today at 03:13:22 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:12:04 pm
If there was an opening in the first team coaching staff, would he be interested in working with Klopp?

He'd be stupid not to, but doubt it would be there to take.
leinad

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1895 on: Today at 03:36:18 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:39:57 pm
Isn't that most fanbases in England these days though?

They seem to vehemently hate us for some reason, I remember even back in the Martin O'Neill days they would always sing the usual anti scouse songs. If you ever interact with any of them online you'll notice it a lot, I find it really fucking odd to be honest.
plura

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1896 on: Today at 03:41:04 pm
No doubt that hell be back in the PL again in the future if he kicks on and improves as he should. He is still a young manager all things considering.

I am no fan of having former players of the club to become managers. Theres always a sense that there will be more emotional ties that makes certain decisions more complicated.

Who knows if Gerrard will manage Liverpool at one point. As I said hell improve, but what Ive seen so far of the style of play Aston Villa played it sure wasnt fun.
Maybe hell get some more exciting and attacking play coming on with experience. If not then even with enough experience I rather wed look elsewhere.

Dont want some Rafa styled manager again at the club. Yeah loved Rafa but the football wasnt fun.
Dougle

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1897 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm
I think (granted I know nothing) that Stevie put a good circle of staff around himself in Scotland. He had (at least) Gary Mac and Michael Beale I believe. It gave him the opportunity to learn by osmosis as well as fronting up in the day by day. I hope he does the same with his next stint as manager. Michael Critchley, who was doing well at Blackpool, was another that Stevie knew well. Pity the ship was listing at Villa. There comes a time when you can't turn it around it seems.
I wish him the best. Take a bit of time now and figure out the next move. Working with " a lower level" team didn't do Jurgan any harm in the end.
Terry de Niro

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1898 on: Today at 04:18:26 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:12:04 pm
If there was an opening in the first team coaching staff, would he be interested in working with Klopp?
I actually think it would have been very possible had he not left our Academy as youth coach to go to Rangers, but can't see that now. Can also see why he wanted to branch out on his own, but had he stayed, he could have learned a lot from Jurgen and those around him, maybe that could have been his ladder?
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1899 on: Today at 04:22:11 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 01:56:08 pm
What if:  the genius manager is a myth. 

What you need are experts in tactics, transfers, fitness, and motivation, and then a charismatic figurehead to sell the expertise to the players and smile at the cameras?   
Then you run the risk that if someone of your backroom staff is poached then you're fucked.
Son of Spion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1900 on: Today at 04:28:10 pm
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:36:18 pm
They seem to vehemently hate us for some reason, I remember even back in the Martin O'Neill days they would always sing the usual anti scouse songs. If you ever interact with any of them online you'll notice it a lot, I find it really fucking odd to be honest.

Back in the days when I could be arsed commenting on football YouTube videos I'd often back these when Birmingham fans were giving them grief. I had Brum fans down as the Bitters of Birmingham who were basically just jealous angry heads while Villa had actually won things and had a European Cup in the trophy room. I soon left them to it after seeing and hearing Villa antics towards us though. It's really bizarre, because Villa never really cross my mind. They've never been rivals of ours. They were just one of those clubs you never gave a second though about. If they were in your division you played them twice a season and that was the extent of your interest in them. It's just so odd how they are so heavily eaten up by us though. Such a strange fanbase really. They should stick to getting terrorised by their neighbours and stop worrying about us.
afc turkish

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1901 on: Today at 04:36:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:18:10 pm
Jürgen Klopp:
"I'm sure he'll come back from that. We had a little exchange this morning, nothing too deep. I can imagine the disappointment for him but we don't need to worry about Stevie. We all get knocks. It's about how you respond."

That's right, Jurgen. Stevie is part of "we."

Fuckin' ay...
Pistolero

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1902 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm
A born winner, with titanium bollocks. This is a setback for him but he'll bounce back from it........managing a championship club to promotion would go a long way to restoring his reputation. Good luck Stevie lad 👍
stevieG786

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1903 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm
Gutted for Stevie man, fuck Villa, hope they go down

YNWA Stevie lad
btroom

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1904 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm
those villa fans last night were pathetic with their chanting. they deserve the worst. thankfully they are in for a shock when they find out its not all gerrard fault, they ain't got the squad
tonysleft

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1905 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm
They have a decent squad. He did really badly with it. He was unlucky the big signings got injured but he did very badly with what he has this season. A guy like Dean Smith was doing far better with them
Raaphael

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1906 on: Today at 08:37:07 pm
Sad for Stevie, but I never understood this automatic notion that some people have that he "has" to become Liverpool manager some time in the future. I will be surprised if he ever reaches that level.
tubby

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1907 on: Today at 08:39:53 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:37:07 pm
Sad for Stevie, but I never understood this automatic notion that some people have that he "has" to become Liverpool manager some time in the future. I will be surprised if he ever reaches that level.

Don't think anyone thinks that.  From my point of view, I'd love for him to become a great manager and then take charge of Liverpool and deliver the league title.  But that doesn't mean I think he has a right to the job.
btroom

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1908 on: Today at 08:54:04 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:08:48 pm
They have a decent squad. He did really badly with it. He was unlucky the big signings got injured but he did very badly with what he has this season. A guy like Dean Smith was doing far better with them

They are like everton spent so much for so little quality. fans with far bigger expectation than what they shown so far since promotion.
Dim Glas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1909 on: Today at 09:20:13 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 08:54:04 pm
They are like everton spent so much for so little quality. fans with far bigger expectation than what they shown so far since promotion.

they are better than Everton (not hard I know!).

Their squad is nowhere near as poor as now its been made to be, far too many of their good players are struggling though and have fallen off a cliff form wise for a while. Villa should be doing a lot better with that squad., they are being bettered by a fair few teams with weaker squads.

One thing though that didnt help of course for Gerrard, that one of his big signings got a bad injury right at the start of the season.
andy07

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1910 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm
As a player Stevie was ready to throw everything away for Chelsea in 2005 but had a last minute change of heart.  As a manager he made a great start at Rangers, made himself a legend, and then walked away from a club that made the Europa League final. What for? Villa, yes a lower mid table team going nowhere.  Now the chickens have come home to roost Stevie needs to take a good look at himself before his next move.   Is he loyal to anyone other than himself?   
Dave McCoy

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1911 on: Today at 09:55:14 pm
Don't really get this "sad for Stevie" stuff. The guy left a solid gig for probably more money and prestige and it didn't work out. Shit happens. Oh well, nothing to be sad about.
tubby

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1912 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:55:01 pm
As a player Stevie was ready to throw everything away for Chelsea in 2005 but had a last minute change of heart.  As a manager he made a great start at Rangers, made himself a legend, and then walked away from a club that made the Europa League final. What for? Villa, yes a lower mid table team going nowhere.  Now the chickens have come home to roost Stevie needs to take a good look at himself before his next move.   Is he loyal to anyone other than himself?   

Probably more loyal than you are to ex-Liverpool greats.
andy07

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1913 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:59:02 pm
Probably more loyal than you are to ex-Liverpool greats.

Very silly comment.
Hazell

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1914 on: Today at 10:18:11 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:55:01 pm
As a player Stevie was ready to throw everything away for Chelsea in 2005 but had a last minute change of heart.  As a manager he made a great start at Rangers, made himself a legend, and then walked away from a club that made the Europa League final. What for? Villa, yes a lower mid table team going nowhere.  Now the chickens have come home to roost Stevie needs to take a good look at himself before his next move.   Is he loyal to anyone other than himself?   

If he was loyal to anyone other than himself, he would have left for Chelsea no? He's a football player, regardless of who he supports, the best players want to win the biggest trophies and he frankly would have won league titles at Chelsea he didn't get to at Liverpool. The anger at him in 2005 was somewhat understandable, if a little overboard but in hindsight, I'm surprised anyone thinks that.

Regarding his managerial career, I think he should have stayed at Rangers but it's easy to say. Eventually, like everyone else, he would want to manage at a higher level and he's not going to do that straight away from Scotland. His stock was high so I can see why he left.
johnathank

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1915 on: Today at 10:22:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:55:14 pm
Don't really get this "sad for Stevie" stuff. The guy left a solid gig for probably more money and prestige and it didn't work out. Shit happens. Oh well, nothing to be sad about.
Many of us are sad to see someone who gave us so many happy memories being humiliated.

Unrelated, but Villa really did an awful job spending the Grealish windfall, which I think most of their problems can be traced back to. I remember Purslow laying out the attributes of Bailey, Buendía, and Ings and how they could replace Grealish together. Have they ever convinced in a tandem? Not for me. The Coutinho signing, which has to be laid at Gerrard's feet, has been a failure, just as much of us would have expected.
