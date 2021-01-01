Gerrard did well at Rangers and has respect for that. Even through people say he was not a massive talker on the pitch, he was certainly inspirational and commanded respect and still does. He still has those qualities. I definitely think he still has a future in management.



But, in fairness, he's made a mess at Villa, spent quite heavily, and if a team is playing the way they are, and the results are that bad, and there's no signs of improvement, then he has to go.



My opinion is he should take his time and choose his next job wisely. Villa would always be a tough job for him, previous European champions with a large fanbase and rather high expectations (and they should have). Then the English press with such a large name. Plus, scousers are not going to be the most popular figures there. So, when it got bad, it's obvious the pressure would pile on.



I like the idea of him going into the Championship, a quality league where you need a bit of rough and tough too, seems like if matched with the right club he could do well. Also going abroad is an option, where his name will have a bit of authority and there's less attention from the English press. But at the same time, there's the language barrier and we do not understand the fanbases as well as the ones in the UK. He wouldn't want to walk into the Everton of Spain.



Whatever he chooses to do I wish him well, just hope he chooses wisely and has the hunger, drive and ambition to really make a success of it. I doubt he would take a job without that.