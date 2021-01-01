« previous next »
Jack_Bauer

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1840 on: Today at 08:05:36 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:57:17 am
It seems to be a new phase now with players going into management, they get opportunities at premier league clubs with little to no experience and those clubs wonder why it doesnt work

They should reset their expectations, not jump straight into a big job as such but instead work at lower levels, work on a formation, way of playing etc then when established then make the step up. Follow the Graham Potter route.

Steven Gerrard needs to refocus if his desire is to make it as a manager, go to a lower division take lower wages and try and manage that level of team and see if he can work wonders. However for me as well I dont see him as a Liverpool manager, it for me is in similar vein to when Frank Lampard managed Chelsea, it started off well enough but certainly didnt last beyond the year. His if it did happen would go in similar fashion.
Yep, If he really wanted to manage in England and have a bigger challenge than Rangers he should have gone to League 1 or The Championship, The jump from Rangers to Villa was too great a jump. It is probably what he should do now if he wants to continue in management rather than hoping another Prem side decides to take the gamble on him.
AA1122

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1841 on: Today at 08:13:02 am
Gerrard did well at Rangers and has respect for that. Even through people say he was not a massive talker on the pitch, he was certainly inspirational and commanded respect and still does. He still has those qualities. I definitely think he still has a future in management.

But, in fairness, he's made a mess at Villa, spent quite heavily, and if a team is playing the way they are, and the results are that bad, and there's no signs of improvement, then he has to go.

My opinion is he should take his time and choose his next job wisely. Villa would always be a tough job for him, previous European champions with a large fanbase and rather high expectations (and they should have). Then the English press with such a large name. Plus, scousers are not going to be the most popular figures there. So, when it got bad, it's obvious the pressure would pile on.

I like the idea of him going into the Championship, a quality league where you need a bit of rough and tough too, seems like if matched with the right club he could do well. Also going abroad is an option, where his name will have a bit of authority and there's less attention from the English press. But at the same time, there's the language barrier and we do not understand the fanbases as well as the ones in the UK. He wouldn't want to walk into the Everton of Spain.

Whatever he chooses to do I wish him well, just hope he chooses wisely and has the hunger, drive and ambition to really make a success of it. I doubt he would take a job without that.
James...

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1842 on: Today at 08:18:48 am
I despise Villa fans. Hope the rats get relegated after how they treated this man last night.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1843 on: Today at 08:20:34 am
It's a shame. He was very measured at the start of his coaching career and he seemed to be taking a more sensible approach than Lampard did. A success at Rangers, then jumped ship half-way through the season to a struggling Villa side who thought they were good enough to challenge for Europe. He should have finished his season at Rangers and considered his options near the end. Maybe for a side who had a lot to gain but not much to lose.

Villa was a poor choice and at the wrong time. On the bright side, I can go back to hoping they get relegated again.
Qston

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1844 on: Today at 08:31:37 am
Still a legend here.

I did watch a few Villa games and I have to say their style of play was dull as ditch water. Unbalanced squad that seemed to lack motivation as well.

He will take a less high profile job somewhere after a few months I guess. I wonder if there is even space for him to come home and get back involved in developing young players here. I suspect he won`t want to take a huge step back for that. At least we might see him at a few of our home games anyway.
ScottScott

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1845 on: Today at 08:34:29 am
Why people are so adamant he'll never get a job in England again is baffling. He's done mediocre at Villa but was looking very promising at Rangers. We have a merry-go-round of dross that still seem able to get roles at any number of clubs in England and even in the PL we have the likes of Lampard still employed in the PL so Stevie will be absolutely fine

Drop down to the Championship or go abroad and he'll be sound
gerrardisgod

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1846 on: Today at 08:34:44 am
He was going down the right path, by binning Mings, unfortunately he was basically forced into playing him again. Dreadful, dreadful player.
El Lobo

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1847 on: Today at 08:42:10 am
The glee some seem to have that he's 'failed' is all very odd for a Liverpool forum. Some hoping he failed just so he isn't mentioned as a possible Liverpool manager in the future :D And then at the same time hoping Xabi succeeds with Leverkusen so he is. Rather than just you know...hoping we have as many viable candidates in the future as possible, with them being a Liverpool legend being an added bonus.

In hindsight, it was a poor move. Another fanbase who have always had an odd bee in their bonnet about Liverpool as if we're one of their rivals, when their only rivals are in the Championship. Same with Rafa, you've got to be careful with who you manage if you're a Liverpool legend and its not just United, Everton and Chelsea anymore.
