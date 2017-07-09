« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 127561 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,757
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
He should go abroad. I mean Neville and Moyes got Valencia and Sociedad jobs ffs, there should be a decent
European club for him.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 11:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Should have stayed at Rangers

100%. He could have been a legend there but the Premier League fluttered its eyes at him and he fell for it. Biggest mistake he ever made. I doubt he'll manage in England for a long time, if again. The media will be banging on his door for the world cup coverage though, he'll be in huge demand.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Thats a bit hyperbolic, no? After he left us he had a meaningless year in the US, then a decent gig as our U18s coach, then obviously his successful two years at Rangers. It's only the last 6 months or so that could be framed as a disaster.
Love the man for what he did for us, but take the red glasses off.
He had one good year at Rangers, should of stayed at least another season.

At the same time, some Rangers fans wanted him out before footy stopped due to covid. So dont blame him for leaving as soon as another offer came
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm
He should go abroad. I mean Neville and Moyes got Valencia and Sociedad jobs ffs, there should be a decent
European club for him.

Neville got the Valencia job because he was mates with the owner. Moyes even though he failed at Man Utd still had some good years at Everton.
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Gerrard will get another shot in the championship. Not sure if he can somewhere else due to the language barrier.  But he did enough at Rangers to get step down and try again.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,757
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Gerrard will get another shot in the championship. Not sure if he can somewhere else due to the language barrier.  But he did enough at Rangers to get step down and try again.
Going back to Rangers would be a bad move for him imo.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,324
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm »
Never saw.him as a future Liverpool manager nor did most fans..it was lazy journalism join the dots by media.

He was silly to join villa and vice versa..club up its own arse in self importance...he would have been better off couple more successful years at Rangers then a club like Sunderland or Derby...build his rep.

Think he is finished..BT  punditry awaits.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,368
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.

There's no way he gets a job here right after Klopp. Sorry we need to make the best decision when we replace Klopp. Gerrard isn't it.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Stevie doesn't cover himself in glory but that Villa squad is awfully built.

I won't argue much about player quality but they lack real width other than the injury prone Bailey

and most of their midfielders seem to have the exact same profile, which is probably why a guy like Ramsay (who's alright) stands out.

Plus whoever sanctioned the Ings transfer has no real idea behind planning a Premier League squad. You lose a creative ball dominant left winger and your replacement is an out-and-out striker?

Hope they get relegated for purely selfish reasons. Don't like them at all
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,814
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.

Don't try and act stupid. He's nowhere near the level we should be looking at when Kloppo leaves in 2026.

Jurgen had won 2 Bundesliga titles and went to the final of the Champions League to get the Liverpool gig.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
There's no way he gets a job here right after Klopp. Sorry we need to make the best decision when we replace Klopp. Gerrard isn't it.

True he probably needs more experience first. Villa were probably the wrong club for him. Needs to manage a club who can fit his image.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm
Stevie doesn't cover himself in glory but that Villa squad is awfully built.

I won't argue much about player quality but they lack real width other than the injury prone Bailey

and most of their midfielders seem to have the exact same profile, which is probably why a guy like Ramsay (who's alright) stands out.

Plus whoever sanctioned the Ings transfer has no real idea behind planning a Premier League squad. You lose a creative ball dominant left winger and your replacement is an out-and-out striker?

Hope they get relegated for purely selfish reasons. Don't like them at all

Ings was there pre Gerrard wasn't he? What you said though is spot on, Villa's squad is messy at best not helped by below form of Coutinho and Watkins
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 11:28:13 pm
100%. He could have been a legend there but the Premier League fluttered its eyes at him and he fell for it. Biggest mistake he ever made. I doubt he'll manage in England for a long time, if again. The media will be banging on his door for the world cup coverage though, he'll be in huge demand.


Had he been successful at Villa he would have had the world at his feet, especially with what Rangers acheived. The fact that Rangers have continued to be decent but Gerrard hasn't has really damaged his reputation. He probably thought he might be a contender for Liverpool but that (for the foreseeable future anyway) has gone now and he'd be lucky to get a premiership job.




That Fulham result was a disaster for him, especially the score, there was no way of coming back after that.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,368
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
True he probably needs more experience first. Villa were probably the wrong club for him. Needs to manage a club who can fit his image.

He got the potential to be a very good manager, he's worked under some of the best and has a wealth of resources to tap into. I think a stint in the championship would be perfect for him, or somewhere overseas to cut his teeth. Definitely someone for the future maybe when he's got a few more years under his belt.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm
Hope they get relegated for purely selfish reasons. Don't like them at all


Hopefully finish above Everton though, new manager bounce for them is bad news for the blues
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.

Well, you could say Stevie still has a chance of becoming our manager, but you are probably talking at least 8-10 years into the future. This sacking has put him out of the top jobs for years. He no longer will get the benefit of being "given a chance", he will only get an elite job if he has more trophies to his name.

I was always surprised that he took the Villa job. They were an unstable club (albeit with some money) and were always going to be trigger happy after spending so much.

 I know there were money worries at Rangers but I felt he needed to spend at least another season, learning how to defend the title and excel in Europe. Van Bronkhorst has benefitted in part from the base left by Stevie and Beale.

He is going to have to rebuild his career in the Championship, he should concentrate on developing players and a playing style rather than simply using money to transplant quality to hide the lack of strategy.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline WanderlustRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 12:00:58 am »
Purslow is a specialist in failure. I don't know what anyone expected and that squad is a total mess.

But the failure of Coutinho to make a major impact reflects poorly on Gerrard, and his handling of the Mings situation clearly could have been better.

It's too bad Gerrard didn't hang on a bit longer and pick his spot better. Leicester should be open soon, maybe he can land there? But I couldn't blame anyone for wanting to be out of the nuthouse that is scottish football, especially at Rangers and having the whole country against you. Winning the league up there was a tremendous achievement that shouldn't be forgotten, and getting them to European respectability again another. But everyone in the country either hates you on principle, or has a wildly unrealistic view of what they should expect from their club.

MLS would be interesting. Would probably give him a chance to learn/improve Spanish, hopefully win, and do it in an environment where your personal and family life isn't impacted on a daily basis.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:49 am by WanderlustRed »
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,228
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 12:04:32 am »
Don't think he can have too much arguments but some questionable squad building and bad luck with the summer signings getting injured.  It's the type of club that's tough to go to. Need a lot more than just splashing the cash, Everton perfect example.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
When England sacks Southgate after the World Cup, there will be a place for him.

Now we can go back to hating Villa.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:08:07 am
When England sacks Southgate after the World Cup, there will be a place for him.

Now we can go back to hating Villa.

people stopped?

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 12:24:19 am »
Keep going lad, you have so much to offer footballers who want to make it to the top level....feeling for you now topman.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 12:28:04 am »
Is it too much to dream they go down with the BS?
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 12:39:55 am »
Hopefully this puts to bed all the lazy journo crap about Stevie taking over from Klopp one day. He's nowhere near at the level required, and his stint at Villa proved it.

The way he threw Mings under the bus was shocking. That must have really done some damage in the dressing room.

I'm grateful for Villa appointing Stevie. Better this crap all happens under their watch.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,689
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 12:39:56 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:28:04 am
Is it too much to dream they go down with the BS?

Cazoo yeah you can.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 12:48:24 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:39:55 am
Hopefully this puts to bed all the lazy journo crap about Stevie taking over from Klopp one day. He's nowhere near at the level required, and his stint at Villa proved it.

The way he threw Mings under the bus was shocking. That must have really done some damage in the dressing room.

I'm grateful for Villa appointing Stevie. Better this crap all happens under their watch.
Well he was fucked either way because Mings isnt good at all but sadly he had more power than the manager.
Those players are a disgrace if they downed tools because of Mings.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 12:51:56 am »
The only thing I'd say in Stevie's defense is does sacking him mean Diego Carlos and Leander Dendoncker are all of a sudden going to be healthy? Coutinho seems to be half-injured as well. If your 3 most expensive signings are all crocked then it's going to be rough regardless.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 01:08:45 am »
I love you Steeeeevie lad. But perhaps it was never meant to be x
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:39:55 am
Hopefully this puts to bed all the lazy journo crap about Stevie taking over from Klopp one day. He's nowhere near at the level required, and his stint at Villa proved it.

Ahmen, hope all that bollocks stops. I love stevie, and a legend at LFC but I think he would have damaged his reputation here if he ever became the manager. Dont think he has what it takes to become elite. Wouldnt be shocked to see him go back to Scotland or the dutch league. Have a feeling he will see the championship as a major step backwards even if thats where he should be.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 01:23:41 am »
I have a feeling he never created any kind of connection with the club and with the fans. However, at Rangers he proved that he can create that connection, he just needs the right club. Except Liverpool, there's no such club currently in the Premier League for him. If he can go to Bundesliga, that would be the best for him. Some mid-table german club with decent fans who are willing to give him time, and more importantly, to give him some love.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 01:29:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:23:41 am
I have a feeling he never created any kind of connection with the club and with the fans. However, at Rangers he proved that he can create that connection, he just needs the right club. Except Liverpool, there's no such club currently in the Premier League for him. If he can go to Bundesliga, that would be the best for him. Some mid-table german club with decent fans who are willing to give him time, and more importantly, to give him some love.

thats hardly unusual though. Id suggest the vast majority of coaches dont really have any great connection with the clubs.

Bundesliga teams dont want non German speaking coaches.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 01:44:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:29:02 am
thats hardly unusual though. Id suggest the vast majority of coaches dont really have any great connection with the clubs.

Bundesliga teams dont want non German speaking coaches.

Well, english mangers learning a second language would be nice for a change.

Btw he had pretty great connection with Rangers. They absolutely adored him.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,298
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 02:00:13 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:44:30 am
Well, english mangers learning a second language would be nice for a change.

Btw he had pretty great connection with Rangers. They absolutely adored him.

bet they dont now  ;D

Anyway, my point was, not making a big connection with the club isnt something I would see as part of the reason for his failure at Villa.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,051
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 03:05:35 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Never saw.him as a future Liverpool manager nor did most fans..it was lazy journalism join the dots by media.

He was silly to join villa and vice versa..club up its own arse in self importance...he would have been better off couple more successful years at Rangers then a club like Sunderland or Derby...build his rep.

Think he is finished..BT  punditry awaits.
When he took up management I thought all the drivel about him being in the frame for Klopp's job when he leaves was sentimental nonsense, mostly driven by the lazy media you mentioned.

Just because you were a great player doesn't necessarily mean you'll make a great manager. The reality was Gerrard the manager was an unknown quantity and it would take years to get an idea of what he's made of as management material.

He did well at Rangers, but never really saw the job through. He definitely should have stayed in Scotland and built up his reputation and experience. I'm probably wrong here, but I get the feeling he had maybe started to believe his own hype, and when Villa came calling he was off. Villa are a strange club, and it felt to me like wrong time, wrong club, wrong fanbase. Going there has really set him back now.

Anyway, for me, you have to really earn the Liverpool job. We aren't Everton or Man United where they relish a sentimental appointment. We need to go with our head, not our heart.

How Gerrard reacts to this setback may well define him eventually. It's still early days for him, but his sacking has at least removed the pressure heaped on him by the media and maybe even himself to get everything right in a ridiculously short period of time so he's in the frame when Klopp eventually steps down. He needs to develop at his own natural pace, not try to shoehorn his development in a timeframe coinciding with Klopp's eventual departure.

Depending on how he takes stock then reacts, Villa sacking him could well be a blessing in disguise.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:07:12 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,539
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 03:55:16 am »
One of the reasons I think he moved to Villa from Rangers was for family reasons. He could be closer to home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 