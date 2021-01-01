« previous next »
Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 11:25:43 pm »
He should go abroad. I mean Neville and Moyes got Valencia and Sociedad jobs ffs, there should be a decent
European club for him.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 11:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:05:18 pm
Should have stayed at Rangers

100%. He could have been a legend there but the Premier League fluttered its eyes at him and he fell for it. Biggest mistake he ever made. I doubt he'll manage in England for a long time, if again. The media will be banging on his door for the world cup coverage though, he'll be in huge demand.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:21:31 pm
Thats a bit hyperbolic, no? After he left us he had a meaningless year in the US, then a decent gig as our U18s coach, then obviously his successful two years at Rangers. It's only the last 6 months or so that could be framed as a disaster.
Love the man for what he did for us, but take the red glasses off.
He had one good year at Rangers, should of stayed at least another season.

At the same time, some Rangers fans wanted him out before footy stopped due to covid. So dont blame him for leaving as soon as another offer came
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:25:43 pm
He should go abroad. I mean Neville and Moyes got Valencia and Sociedad jobs ffs, there should be a decent
European club for him.

Neville got the Valencia job because he was mates with the owner. Moyes even though he failed at Man Utd still had some good years at Everton.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 11:31:15 pm »
Gerrard will get another shot in the championship. Not sure if he can somewhere else due to the language barrier.  But he did enough at Rangers to get step down and try again.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 11:31:15 pm
Gerrard will get another shot in the championship. Not sure if he can somewhere else due to the language barrier.  But he did enough at Rangers to get step down and try again.
Going back to Rangers would be a bad move for him imo.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 11:33:19 pm »
Never saw.him as a future Liverpool manager nor did most fans..it was lazy journalism join the dots by media.

He was silly to join villa and vice versa..club up its own arse in self importance...he would have been better off couple more successful years at Rangers then a club like Sunderland or Derby...build his rep.

Think he is finished..BT  punditry awaits.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 11:35:09 pm »
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 11:38:00 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:35:09 pm
Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.

There's no way he gets a job here right after Klopp. Sorry we need to make the best decision when we replace Klopp. Gerrard isn't it.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 11:39:31 pm »
Stevie doesn't cover himself in glory but that Villa squad is awfully built.

I won't argue much about player quality but they lack real width other than the injury prone Bailey

and most of their midfielders seem to have the exact same profile, which is probably why a guy like Ramsay (who's alright) stands out.

Plus whoever sanctioned the Ings transfer has no real idea behind planning a Premier League squad. You lose a creative ball dominant left winger and your replacement is an out-and-out striker?

Hope they get relegated for purely selfish reasons. Don't like them at all
