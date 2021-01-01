« previous next »
Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1760 on: Today at 09:52:05 pm
Assistant to Xabi at Leverkusen.  ;D
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1761 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:48:23 pm
Villa are only outside the bottom three on goal difference, I don't think the problem is fan expectation.

Their fans are twats though.


It's a bit like Everton and Benitez last season though. The fan negativity towards him started early in the season which has filtered through to the players with a toxic atmosphere.

The league table and tonight's result makes the decision to sack him inevitable but they're still only a point behind Everton whose fans think Frank Lampard is the bees knees.

He made a rod for his own back with the Mings circus at the start of the season but he was fundamentally right, Mings is fucking awful. His replacement got injured early and he had to bring him back and he's cost them goal after goal and his authority in the dressing room.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1762 on: Today at 09:56:28 pm
Never should have taken the job but his incredible sense of self belief would have made him think he could do it. Still young but needs to go abroad and learn his trade for a few years before attempting a job in the prem again.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1763 on: Today at 09:57:20 pm
Sorry Stevie but your time is up it looks like
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1764 on: Today at 10:00:00 pm
Villa have a lot more quality in their squad though, they all just seem to have dropped off a cliff since Stevie took over. He also seems to use the same set up every game even though it looks awful most of the time.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1765 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:00:00 pm
Villa have a lot more quality in their squad though, they all just seem to have dropped off a cliff since Stevie took over. He also seems to use the same set up every game even though it looks awful most of the time.

Not really. Grealish carried them under Dean Smith and after he left he was quickly sacked with them near the bottom and Gerrard took over. It's a poorly assembled squad.

Ultimately he's paying the price for his signings not working out, partly through injuries to his summer signings and Coutinho being a complete luxury buy and the money wasted on Digne. He's struggled this season after his assistant left who was offered the Wolves job this week and is top of the Championship.
