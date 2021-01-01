« previous next »
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
So, waithas Stevie been sacked?
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 12:35:00 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:28:48 am
So, waithas Stevie been sacked?
Not confirmed by legitimate sources yet but we've been seeing all day that Villa is about to sack him. I think it will be official tomorrow.
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 08:56:27 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:14:42 am
Pochettino would be a good choice but why the fuck would he take that shitshow job?

Why not? Theyve actually got some good players. Even on Sunday they were all over Chelsea for large periods of the game. I think Gerrard has been extremely unlucky so far. Theyre 8th in expected points, above teams like Man United and Chelsea. He just wont get long enough to see it change unfortunately. Look at the chances they miss but itll be his head that rolls. Feel sorry for him.
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
Theyre a win away from being a point behind us for crying out loud. Not in danger of anything just the fact they may not reach top 4 for like the same as every fucking other season!!

Could understand if he was in charge of spurs or a regular top side but they are in a gifted position of always just being a floating turd anyway so what fucking use is it not using that to give a manager more of a chance.

Seriously not just saying this because its Stevie either, just this bone headed mindset of sacking managers when you are not a mile away from what is expected anyway.
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
He should've bought better, someone who can finish chances or a pacey wide forward instead of Coutinho.

If he does get sacked, hope he goes for a Championship club next and really builds something.
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 09:15:22 am »
Ings is their best striker, yet he always starts on the bench.

Weird move for him, going to Villa.  He was Saints main man and looked to be florishing.
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 09:19:09 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:04:01 am
Theyre a win away from being a point behind us for crying out loud. Not in danger of anything just the fact they may not reach top 4 for like the same as every fucking other season!!

Could understand if he was in charge of spurs or a regular top side but they are in a gifted position of always just being a floating turd anyway so what fucking use is it not using that to give a manager more of a chance.

Seriously not just saying this because its Stevie either, just this bone headed mindset of sacking managers when you are not a mile away from what is expected anyway.

A win away from being a point behind a team in mid table is not really a positive, to be honest.
