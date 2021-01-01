« previous next »
Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Gotta be a bit weird (probably not the right word) for both Coutinho and Gerrard for Coutinho to be managed by Gerrard when the two played several meaningful seasons together where both were high-level PL players.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
I have been watching some of his interactions with the media and he strikes me at the moment as the firebrand version of himself as a player. Very impressive and to me, he looks like he will do well as a manager simply based on his communication but it is still a little rough around the edges. No doubt that over time and with experience, he will smoothen some of those, perhaps more direct comments, and learn to give it to the players in a manner that they can accept that feedback more easily. Either way, I'm quite impressed by what he is able to get out of his players. The Coutinho piece will be interesting. In terms of talent, Coutinho is by far and away the best player Stevie has managed to date. Knowing Coutinho for many years will help him but I'm interested to see how he handles Coutinho and if he can get the best out of Coutinho because that is the calibre of talent that a top club will have all over the pitch.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Coutinho has Newcastle written all over him.

Will do well with Villa until the end of the season and then Barca will sell him for good money to Newcastle.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Good result considering they were 2-0 down, Gerrard comes across very well in his interviews
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Hoping that Stevie gets his experience and become our manager in waiting.
That will be the cherry on the top for me.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Some of his interviews are really fucking impressive. Im impressed anyhow. Hes just as honest as the day is long and is working his bollocks off to improve the Villa.  Go ed Stevie lad, I hope you do well mate. Couldnt give a shite about peoples dislike of the brummies. I couldnt give a fuck about them myself. Theyre Aston Villa. At least theyve won a European Cup, more than you can say for several of our main rivals! But my love of this man beats all that crap. Unless theyre playing us, I want them to win. Its surprised me how much so.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:03:16 am
Some of his interviews are really fucking impressive. Im impressed anyhow. Hes just as honest as the day is long and is working his bollocks off to improve the Villa.  Go ed Stevie lad, I hope you do well mate. Couldnt give a shite about peoples dislike of the brummies. I couldnt give a fuck about them myself. Theyre Aston Villa. At least theyve won a European Cup, more than you can say for several of our main rivals! But my love of this man beats all that crap. Unless theyre playing us, I want them to win. Its surprised me how much so.

I completely agree . I so want to see Stevie succeed. And at some point, he will be Liverpool manager.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:19:12 am
Hoping that Stevie gets his experience and become our manager in waiting.
That will be the cherry on the top for me.

Yeah, I hope hes our next manager, in 10 years or so once Klopp leaves  :)
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:02:02 am
Gotta be a bit weird (probably not the right word) for both Coutinho and Gerrard for Coutinho to be managed by Gerrard when the two played several meaningful seasons together where both were high-level PL players.

Imagine us in 1985 then when Kenny became player/manager.

Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:03:16 am
Some of his interviews are really fucking impressive. Im impressed anyhow. Hes just as honest as the day is long and is working his bollocks off to improve the Villa.  Go ed Stevie lad, I hope you do well mate. Couldnt give a shite about peoples dislike of the brummies. I couldnt give a fuck about them myself. Theyre Aston Villa. At least theyve won a European Cup, more than you can say for several of our main rivals! But my love of this man beats all that crap. Unless theyre playing us, I want them to win. Its surprised me how much so.

Can't stand Villa and loved it when they got relegated, but yes I want Stevie to be a success there.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
What do Villa fans think of him? I know a few and they couldn't love him more
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
He's good but if you watched Rangers you'd know that. This Villa team play with a high intensity though, its good on the eye, with more quality in some positions they'd be a dangerous side to play against.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 12:52:06 am
Coutinho has Newcastle written all over him.

Will do well with Villa until the end of the season and then Barca will sell him for good money to Newcastle.

Think Villa have an option to buy for 33 million.

