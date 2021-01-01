I have been watching some of his interactions with the media and he strikes me at the moment as the firebrand version of himself as a player. Very impressive and to me, he looks like he will do well as a manager simply based on his communication but it is still a little rough around the edges. No doubt that over time and with experience, he will smoothen some of those, perhaps more direct comments, and learn to give it to the players in a manner that they can accept that feedback more easily. Either way, I'm quite impressed by what he is able to get out of his players. The Coutinho piece will be interesting. In terms of talent, Coutinho is by far and away the best player Stevie has managed to date. Knowing Coutinho for many years will help him but I'm interested to see how he handles Coutinho and if he can get the best out of Coutinho because that is the calibre of talent that a top club will have all over the pitch.