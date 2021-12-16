Agreed on that, mate.
But, for some reason or the other, they were where they were when he took over. Yes, you want others to have a perspective, while you are missing this - form is an important factor. Those Villa players were not playing well. Buendia for example was considered a massive failure for the money they spent. None of their new signings were clicking, plenty of players had been injured for a while as well. So, if you think any team who spent money should just be making their way up, the real world doesn't work like that and I'm sure you know plenty of examples for what I'm talking about.
I didn't mention the money they spent, or the quality of their signings. I was simply pointing out that Villa has enough quality for them not to be where they were. We can debate the why of that - Either the club had overpaid for shit players, or they weren't being utilised correctly, or some other subtle wrongness in how they were being coached - but the point stands that Villa did not belong in the drop zone.
Yes, of course a good manager can make a difference to a team. We only have to look at how Liverpool fared under Hodgson and then Kenny in a single season. But we can also pluck individual names out from any team from any period ad infinitum to make different points. Torres was still scoring for us, even though he was completely disinterested; the minute he went to Chelsea, he wasn't even doing that. Werner has been almost a complete flop for Chelsea. Everton have, of course, spent half a billion on shit, and let's not get started on Maguire
It is easy to say this season that we should be beating Brentford and Brighton, when we are on a roll. Last season, when we lost 4 games in a row to Brighton, City, Leicester and Everton (Everton of all teams at Anfield as well), not scoring goals, and conceding loads, did we really know when our next win would come or when we would start playing well again? Regardless of the injuries, we were not that bad a side to lose so many games, we still did, didn't we? Were we really in a position to say, we SHOULD be beating so and so teams?
Well we were on a roll prior to facing both Brentford and Brighton this season. We had scored three goals in each of our previous four games, and Brentford was a fifth. We were on another good run when we faced Brighton too. I never said any of Villa's first five games under Gerrard would be easy - I said Villa should be winning them - to clarify, winning the winnable ones, or at least be making a good account for themselves.
You might be trying to keep the expectations down, I don't know why. But, if it is to counter-balance others who are now thinking of him at LFC in the future, I think you are making the same mistake in not evaluating him as it is at the moment. Yes, it could be new manager's bounce, but it's not as if he has not improved a side before. He did it with Rangers and he is doing at Villa. Anyway, from the online forums and articles I've read, they are convinced it's not new manager bounce, because it was not just a matter of effort from players but also that they're better now in both ends of the pitch and are playing better overall as well. Anyway, we'll know by the end of the season, but don't expect people not to praise what he is doing when he is doing well. And let's not assume that everyone who talks well of his management when he is doing well have already decided they want him at LFC. They are two different things altogether.
I'll reply more fully to this when I'm on my laptop rather than my phone. What I will say is that
I'm not trying to keep expectations down. Reasonable, perhaps, but not down.
Again, I've not denied Gerrard has made an immediate impact. It says a lot that a manager who hasn't had a transfer window has got more out of players than the manager who bought them. But that's a reasonable observation to make, not hype. I think people are confusing expectation with hype.
We can be enthused by Gerrard's potential whilst holding reasonable expectations. Rangers would initially have had modest expectations that SG greatly exceeded - and he has seemingly also exceeded modest expectations at Villa, at least in his first five games. As pointed out, the measure of a manager is often how they react when things aren't working. That didn't really happen at Rangers, did it?
I guess it comes down to what are the long term expectations are for Villa, where winning the title is out of the question and the chances of even winning a cup are stacked heavily against most teams?
*edited for a fuller reply now that I'm on my laptop