Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1560 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:23 pm »
Nice to see Gary Mac alongside him, he must be a great man to call upon for advice
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1561 on: December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 16, 2021, 04:39:49 pm
That's kind of my point.  As I've said before there will almost certainly be an overlap between Klopp leaving and Gerrard arriving. Even if Gerrard ultimately proves he is capable of doing the job, he is years away from having the CV and experience that FSG will be looking far. Repeating what I said earlier, FSG are not sentimentalists. They will not be looking to repeat the errors they made previously when it comes to manager appointments.

If Gerrard proves himself then he'll get the job, if he doesn't he won't.

The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1562 on: December 16, 2021, 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1563 on: December 16, 2021, 04:44:54 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 16, 2021, 04:42:23 pm
Nice to see Gary Mac alongside him, he must be a great man to call upon for advice

Michael Beale is great too, been a coach at Chelsea and Liverpool for years so will have had some great people to learn from. Also had a short stint in Brazil! Good article on him here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56298826

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1564 on: December 16, 2021, 04:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on December 16, 2021, 04:44:54 pm
Michael Beale is great too, been a coach at Chelsea and Liverpool for years so will have had some great people to learn from. Also had a short stint in Brazil! Good article on him here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56298826



He seems to be very very highly rated that fella I'll get a read of that thanks mate. I can't remember who but heard an ex player talking about him the other day saying he's one of the best he's ever worked with.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1565 on: December 16, 2021, 04:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 16, 2021, 04:25:04 pm
As I said mate, I'm not saying Gerrard hasn't made an immediate impact at the club.

Agreed on that, mate.

Quote
But let's face it, Villa shouldn't be where they are.

So yeah, they should be beating the likes of Palace and Brighton, or at least giving a good account of themselves, their current league positions notwithstanding. The same way we should have beaten Brentford or Brighton.

But, for some reason or the other, they were where they were when he took over. Yes, you want others to have a perspective, while you are missing this - form is an important factor. Those Villa players were not playing well. Buendia for example was considered a massive failure for the money they spent. None of their new signings were clicking, plenty of players had been injured for a while as well. So, if you think any team who spent money should just be making their way up, the real world doesn't work like that and I'm sure you know plenty of examples for what I'm talking about.

It is easy to say this season that we should be beating Brentford and Brighton, when we are on a roll. Last season, when we lost 4 games in a row to Brighton, City, Leicester and Everton (Everton of all teams at Anfield as well), not scoring goals, and conceding loads, did we really know when our next win would come or when we would start playing well again? Regardless of the injuries, we were not that bad a side to lose so many games, we still did, didn't we? Were we really in a position to say, we SHOULD be beating so and so teams?

Quote
The point I am making is, it's five games and people want to put it all down to SG - where if it was anyone else we'd be calling it new manager bounce. I'm not saying it isn't down to SG; just reminding people to keep a bit of perspective.

You might be trying to keep the expectations down, I don't know why. But, if it is to counter-balance others who are now thinking of him at LFC in the future, I think you are making the same mistake in not evaluating him as it is at the moment. Yes, it could be new manager's bounce, but it's not as if he has not improved a side before. He did it with Rangers and he is doing at Villa. Anyway, from the online forums and articles I've read, they are convinced it's not new manager bounce, because it was not just a matter of effort from players but also that they're better now in both ends of the pitch and are playing better overall as well. Anyway, we'll know by the end of the season, but don't expect people not to praise what he is doing when he is doing well. And let's not assume that everyone who talks well of his management when he is doing well have already decided they want him at LFC. They are two different things altogether.

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1566 on: December 16, 2021, 05:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 16, 2021, 04:33:25 pm
Why would any Liverpool fan want Villa to do well?
There could be lots of reasons, personal to each individual. Not everyone has the same juandiced views of specific clubs. And that's not a shot at you; we all have individual clubs we hate for our own reasons, which others will not share.

Personally I've always quite liked Villa, long before Gerrard rocked up there. His being there invests me a but more in them, and I hope they fly high, apart, of course, from when they play us. I always enjoyed going there back in the day. It could get a bit moody but it was never dull.

It's true they have some gobshite fans, but then so do most clubs. In my own experience I have met many great Villa fans so that will always outweigh the existence of a few 'sign on' singing shitheads.

And I don't give a crap that Eddie Izzard and his mates pulled that daft stunt in the train. I'm not that stupidly sensitive.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1567 on: December 16, 2021, 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?
Probably me that's being saying that the most. Suffice to say it's having the necessary blend of experience and achievement up to that point, not simply potential - the demonstrable ability to improve players, handle high-level talent, show tactical nous and has actually won something. The latter I think is crucial.

Right now, taking their personality out of it, people with a 'CV' where you'd hand over the job to them (again, my personal feelings of these coaches aside): Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Zidane etc.

I'm not saying I want any of them, I'd much rather Stevie showed he could achieve big things, or even to see how our Pep is regarded internally, but the list above is short for a reason - they're the few managers in Europe who have demonstrated all of the qualifications that should be needed for the Liverpool job (though none are massively suitable).

Why wouldn't anyone want Stevie to have the best career he could as a manager. And as far as narratives go, I can't think of one more suited for movie adaptation than him coming back here as a coach and winning the league.
 
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1568 on: December 16, 2021, 05:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 16, 2021, 05:12:41 pm
There could be lots of reasons, personal to each individual. Not everyone has the same juandiced views of specific clubs. And that's not a shot at you; we all have individual clubs we hate for our own reasons, which others will not share.

Personally I've always quite liked Villa, long before Gerrard rocked up there. His being there invests me a but more in them, and I hope they fly high, apart, of course, from when they play us. I always enjoyed going there back in the day. It could get a bit moody but it was never dull.

It's true they have some gobshite fans, but then so do most clubs. In my own experience I have met many great Villa fans so that will always outweigh the existence of a few 'sign on' singing shitheads.

And I don't give a crap that Eddie Izzard and his mates pulled that daft stunt in the train. I'm not that stupidly sensitive.

That's the key isn't it? For me, Man United and Everton are our traditional rivals, and no one even comes close. Yes, I don't like Oil Clubs for one reason or the other, but none of them will still be any kind of an LFC rival for me, even if some fans of those clubs think so.

I mean if we start hating clubs passionately because of some gobshite fans, there wouldn't be a single football club to like.

And, this coming from someone who doesn't particularly like Villa. I don't care either ways about them and it would be a good one for one of our greatest players to have a good management career. 
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1569 on: December 16, 2021, 06:39:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

Certainly not Gerrard yet, but by the time Klopp leaves we'll know what he's made of.

He did a great job at Rangers but it's akin to a striker doing really well at lower league level. He's had an impressive start at villa for sure and it'll be interesting to see if it continues. I always feel it's when the inevitable bad spells come that managers get really tested in the premier league. Motivating the prima donnas year in year out is a big challenge.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1570 on: December 17, 2021, 09:13:57 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

It's a good question to be honest. In terms of achievement I guess you could say Zidane but the doesn't speak English and has no experience of building a team. Mourinho and Ancelotti are washed up, Conte is too adversarial. It's actually really slim pickings
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1571 on: December 17, 2021, 09:16:34 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2021, 05:26:54 pm
Probably me that's being saying that the most. Suffice to say it's having the necessary blend of experience and achievement up to that point, not simply potential - the demonstrable ability to improve players, handle high-level talent, show tactical nous and has actually won something. The latter I think is crucial.

Right now, taking their personality out of it, people with a 'CV' where you'd hand over the job to them (again, my personal feelings of these coaches aside): Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Zidane etc.

I'm not saying I want any of them, I'd much rather Stevie showed he could achieve big things, or even to see how our Pep is regarded internally, but the list above is short for a reason - they're the few managers in Europe who have demonstrated all of the qualifications that should be needed for the Liverpool job (though none are massively suitable).

Why wouldn't anyone want Stevie to have the best career he could as a manager. And as far as narratives go, I can't think of one more suited for movie adaptation than him coming back here as a coach and winning the league.
The maddest thing about the CV shout is that 3 of the 4 coaches you mentioned had no CV when they got the job.

People also use it as a stick to beat Stevie with but then will say in the next breath that they would rather Ljinders took the job.

My ideal scenario is that Stevie gets the job and Pep Ljinders is happy to stay on as assistant.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1572 on: December 17, 2021, 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 16, 2021, 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

Is it? I wouldn't know - just makes sense to me. FSG gambled on the potential shown by Rodgers, and it backfired.  He's done better since leaving us, but the flaws that got him the sack are still quite evident.

As for your second question, I don't run a football club, so I dont have to make that decision. I'm not going to waste time dealing with hypothetical maybes.

All I am doing is pointing out that people are inflating Gerrard's achievements because they want the manager to be as good as the player. That's not a criticism, just an observation. People are being way too defensive.

Gerrard is showing great promise as a young manager, but he's still only a rookie.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1573 on: December 17, 2021, 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 16, 2021, 06:39:36 pm
Certainly not Gerrard yet, but by the time Klopp leaves we'll know what he's made of.

He did a great job at Rangers but it's akin to a striker doing really well at lower league level. He's had an impressive start at villa for sure and it'll be interesting to see if it continues. I always feel it's when the inevitable bad spells come that managers get really tested in the premier league. Motivating the prima donnas year in year out is a big challenge.

This. Again, referring to Rodgers, when the wheels come off he doesn't have an answer. Compare that to Klopp, especially us last year, when we were fighting with one eye blind and one hand broken for much of the season.

Even Klopp admitted he made mistakes last year. Too many managers deflect blame and chuck others under the bus.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1574 on: December 17, 2021, 10:09:26 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 16, 2021, 04:59:30 pm
Agreed on that, mate.

But, for some reason or the other, they were where they were when he took over. Yes, you want others to have a perspective, while you are missing this - form is an important factor. Those Villa players were not playing well. Buendia for example was considered a massive failure for the money they spent. None of their new signings were clicking, plenty of players had been injured for a while as well. So, if you think any team who spent money should just be making their way up, the real world doesn't work like that and I'm sure you know plenty of examples for what I'm talking about.

I didn't mention the money they spent, or the quality of their signings. I was simply pointing out that Villa has enough quality for them not to be where they were. We can debate the why of that - Either the club had overpaid for shit players, or they weren't being utilised correctly, or some other subtle wrongness in how they were being coached - but the point stands that Villa did not belong in the drop zone. 

Yes, of course a good manager can make a difference to a team. We only have to look at how Liverpool fared under Hodgson and then Kenny in a single season.  But we can also pluck individual names out from any team from any period ad infinitum to make different points. Torres was still scoring for us, even though he was completely disinterested; the minute he went to Chelsea, he wasn't even doing that. Werner has been almost a complete flop for Chelsea. Everton have, of course, spent half a billion on shit, and let's not get started on Maguire ;D

Quote
It is easy to say this season that we should be beating Brentford and Brighton, when we are on a roll. Last season, when we lost 4 games in a row to Brighton, City, Leicester and Everton (Everton of all teams at Anfield as well), not scoring goals, and conceding loads, did we really know when our next win would come or when we would start playing well again? Regardless of the injuries, we were not that bad a side to lose so many games, we still did, didn't we? Were we really in a position to say, we SHOULD be beating so and so teams?

Well we were on a roll prior to facing both Brentford and Brighton this season. We had scored three goals in each of our previous four games, and Brentford was a fifth. We were on another good run when we faced Brighton too. I never said any of Villa's first five games under Gerrard would be easy - I said Villa should be winning them - to clarify, winning the winnable ones, or at least be making a good account for themselves.

Quote
You might be trying to keep the expectations down, I don't know why. But, if it is to counter-balance others who are now thinking of him at LFC in the future, I think you are making the same mistake in not evaluating him as it is at the moment. Yes, it could be new manager's bounce, but it's not as if he has not improved a side before. He did it with Rangers and he is doing at Villa. Anyway, from the online forums and articles I've read, they are convinced it's not new manager bounce, because it was not just a matter of effort from players but also that they're better now in both ends of the pitch and are playing better overall as well. Anyway, we'll know by the end of the season, but don't expect people not to praise what he is doing when he is doing well. And let's not assume that everyone who talks well of his management when he is doing well have already decided they want him at LFC. They are two different things altogether.

I'll reply more fully to this when I'm on my laptop rather than my phone. What I will say is that I'm not trying to keep expectations down. Reasonable, perhaps, but not down.

Again, I've not denied Gerrard has made an immediate impact. It says a lot that a manager who hasn't had a transfer window has got more out of players than the manager who bought them. But that's a reasonable observation to make, not hype.  I think people are confusing expectation with hype.

We can be enthused by Gerrard's potential whilst holding reasonable expectations. Rangers would initially have had modest expectations that SG greatly exceeded - and he has seemingly also exceeded modest expectations at Villa, at least in his first five games.  As pointed out, the measure of a manager is often how they react when things aren't working. That didn't really happen at Rangers, did it?

I guess it comes down to what are the long term expectations are for Villa, where winning the title is out of the question and the chances of even winning a cup are stacked heavily against most teams?

*edited for a fuller reply now that I'm on my laptop ;D
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1575 on: December 17, 2021, 07:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 17, 2021, 09:13:57 am
It's a good question to be honest. In terms of achievement I guess you could say Zidane but the doesn't speak English and has no experience of building a team. Mourinho and Ancelotti are washed up, Conte is too adversarial. It's actually really slim pickings

Been mentioned enough that it must be true.

Frank Leboeuf is on ESPN Extra time show here in the States.

Last week he showed a picture of himself, Zidane and a few others as they had a dinner together in Paris as a reunion of the World Cup winning team.

Frank mentioned about going to the PL. Zidane just smiled and answered in English. Frank and Zidane had a short chat in English. Frank would not disclose what was said.  ;D

You can watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwRAP8NdTJk
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1576 on: December 17, 2021, 07:37:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2021, 07:15:58 pm
Frank and Zidane had a short chat in English.

"Do you speak English"

"No"

Very short.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 07:54:14 pm »
Villa fans are a weird bunch  ;D

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 07:54:14 pm
Villa fans are a weird bunch  ;D


All European coaches dream of securing the job once held by Dr. Jozef Venglo and Martin O'Neill
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 07:59:15 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 07:54:14 pm
Villa fans are a weird bunch  ;D



The first one in particular. They're fucking no ones, hence why their managers of the last 10 yrs were Dean Smith, Steve Bruce, Di Matteo, Garde, Captain Tim Sherwood, Paul Lambert and McLeish.

Gerrard has put them on the map somewhat and at least made them semi relevant in that the media will like to watch how he is doing.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
In the first half when ManU actually wanted the ball it was straight out of the Benitez playbook in that they retreated into shape pretty well and it was just a bad play by Konsa that did them in.  Thought they were the superior team though I think so far in watching Gerrard does better in setting up his teams more functionally. I'm not sure the 1-2 up top with Buendia behind Ings/Watkins was as good as the 4231  where it's more of a functional winger on one side pinching in but a lot of that was when Ings was injured so I guess it goes to figure he's going to try to see if he can get something out of Ings first and Wakins definitely needs to play.  Probably won't be until Coutinho takes Buendia's spot and there is a run of games before anything really changes.

The second half where ManU seemingly just wanted to counter attack to protect their lead so they didn't want the ball meant Villa had the ball and I don't think they really planned for this.  They seemed pretty devoid of ideas and the good passages of play from the first half were completely missing.  Did they even have a shot on goal in the 2nd half aside from the VAR'd goal?  I don't actually think they did though I almost nodded off at one point so forgive me here if I missed it.

Basically some good and bad but all in all reinforces a lot of my prior thoughts in that he spent years with Benitez as a player and all the good things he knows were from that.  He spent no time with Klopp, there is no connection there in regards to play style and tactics regardless of his time at the Academy.  I'm sure the Gerrard fanboys will now leap to his defense but I'm not saying anything bad about him unless you take the Klopp part as bad. Which if so then whatever, sorry but it's my opinion.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm »
Did he call out any of the referee corruption tonight?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,272
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
Did he call out any of the referee corruption tonight?

He should've called out the United fans with their murderers chant first smd foremost
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
He should've called out the United fans with their murderers chant first smd foremost

Watched it on mute as I had a zoom meeting while it was on, but I should've assumed this shite was going on. Aston Villa Football Club are notorious murderers so this makes sense.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm
In the first half when ManU actually wanted the ball it was straight out of the Benitez playbook in that they retreated into shape pretty well and it was just a bad play by Konsa that did them in.  Thought they were the superior team though I think so far in watching Gerrard does better in setting up his teams more functionally. I'm not sure the 1-2 up top with Buendia behind Ings/Watkins was as good as the 4231  where it's more of a functional winger on one side pinching in but a lot of that was when Ings was injured so I guess it goes to figure he's going to try to see if he can get something out of Ings first and Wakins definitely needs to play.  Probably won't be until Coutinho takes Buendia's spot and there is a run of games before anything really changes.

The second half where ManU seemingly just wanted to counter attack to protect their lead so they didn't want the ball meant Villa had the ball and I don't think they really planned for this.  They seemed pretty devoid of ideas and the good passages of play from the first half were completely missing.  Did they even have a shot on goal in the 2nd half aside from the VAR'd goal?  I don't actually think they did though I almost nodded off at one point so forgive me here if I missed it.

Basically some good and bad but all in all reinforces a lot of my prior thoughts in that he spent years with Benitez as a player and all the good things he knows were from that.  He spent no time with Klopp, there is no connection there in regards to play style and tactics regardless of his time at the Academy.  I'm sure the Gerrard fanboys will now leap to his defense but I'm not saying anything bad about him unless you take the Klopp part as bad. Which if so then whatever, sorry but it's my opinion.

I dont know how you see that performance and think his main influence is Benitez, really strange , but yes youre right we all have opinions.

Also they werent devoid of good passages of play, in fact they had most of the good passages of play, what they truly was devoid of is a lack of quality players, 60% possession nearly and one or two bits of nice play from Buendia and Ramsay but no quality on the end of it.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
He's impressive. He sounds like someone you'd want to follow. And his game analysis is a good one.

His team played well tonight. I'm really pleased for him. Proud too.
