I think there needs to be a bit of context here. Villa finished 11th last season and were expected to kick on and challenge for a European place. They have massively rich owners, and it seems to have gone under the Radar how much they have spent on players over the last few seasons. They have been one of the biggest spending teams in Europe.



Smith was sacked for massively underachieving and I think it is fair to say they were in a bit of a false position. They have a very good squad and a brilliant crop of young players coming through. I think Stevie was very shrewd in choosing Villa.



Personally I am looking forward to seeing how Stevie does tactically in their two upcoming games against United.



For me Gerrard has done everything he could possibly have been expected to do at Villa. However, it is a bit too early to judge him properly yet.



Which was what I offered when I was talking about respective teams' forms.What was expected of Villa at the start of this season is completely irrelevant to Stevie, the whole thing went tits up till he came. They were just above the relegation zone when he took over and had lost 5 games in a row. I mean, we had so many injuries, but we went through a period last season where we didn't know when the next win would come. It's that hard to turn around results when you're on a losing streak, when it was the case for a big team like us, you should understand how it is for the mid-table or lower table teams. They may have spent a lot, but as I said, it may or may not even be on the players Stevie wants.I'll tell you one thing, the players who are showing promise now and are looking good, were not playing like this until he came. Most of them were struggling badly. So, he has come in and improved players and had them playing as a team.He will take his time to assess the squad and make changes. Their ambitions during next summer will be revisited based on how well he achieves this season, but if he does well, they will give him time for him to progress. It remains to be seen how much they will give him to spend.Smith was underachieving, yes, but it's hard to turn around an under-achieving side. I mean we under-achieved when Rodgers left us, and then when Klopp joined and had the rest of the season, we finished at 8th, he didn't by default take us to where we should have been, which was at least Top 4. It doesn't mean it was a failure. We just re-calibrated our expectations due to our early season struggles under Rodgers. The same way Villa fans have done that, they knew where they were when Stevie took over and hence are acknowledging what he is doing now. Even finishing 11th this season would be seen a success, because they were not even meeting that when he was appointed, let alone challenge for European places. Also, regardless of whatever they spent, us, City, Chelsea, United, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham are clearly better teams, so I don't see where the talks of challenging for European places really come, yet, realistically. If he takes them there eventually, he would be over-achieving and be considered a big success.Oh, sure. I'm looking forward to see what he does in those games, and rest of the season.But one, or two games against certain teams won't define his success/failure at Aston Villa. It will be assessed how much have they improved at the end of this season, compared to how much they struggled before he was appointed and then they will go from there.In the PL? Sure, it's early days, but overall, I've just listed in the previous page what he has done so far in his management career, navigating those European games, making it to EL RO16 are all big experiences and successes for the level of team they were and then completely overhauling the H2H record against Celtic during his time is another feather in his cap. You cannot ignore/dismiss them or pretend as if he has done nothing in his management career so far.