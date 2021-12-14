« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 98966 times)

Online tubby pls.

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1520 on: December 14, 2021, 11:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 14, 2021, 11:23:57 pm
Not trying to piss on people's chips; just think people are getting a bit carried away because they want him to do well.

Don't you want him to do well?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online S'mas day

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1521 on: December 14, 2021, 11:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 14, 2021, 11:23:57 pm
Bloody hell people. He's had a decent start, but it's bloody Norwich.

I know it can sometimes take a bit to lift a team whose confidence is rock bottom, and it can be the sign of a good manager to see a new mindset instilled fairly quickly in a team. So yeah, he's had some good results on that basis. But, Leicester aside, has he done much more than what you would expect? Isn't this just a classic case of new manager bounce?

Not trying to piss on people's chips; just think people are getting a bit carried away because they want him to do well.

Or am I being whooshed? ;D
No, youre being entirely reasonable.

Im really glad its gone well for him so far, but its very early days. Lets see where hes at in a couple of years.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1522 on: December 14, 2021, 11:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 14, 2021, 11:23:57 pm
Bloody hell people. He's had a decent start, but it's bloody Norwich.

I know it can sometimes take a bit to lift a team whose confidence is rock bottom, and it can be the sign of a good manager to see a new mindset instilled fairly quickly in a team. So yeah, he's had some good results on that basis. But, Leicester aside, has he done much more than what you would expect? Isn't this just a classic case of new manager bounce?

Not trying to piss on people's chips; just think people are getting a bit carried away because they want him to do well.

Or am I being whooshed? ;D

Not seeing anyone getting carried away to be honest, hardly like the thread is full of people saying Villa will get top 4 and he's a better manager than Guardiola, it's just people saying he's started very very well which he has.
Online Chris~

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1523 on: December 14, 2021, 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 14, 2021, 10:13:27 pm
Villa have got a phenomenal group of young players coming through.
I know Gerrard the name is what'll have likely swung it but having a bunch of ex-academy level staff come in to over see the senior side must be something that they hope helps bring players through and keeps someone like chukwuemeka. Do it right and there's either a lot of money to be brought in or saved
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1524 on: December 14, 2021, 11:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on December 14, 2021, 11:34:58 pm
I know Gerrard the name is what'll have likely swung it but having a bunch of ex-academy level staff come in to over see the senior side must be something that they hope helps bring players through and keeps someone like chukwuemeka. Do it right and there's either a lot of money to be brought in or saved


That is a really good point. There is also Gerrard cutting his teeth as an U19 Coach when he could probably have gone straight in at senior level.
Offline Hoenheim

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 07:09:24 am »
He needed a good start, and he's had a bloody brilliant one, 4 wins in 6 games, with the 2 losses vs us and city, you can't expect more than that to be honest.
Delighted for Stevie, I hope he does well with Villa and proves some of the doubters wrong, as a lot of people thought what he did with Rangers was an easy job.
Online Red Berry

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 08:16:47 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 14, 2021, 11:25:28 pm
Don't you want him to do well?

I want Liverpool to do well. I wish Stevie well for the sake of his own career, not because I'm desperately hoping he's the next Dalglish.

Quote from: DelTrotter on December 14, 2021, 11:30:05 pm
Not seeing anyone getting carried away to be honest, hardly like the thread is full of people saying Villa will get top 4 and he's a better manager than Guardiola, it's just people saying he's started very very well which he has.

The previous page has seen his start described as phenomenal - for beating exactly the kind of teams Villa should be beating!

I'm not denying he has turned their fortunes around in short order, which is very good. But when people even big up the way he handles defeat, I get Matrix "he is the One!" vibes ;D
Offline smutchin

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:16:47 am
I'm not denying he has turned their fortunes around in short order, which is very good. But when people even big up the way he handles defeat, I get Matrix "he is the One!" vibes ;D

In terms of experience, hes still at the stage of looking a bit puzzled when a bald kid tells him there is no spoon.

But it is refreshing to hear him in interviews - Im wary of reading too much into that, but you can always tell the difference between someone who really gets it, and someone whos just a pretender. Theres no kissing the badge, no mention of the dreaded word passion, none of the meaningless platitudes of the likes of Solskjaer and Lampard, just level-headed, straight answers to the questions asked. And he usually says stuff thats actually worth hearing. (Which was rarely the case when he was a player.)

It does feel like he could be the real deal, and maybe even a Liverpool manager one day. Theres no rush to give him the job though. Especially when the current incumbent is still not doing too badly.

Gerrard still has a LOT to prove before we can say hes ready for it.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 08:34:54 am »
You can see from his interview with the BBC that he likes Ramsey quite a bit.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: S'mas day on December 14, 2021, 11:29:11 pm
No, youre being entirely reasonable.

Im really glad its gone well for him so far, but its very early days. Lets see where hes at in a couple of years.

What dyou reckon, just ban any talk of him doing well until then?

He's one of our greatest ever players in his first PL job doing a really good job so far. If reading people praising him upsets you guys, it might be worth you know....not going into a thread titled 'Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch' after his team has won another match.
Online Elzar

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 10:01:24 am »
I'm interested to see how he gets on with his defence. Rangers had a really good defensive record didn't they? If he can get that back 4 of Villa to close up while still having Buendia, Watkins, Mcginn playing well then they'll shoot up the table. Mings said something about how his winning attitude has been infectious already.

Despite the sacking of Smith and dodgy results, they are now 9th, with a 5 point gap to 5th. Europe is probably too ambitious with the teams above them, but they will be looking up there rather than down now, as people presumed when Gerrard came in.
Online slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 am »
Over to you Graham Potter
Online slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 10:06:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:01:24 am
I'm interested to see how he gets on with his defence. Rangers had a really good defensive record didn't they? If he can get that back 4 of Villa to close up while still having Buendia, Watkins, Mcginn playing well then they'll shoot up the table. Mings said something about how his winning attitude has been infectious already.

Despite the sacking of Smith and dodgy results, they are now 9th, with a 5 point gap to 5th. Europe is probably too ambitious with the teams above them, but they will be looking up there rather than down now, as people presumed when Gerrard came in.

The season before last they had an incredible defensive record, something like 14 or 15 goals conceded all season but it wasn't just that, In Europe they looked very organised and hard to beat too. What really impressed me though was a stat I heard. Mate of mine is a big Celtic man and this really annoyed him, they went either 6 or 7 games in a row without conceding a shot on target.
Offline red1977

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 am »
He must carry an aura around the place. A lot of players are young enough to have witnessed Stevie in his Roy of the rovers pomp. Its not like he is a manager who was a good defender in his time, or a decent forward, Stevie could do the lot in almost any position. That commands respect right through the squad. Interesting to see him develop his managerial skills over time. Good start.
Online Dull Tools

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:18:25 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:01:24 am
I'm interested to see how he gets on with his defence. Rangers had a really good defensive record didn't they? If he can get that back 4 of Villa to close up while still having Buendia, Watkins, Mcginn playing well then they'll shoot up the table. Mings said something about how his winning attitude has been infectious already.

Despite the sacking of Smith and dodgy results, they are now 9th, with a 5 point gap to 5th. Europe is probably too ambitious with the teams above them, but they will be looking up there rather than down now, as people presumed when Gerrard came in.
Already seems to have sorted out their defence. They shipped in 13 goals in Smith's last 5 games and they have conceded 5 in Gerrard's first 6 games. That includes games against City and us.

Seems to be doing well and he hasn't even had a chance to sign anyone yet.

The Villa fans hated him going in and now are talking about him like the second coming. He is doing great.
Online Jookie

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 am »
Gerrard has had a good start at Villa and it builds on the promise he showed at Rangers. Everything he's shown so far indicates he has the makings of being at least a good manager at PL level.

When Klopp eventually leaves Liverpool, we'll be looking to replace a man who is at the absolute top of his profession and one who has 100% understood the culture and ethos of Liverpool Football Club. In fact, Klopp will be looked back on as someone who added to that tremendously. As well as for the trophies he won.

When it comes to replacing Klopp, we need to replace him with someone we believe is or can operate at the very top end of their profession and can build on the culture that exists throughout the football club. When replacing Klopp, the decision shouldn't be swayed by emotion. It should be on the basis of ability (or potential ability) and cultural fit. If that person is Steven Gerrard (or Pep Ljinders) then that would be great. If it's not then it should appoint someone one else. Luckily, and hopefully, this decision is a few years off. Because if it was this summer then it wouldn't be Steven Gerrard. In 3, 5 or 10 years it could well be him if he can show the continued improvement he has so far in his managerial career.
Offline ljycb

« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 09:57:00 am
What dyou reckon, just ban any talk of him doing well until then?

He's one of our greatest ever players in his first PL job doing a really good job so far. If reading people praising him upsets you guys, it might be worth you know....not going into a thread titled 'Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch' after his team has won another match.

Well said.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 12:32:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 09:57:00 am
What dyou reckon, just ban any talk of him doing well until then?

He's one of our greatest ever players in his first PL job doing a really good job so far. If reading people praising him upsets you guys, it might be worth you know....not going into a thread titled 'Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch' after his team has won another match.

Some people are keen on judging his current performance as manager with one eye on whether he should take over at LFC or not. People should learn to separate the two and take what he's doing at the moment as it is in isolation without expecting him to do enough to become an LFC manager every fucking game. Just assess him on how he's improving his team. It's Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch, not Stevie Gerrard - The Future LFC Manager Watch thread.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:02:39 am
Over to you Graham Potter

Got a lol from me :)
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:16:47 am
I want Liverpool to do well. I wish Stevie well for the sake of his own career, not because I'm desperately hoping he's the next Dalglish.

The previous page has seen his start described as phenomenal - for beating exactly the kind of teams Villa should be beating!

I'm not denying he has turned their fortunes around in short order, which is very good. But when people even big up the way he handles defeat, I get Matrix "he is the One!" vibes ;D

Villa were on a 5 game losing run and were close to relegation spot.

When Brighton played them, they were well above in the table having only lost 2 of their 11 games. Beat them 2-0.

Palace were on a 7 game unbeaten streak including a win against City. Villa beat them 2-1.

Lost 2-1 to City in a game they played well, especially in the second half.

Defeated Leicester 2-1 who are currently 8th.

Lost 1-0 to us.

Bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Norwich, certainly more comfortable than Man United were against Norwich.

Which of these are kind of teams Villa howering around relegation zone in a 5 game losing streak should be beating? Norwich and that's it?
Offline ljycb

« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm »
Its me who said that Gerrards start at Aston Villa has been phenomenal (I used that word deliberately, because I genuinely believe that it has been), but I think he has a long, long, long while to go before he he could ever be considered ready for the Liverpool job (or any other big club for that matter). In fact, a big part of me wonders whether it would ever be a good idea him managing us. But yeah. Praising him for what hes done up to now in his managerial career has absolutely nothing to do with any potential appointment at Anfield. Its just great seeing him doing so well.
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 06:05:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm
Its me who said that Gerrards start at Aston Villa has been phenomenal (I used that word deliberately, because I genuinely believe that it has been), but I think he has a long, long, long while to go before he he could ever be considered ready for the Liverpool job (or any other big club for that matter). In fact, a big part of me wonders whether it would ever be a good idea him managing us. But yeah. Praising him for what hes done up to now in his managerial career has absolutely nothing to do with any potential appointment at Anfield. Its just great seeing him doing so well.

Agreed, I think he has had an excellent start to his managerial career to date.  wrestling the league offer celtic and going unbeaten was extraordinary, especially given the gulf between the 2 sides when he joined.

fantastic results at villa so far. it wont always be the case but it is quite obvious if you watch SG that he is a man who is going places in the managerial world.

Managing Liverpool? we are only talking about his as a future Liverpool manager due to his incredible playing career as a red.  If he hadn't played for Liverpool, not many would be touting him.  Liverpool are an elite European side and long may that continue to be the case. Being the right manager at the right time may take some time or may never happen.  lets just enjoy how he progresses as the last thing we want is an Ole or frank situation to occur to one of our legends

Offline Al 666

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm
Villa were on a 5 game losing run and were close to relegation spot.

When Brighton played them, they were well above in the table having only lost 2 of their 11 games. Beat them 2-0.

Palace were on a 7 game unbeaten streak including a win against City. Villa beat them 2-1.

Lost 2-1 to City in a game they played well, especially in the second half.

Defeated Leicester 2-1 who are currently 8th.

Lost 1-0 to us.

Bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Norwich, certainly more comfortable than Man United were against Norwich.

Which of these are kind of teams Villa howering around relegation zone in a 5 game losing streak should be beating? Norwich and that's it?


I think there needs to be a bit of context here. Villa finished 11th last season and were expected to kick on and challenge for a European place. They have massively rich owners, and it seems to have gone under the Radar how much they have spent on players over the last few seasons. They have been one of the biggest spending teams in Europe.

Smith was sacked for massively underachieving and I think it is fair to say they were in a bit of a false position. They have a very good squad and a brilliant crop of young players coming through. I think Stevie was very shrewd in choosing Villa.   

Personally I am looking forward to seeing how Stevie does tactically in their two upcoming games against United.

For me Gerrard has done everything he could possibly have been expected to do at Villa. However, it is a bit too early to judge him properly yet.
Offline ljycb

« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm
I think there needs to be a bit of context here. Villa finished 11th last season and were expected to kick on and challenge for a European place. They have massively rich owners, and it seems to have gone under the Radar how much they have spent on players over the last few seasons. They have been one of the biggest spending teams in Europe.

Smith was sacked for massively underachieving and I think it is fair to say they were in a bit of a false position. They have a very good squad and a brilliant crop of young players coming through. I think Stevie was very shrewd in choosing Villa.   

Personally I am looking forward to seeing how Stevie does tactically in their two upcoming games against United.

For me Gerrard has done everything he could possibly have been expected to do at Villa. However, it is a bit too early to judge him properly yet.

I disagree that they were in a false position. You are right that they have a very good squad and should be looking at the European places given what they spend, but there was a lot of talk at the time of him getting the job that his main task was to keep them up. Averaging less than a point per game and on a five-game losing streak at the time of him being appointed, I dont think 22 points after 17 games was him doing everything he could have been expected to do, rather him exceeding expectations. And playing good, purposeful football in the process.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:49:56 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 14, 2021, 10:17:56 am
Crikey I didn't realise Brighton had won so few games!

Listen, don't mention Eddie Howe. I mentioned him once, but I think I got away with it all right.
Offline Al 666

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 14, 2021, 10:17:56 am
Crikey I didn't realise Brighton had won so few games!

Brighton's problem is very simple their forwards simply don't convert the chances that are created for them.

Last season they were 14 goals below xG. This season they are 5 goals below xG already.

Last season they finished with 41 points against an expected points of 61 which would have had them competing for the top 4.

Offline ljycb

« Reply #1546 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:48 pm
Brighton's problem is very simple their forwards simply don't convert the chances that are created for them.

Last season they were 14 goals below xG. This season they are 5 goals below xG already.

Last season they finished with 41 points against an expected points of 61 which would have had them competing for the top 4.

Begs the question why they didnt sign someone who could finish those chances in the summer.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 02:51:49 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:41:12 pm
Begs the question why they didnt sign someone who could finish those chances in the summer.

Big Div hates the seaside.
Offline Al 666

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:41:12 pm
Begs the question why they didnt sign someone who could finish those chances in the summer.

I would imagine it would come down to funds. Forwards that guarantee goals cost big money and probably have better options than Brighton.

Bringing it back to Villa they have spent £100m on forwards over the last few seasons and have some excellent young forwards coming through.

Villa are stacked in the attacking department with the aforementioned forwards as well as the likes of Buendia. They be are going to be an exciting team to watch.
Online slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
Brighton just aren't very good. They seem to always finish 16th. Which is fine, and it keeps them up. They've spent a few quid too over the last 4 or 5 years haven't they ?  They're nice to watch and they play good stuff but I would say Potter is doing what's expected of him there and nothing more. He hasn't over achieved I don't think.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 04:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm
I think there needs to be a bit of context here. Villa finished 11th last season and were expected to kick on and challenge for a European place. They have massively rich owners, and it seems to have gone under the Radar how much they have spent on players over the last few seasons. They have been one of the biggest spending teams in Europe.

Which was what I offered when I was talking about respective teams' forms.

What was expected of Villa at the start of this season is completely irrelevant to Stevie, the whole thing went tits up till he came. They were just above the relegation zone when he took over and had lost 5 games in a row. I mean, we had so many injuries, but we went through a period last season where we didn't know when the next win would come. It's that hard to turn around results when you're on a losing streak, when it was the case for a big team like us, you should understand how it is for the mid-table or lower table teams. They may have spent a lot, but as I said, it may or may not even be on the players Stevie wants.

I'll tell you one thing, the players who are showing promise now and are looking good, were not playing like this until he came. Most of them were struggling badly. So, he has come in and improved players and had them playing as a team.

He will take his time to assess the squad and make changes. Their ambitions during next summer will be revisited based on how well he achieves this season, but if he does well, they will give him time for him to progress. It remains to be seen how much they will give him to spend.

Quote
Smith was sacked for massively underachieving and I think it is fair to say they were in a bit of a false position. They have a very good squad and a brilliant crop of young players coming through. I think Stevie was very shrewd in choosing Villa.

Smith was underachieving, yes, but it's hard to turn around an under-achieving side. I mean we under-achieved when Rodgers left us, and then when Klopp joined and had the rest of the season, we finished at 8th, he didn't by default take us to where we should have been, which was at least Top 4.  It doesn't mean it was a failure. We just re-calibrated our expectations due to our early season struggles under Rodgers. The same way Villa fans have done that, they knew where they were when Stevie took over and hence are acknowledging what he is doing now. Even finishing 11th this season would be seen a success, because they were not even meeting that when he was appointed, let alone challenge for European places. Also, regardless of whatever they spent, us, City, Chelsea, United, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham are clearly better teams, so I don't see where the talks of challenging for European places really come, yet, realistically. If he takes them there eventually, he would be over-achieving and be considered a big success.

Quote
Personally I am looking forward to seeing how Stevie does tactically in their two upcoming games against United.

Oh, sure. I'm looking forward to see what he does in those games, and rest of the season.

But one, or two games against certain teams won't define his success/failure at Aston Villa. It will be assessed how much have they improved at the end of this season, compared to how much they struggled before he was appointed and then they will go from there.

Quote
For me Gerrard has done everything he could possibly have been expected to do at Villa. However, it is a bit too early to judge him properly yet.

In the PL? Sure, it's early days, but overall, I've just listed in the previous page what he has done so far in his management career, navigating those European games, making it to EL RO16 are all big experiences and successes for the level of team they were and then completely overhauling the H2H record against Celtic during his time is another feather in his cap. You cannot ignore/dismiss them or pretend as if he has done nothing in his management career so far.
Online Red Berry

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm
Villa were on a 5 game losing run and were close to relegation spot.

When Brighton played them, they were well above in the table having only lost 2 of their 11 games. Beat them 2-0.

Palace were on a 7 game unbeaten streak including a win against City. Villa beat them 2-1.

Lost 2-1 to City in a game they played well, especially in the second half.

Defeated Leicester 2-1 who are currently 8th.

Lost 1-0 to us.

Bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Norwich, certainly more comfortable than Man United were against Norwich.

Which of these are kind of teams Villa howering around relegation zone in a 5 game losing streak should be beating? Norwich and that's it?

As I said mate, I'm not saying Gerrard hasn't made an immediate impact at the club. But let's face it, Villa shouldn't be where they are. So yeah, they should be beating the likes of Palace and Brighton, or at least giving a good account of themselves, their current league positions notwithstanding. The same way we should have beaten Brentford or Brighton.

The point I am making is, it's five games and people want to put it all down to SG - where if it was anyone else we'd be calling it new manager bounce. I'm not saying it isn't down to SG; just reminding people to keep a bit of perspective.
Online slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 04:26:24 pm »
A good way of  understanding Stevie's work in the Scottish league is listening to the Celtic fans. I know a lot of Celtic fans. When he went there they called him Slippy G, said he would get his arse handed to him and go back to England, that Rangers were a fair way off competing with Celtic and getting him in wouldn't make a bit of difference or stop them winning the magical 10 titles in a row. He fair shut them up. They were over the moon when he left, I never heard as many demoralized Celtic fans in my life as when Gerrard was there. He has the beating of them and they knew it. It was massive news to all the Celtic fans when he left he got right under their skin. Fair play to him
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:48 pm
Brighton's problem is very simple their forwards simply don't convert the chances that are created for them.

Last season they were 14 goals below xG. This season they are 5 goals below xG already.

Last season they finished with 41 points against an expected points of 61 which would have had them competing for the top 4.

Then address the problem? They bought over 10 players in the summer, not sure how much they spent, but they had the Ben White money and they could've spent that on a decent forward who could get them the goals they want?

I mean xG is all good, when you apply it in each game and then have your takeaways from that game. But when that pattern is going on for a season, it is an issue in the team, it is just not something that you can explain away by luck. Not saying you mentioned luck, but I'm just bringing it out, in case you intended going there. They are currently without a win in 11 games.

In the season we won the League, I think we were behind City in terms of xG/expected points, as xG doesn't allow for game-states, game management etc. We rested on the ball when we had already scored, but City went on blowing some teams away and then went quiet in certain games, however their chances created and xG stats, on a cumulative showed that they were better on us.

It all depends on the context a stat is used.
Online Red Berry

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 04:28:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:32:12 pm
Some people are keen on judging his current performance as manager with one eye on whether he should take over at LFC or not. People should learn to separate the two and take what he's doing at the moment as it is in isolation without expecting him to do enough to become an LFC manager every fucking game. Just assess him on how he's improving his team. It's Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch, not Stevie Gerrard - The Future LFC Manager Watch thread.

Exactly. Gerrard clearly has potential to become a good manager, but people are bigging up everything he's doing because they desperately want him to come to LFC and do well.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 04:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:28:33 pm
they desperately want him to come to LFC and do well.

Not bothered either way.

If he comes to Liverpool and does well then great.

If not then someone else will.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 04:33:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 14, 2021, 11:25:28 pm
Don't you want him to do well?

Why would any Liverpool fan want Villa to do well?

I hope they get relegated to the conference, disbanded and their ground made into a council tip specialising in fecal matter.
Online slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 04:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 04:33:25 pm
Why would any Liverpool fan want Villa to do well?

I hope they get relegated to the conference, disbanded and their ground made into a council tip specialising in fecal matter.

Andy I have a nice question for you mate. You've told me before why you hate Villa and fair play. One can get relegated and one win the Prem next season. Villa and Utd. Go
