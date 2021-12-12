It isn't just Liverpool though as well as having a win and two draws in their last three against us they have beaten City and drew two of the last three against Chelsea. In all of those games they have been up against much better players but tactically they have found a way to get results.



To do that whilst playing attractive football speaks volumes for Potter's tactical nous. Potter's teams are very well coached and above all are very tactically flexible and able to change formation in-game.



As for Brighton between 82-83 and 17-18 they have were in the 2nd or 3rd tier of English football. So to be on their 5th season of Premier League football and in mid table is a really good achievement.



Gerrard has had a good start as a manager but is yet to show the kind of tactical nous that Potter has shown throughout his coaching career. Hopefully Stevie can change that.



Yeah, but it doesn't matter if they keep dropping points to teams they should be beating. Football is a results business ultimately, and every fan wants to see their club winning.Ole could change formations in game. If you substitute a forward for a midfielder or a defender for a midfielder, it's an in game change in formation, what is so great about that? Any manager worth his salt can do that. As I said, you said 'to do that' while playing attractive football, while you ignore the other side of it - despite playing attractive football, they are unable to consistently beat the teams they should be beating, otherwise they'd be well up in the table.Immediately after drawing against us, they drew at Home to Newcastle, one of the worst sides in the League this season. That's their problem. Do you know that they are now without a single win in 10 PL games? I mean, a manager struggling to win a single game in 10 games will never again be rated as high as Potter is right now, and bizarrely, during that winless streak as well.What significance does that have with Potter? Potter did not bring them up from 2nd or 3rd tier to PL, did he? His predecessor got them promoted, finished 15th and finished 17th (Potter was appointed in the last month) and then Potter got them to finish 15th and 16th in the next two seasons. I didn't see any massive improvement there in those two years. They've definitely improved this year, but then again every position from 7th below is up for grabs (as I think us, City, Chelsea, West Ham, United and Arsenal should take those places). Who knows where they will finish? Yes, if they finish above 15th, they would've improved, but you're evaluating 3 years of attempting to improve vs another who has had 5 games to manage in the PL. Potter is a good manager, and as much as Gerrard is an unknown at this level (PL level) at this point of time, he may become way better than Potter or he may fizzle out. There is no way anybody, and I mean anybody knows Gerrard's ceiling as a manager to comment on it right now.All those comments of I'll take him for LFC or I won't take him for LFC or I will take him after x years are all bizarre suggestions at this point of time. I want Klopp to sign another contract, just one more if he wants, and I want it more than anything. After that, who knows what may or may not happen?How?Yes, Gerrard is a newbie to the Premier League.But, Let's not pretend that Gerrard has done nothing so far in management.1) He took Rangers from finishing 3rd in the table, below Aberdeen to finishing 1st unbeaten which was their first title in 10 years, scoring 92 goals and conceding just 13 goals in the league.2) Rangers were without a single win against Celtic in 10 Head to Head League games previously with 8 of them being losses for Rangers including a 5-0 thrashing by Celtic, before Gerrard got them their win against Celtic in his 1st season itself.3) That game signaled the start of a remarkable turnaround in Head to Head League games, it then read Rangers 7 Wins, Celtic 2 Wins, 1 Draw.4) He has navigated through several European rounds (Some people say that the Scottish League is Championship level or below). In his first season, he navigated Rangers through 4 Qualifying rounds, one of their opponents was Maribor, who played in the Champions League in the previous season (in our group). They finished 3rd in the Group Stage in a group that includes Villareal (current Europa League Holders and in the CL now) and Spartak Moscow (played in the CL previous season - coincidentally in our group again).In the next season, he got them through 4 Qualifying rounds again and then they finished 2nd in their Group, only behind Porto (who are a regular CL side mostly). In fact, they drew away at Porto and then beat them Home. They also got through Braga in the RO32 and only lost to a way superior side in Bayer Leverkusen in the RO16.In the next season, they only had 3 rounds to navigate to Qualify, which they got through and then finished Top of the group that included Benfica (who are now in the CL RO16). In fact, they were unbeaten in the Group Stages. Then, they beat Antwerp in RO32 and lost to Slavia Prague in RO16.I think tactics against these European teams, travelling to different countries, tough Away games, going through so many knockout qualifying games, and then Group Stages against sides who make it every now and then to the Champions League and reaching the RO16 in the Europa League is operating at a level Potter has never even known.All of which are bigger improvements than what Potter has made to Brighton until last year, finishing 16th last season in the Premier League, similar to how they finished 15th Premier League, guess what? 3 years ago under Hughton.