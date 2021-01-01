« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 95455 times)

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 04:42:43 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
It will be funny when Villa finish above Brighton, for all the wanking over Potter and Brighton because they played one good game against us. Yes, Potter plays good football and he's possibly a good manager, but this is his third year with them and they are finally making some progress, but somehow it's been made as if he is some managerial miracle due to that game.

We lost 7-2 to Villa last season (before Virgil's injury) and nobody thinks Dean Smith is a genius.

Yeah, I do expect Villa to finish above them, in fact I think they will go above them this week. Brighton did play well against us, they deserve credit for that, but while they have only lost 3 games this season, they have only won 4 and they have 8 draws. Potter only has a 27% win ratio with Brighton.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 04:57:10 pm »
They should finish above them they have a better squad, funny seeing them described as a bunch of donkeys mind  ;D 

Gerrard has a good base to work with there, some nice players, and no doubt by the next time Villa play Liverpool, they will be far better drilled and will be a tough proposition, as they should be.

Until then, like I said before, I hope he carries on Simeoneing it vs any other of the big boys!
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 02:52:33 am
I honestly think it is not so much negative feelings towards one over the other, but rather getting wound up by the opinions of others. Theres someone in this thread whos been loudly having a go at plenty for supporting Rafa over the last couple year when he was at Newcastle, but is now getting his knickers in a twist because he thinks people arent supporting Gerrard. And to say, nothing wrong with hoping they do well, so long as it doesnt affect LFC, its the concept that they end up cheering for the actual teams that is maybe hard to fathom.

I think that's true to an extent as well but it's always been noticeable how some of our fans don't like our ex-players/ex-managers for whatever reason and it tends to come out in very odd ways as opposed to a simple 'I don't like them'.

For me, it'd be better if all ex-players/managers retired and kept out of the public eye as soon as they left the club instead of going to another club or into punditry. It'd be a lot easier. I hope Klopp takes note.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
I think that's true to an extent as well but it's always been noticeable how some of our fans don't like our ex-players/ex-managers for whatever reason and it tends to come out in very odd ways as opposed to a simple 'I don't like them'.

For me, it'd be better if all ex-players/managers retired and kept out of the public eye as soon as they left the club instead of going to another club or into punditry. It'd be a lot easier. I hope Klopp takes note.

I hate sections of our fan base these days. When I were a lad, walking to school in 15ft snow drifts, uphill both ways, we never ever slagged off ex players and they always got a great reception when they came back with another team. Other than Diouf, the only player I have hurled absolute dogs at was Judas Owen and he fully deserved that by signing for the Mancs.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
I think that's true to an extent as well but it's always been noticeable how some of our fans don't like our ex-players/ex-managers for whatever reason and it tends to come out in very odd ways as opposed to a simple 'I don't like them'.

For me, it'd be better if all ex-players/managers retired and kept out of the public eye as soon as they left the club instead of going to another club or into punditry. It'd be a lot easier. I hope Klopp takes note.


Well be safe with Kloppo I reckon, hell be back in Germany, and if he works at another club team, itll be a nice one!

It is an odd phenomenon for sure, as it goes both ways. In a way its a cool thing, as it shows the attachment and respect for former coaches or players who gave their all here. 

But yeah as you say there is then the other side of it when fans can just turn instantly and use it as a way to stick the boot in.

All I know is, unless it benefits LFC, I am all for Gerrard losing every game at Villa, as I cant stand them and their fans  ;D That does not mean I do not like Steven Gerrard, maybe that is the problem here - the failure to disassociate the person from the team.  One doesnt lead to the other.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 05:11:02 pm

 ;D
Well be safe with Kloppo I reckon, hell be back in Germany, and if he works at another club team, itll be a nice one!

It is an odd phenomenon for sure, as it goes both ways. In a way its a cool thing, as it shows the attachment and respect for former coaches or players who gave their all here. 

But yeah as you say there is then the other side of it when fans can just turn instantly and use it as a way to stick the boot in.

All I know is, unless it benefits LFC, I am all for Gerrard losing every game at Villa, as I cant stand them and their fans  ;D That does not mean I do not like Steven Gerrard, maybe that is the problem here - the failure to disassociate the person from the team.  One doesnt lead to the other.

I'm in this camp, have disliked Villa for years, encountered enough of their dickheads over the years at Anfield. I wanted him to win at Rangers as I have no first hand experience of Rangers fans, I was made up for him when they won the league and I wanted him to do well in Europe. I will be wanting him to take points off City and Chelsea though.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 05:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
I'm in this camp, have disliked Villa for years, encountered enough of their dickheads over the years at Anfield. I wanted him to win at Rangers as I have no first hand experience of Rangers fans, I was made up for him when they won the league and I wanted him to do well in Europe. I will be wanting him to take points off City and Chelsea though.

Yep!

What I do like is how Gerrard is going about his coaching career, taking a very methodical approach, and working his way up.  Shows a real sense of maturity and no arrogance, he doesnt want or expect short cuts in this journey.   
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
It will be funny when Villa finish above Brighton, for all the wanking over Potter and Brighton because they played one good game against us. Yes, Potter plays good football and he's possibly a good manager, but this is his third year with them and they are finally making some progress, but somehow it's been made as if he is some managerial miracle due to that game.

We lost 7-2 to Villa last season (before Virgil's injury) and nobody thinks Dean Smith is a genius.

What game are you talking about. The 2-2 this season when they won at Anfield last season or the game at the Amex last season when they were the better side. Potter has given us huge problems over the last couple of seasons. Significantly he has done that by being progressive and playing good football.

So I think it is a bit daft to say that people are rating Potter on one game. Taking Ostertund from the 4th tier of Swedish football to the Europa League was an incredible achievement.   
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm »
Potter is a great coach, I think him and Bielsa are the best coaches tactically outside of Klopp Guardiola and Tuchel.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 09:28:09 pm »
Gerrard is doing everything asked of him so far. Did really well at Rangers. Made a very good start at Aston Villa. I hope he continues to do well there. I neither like nor dislike Villa, but with Stevie there I am more interested in what they do than before.

I didnt like the approach against us, but in the cold light of day, its acceptable as it was probably his best chance of getting something from the game. Tighten up. Battle hard for everything. Stay in the game, open it up a bit later on.

What will be interesting to see is if he is able to get Villa to consistently beat teams they should be beating, and even better, so they punch above their weight a bit. Ideally Id like him to bin the Simeone stuff and develop a style of play that excites, but if thats what they want to do against the big boys, have at it.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
It will be funny when Villa finish above Brighton, for all the wanking over Potter and Brighton because they played one good game against us. Yes, Potter plays good football and he's possibly a good manager, but this is his third year with them and they are finally making some progress, but somehow it's been made as if he is some managerial miracle due to that game.

We lost 7-2 to Villa last season (before Virgil's injury) and nobody thinks Dean Smith is a genius.

Was anyone making a fuss because of the game against us? From what ive seen a lot of the fuss was BEFORE the game against us hence many people stating they werent a side to be taken lightly in the pre match thread. It wasnt a big fuss based off one game, they were playing good football and putting up good results in a number of games hence the praise (rightly so) he simply got credit for his side playing good football and winning games not one game
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:15:59 pm
This whole thread is very strange to me, I'm sensing some animosity towards Gerrard which I don't get where it's coming from. I'm willing to bet if he went to manage Everton people on here would lose their shit, but it's perfectly alright for Rafa to go there.

I truly hope Gerrard doesn't come here immediately after Klopp leaves, he'd have massive shoes to fill just like when Moyes followed Ferguson.

Its because of this.

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:22:41 pm
2 and a half more years.. then... it begins....

Weve had so much fun ripping on United and Chelsea for employing duds like Lampard and Solskjaer, and theyre worried Stevie would be the same. The difference of course is that Gerrard looks like a manager and the other two look like contest winners, but it wont stop the comparisons.

You can see the utter desperation in tonysleft, its his last prayer.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:41:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
What game are you talking about. The 2-2 this season when they won at Anfield last season or the game at the Amex last season when they were the better side. Potter has given us huge problems over the last couple of seasons. Significantly he has done that by being progressive and playing good football.

So I think it is a bit daft to say that people are rating Potter on one game. Taking Ostertund from the 4th tier of Swedish football to the Europa League was an incredible achievement.

If you did read my post, I said he is a good manager and plays good football. That's where the buck stops. Giving us a game is not the only criteria. Some styles suit some teams and some teams play better against certain teams. Ultimately, Brighton have still finished 15th and 16th under him, which is on par or slightly below what you would expect from them. He has not worked miracles in the PL.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 06:51:50 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Was anyone making a fuss because of the game against us? From what ive seen a lot of the fuss was BEFORE the game against us hence many people stating they werent a side to be taken lightly in the pre match thread. It wasnt a big fuss based off one game, they were playing good football and putting up good results in a number of games hence the praise (rightly so) he simply got credit for his side playing good football and winning games not one game

I don't think PL is the right place for any team to take any team lightly. Nobody expected Watford to beat us 3-0 in our title winning season, but they did.

They play good football, but Eddie Howe's Bournemouth played good football at times and see where it took them. I mean, results are equally important. Brighton have won 4 games this season. And it's Potter's third season. I liked Brighton's game against us as anybody and I think they're still not as good as how they're hyped. It's not like they have bad players - they have really good settled team with the likes of Trossard, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey, Cucurella etc. The point is that, they are not massively over-achieving or anything.

Btw, I hope Potter gets a big move and does well, he has potential, it's just that it's not always so far translated into results.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
I think Potter has done a good job at Brighton and made them into one of the most interesting teams to watch in the division. Trossard is a great little player when he pulls it all together, a Hazard-lite. He has got some players playing beyond their capabilities and made them really quite fluid going forward.

Stevie's a lot younger and more inexperienced, it's not really a fair comparison.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
Crikey I didn't realise Brighton had won so few games!
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm
Its because of this.

Weve had so much fun ripping on United and Chelsea for employing duds like Lampard and Solskjaer, and theyre worried Stevie would be the same. The difference of course is that Gerrard looks like a manager and the other two look like contest winners, but it wont stop the comparisons.

You can see the utter desperation in tonysleft, its his last prayer.
You can smell mine as hard as I can smell it from all of the replies saying he won't be the coach but he's a good coach anyway ;)

This dog will have his day boys
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:29:24 am
You can smell mine as hard as I can smell it from all of the replies saying he won't be the coach but he's a good coach anyway ;)

This dog will have his day boys
You've already had plenty mate, last one was 2013 I believe.  ;D
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:29:24 am
You can smell mine as hard as I can smell it from all of the replies saying he won't be the coach but he's a good coach anyway ;)

This dog will have his day boys

I think what you're smelling is utter desperation again dripping from your pores

If it even comes down to it, we'd still be hiring a good PL manager. As opposed to essentially hiring the Norwegian Joey Barton for three years, and then having a banner in the stands after you've sacked him and hired the German Roy Hodgson (to much fanfare)

You can comfort yourself that we've got a minimum of another two and a half years of Klopp, and a superbly successful footballing operation above him who would be in charge of succession planning if he does end up leaving in two and a half years. And in the meantime, you've got a decision making process which, aside from Ferguson, made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer your longest serving manager since 1986 and has now hired a manager essentially through reading 'The Athletic' articles and is practically the antithesis of the sort of coach who'll get the best from the players you have. Its genuinely tremendous, a bit like going 'Right we need a new manager, we've peak Suarez and Firmino and a squad full of pressing machines, who better than Mourinho'.

And as it was so eloquently put....



Its the last thing you've got as a fanbase. Your obsession went to such lengths last season that you sacrificed an outside chance of being champions again in the hope that you could stop us finishing in the top 4 and in the process ended up galvanising our season in such a way that we finished one place below you (after dismantling you with a central defensive partnership of a kid who can't get a kick for Swansea and another kid who can barely get a kick for us). You spunked your load in the summer, again, and started parading around, again, as if you were back and then proceeded, again, to get utterly humiliated in your own back yard. 5-0. Imagine that from where you were, even this year. Liverpool coming to Old Trafford, absolutely roasting you, and then going 'Nah 5-0 is enough, call off the dogs and kick it about for the last 40 minutes'. You hired a 'safe hand' in Moyes, didn't work. You spent hundreds of millions on young, class players. Didn't work. You hired a progressive, successful coach in Van Gaal. Didn't work. You hired a proven winner in Mourinho, didn't work. You hired an ex-player in Solskjaer, and it didn't work to such an extent that you've created a whole new chant which was swept the country. You've lobbed hundreds of millions at 'proven' world class players, hasn't worked. You've ended up hiring a Germany journeyman who hasn't won a trophy since 2011 and did his best work well over a decade ago. All because the people you have in charge have read about how revolutionary he used to be.

So all you've got left as a club is pure desperation that other clubs start getting things wrong so you can catch up, because there's fuck all chance of it happening otherwise. And the teams you're 'competing' with have won 7 league titles and two Champions Leagues between them whilst you've been doing such a stellar job in replacing Ferguson. Even Chelsea for fuck sake, notorious at getting rid of managers quickly and yet even they've managed to hire a couple of decent ones when your best effort was Ole :lmao  So honestly, I'd probably worry about when you need to get the old green and gold scarf out and start rioting again as opposed to what we do when we eventually replace the manager you'd sell your kids to have had.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
I'm not reading all that but enjoy Gerrard when he comes to replace Klopp cause it'll be the end of the glory days ;D Klopp's just the best that's how it is when the best goes
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
No I wouldn't read it either tony

Try not to tar us all with the same brush though. Thats not 'how it is when the best goes' thats just hows its been when your best went. When our best went we hired Bob Paisley, and when our best went again we hired Joe Fagan and then Kenny Dalglish (all who won league titles). When your best went, you hired David Moyes and eventually settled on Ole. So I can see why you might think thats what happens 'when the best goes'. But then you obviously know our history pretty deeply already tony ;)

« Reply #1461 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:56 am
If you did read my post, I said he is a good manager and plays good football. That's where the buck stops. Giving us a game is not the only criteria. Some styles suit some teams and some teams play better against certain teams. Ultimately, Brighton have still finished 15th and 16th under him, which is on par or slightly below what you would expect from them. He has not worked miracles in the PL.

No idea how accurate this is but this site has Brighton with the 15th highest wage bill in the league.  https://www.spotrac.com/epl/payroll/

I believe that Paul Tomkins did an article a while back which basically stated that the wage bill was the biggest indicator of league placement.  So, if Potter can get Brighton playing good football with that team it'd be interesting to see what he could do with a team with more resources. 

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 12:53:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:58:33 am
I'm not reading all that but enjoy Gerrard when he comes to replace Klopp cause it'll be the end of the glory days ;D Klopp's just the best that's how it is when the best goes

Strong rumours that Klopp will be signing an extension for an extra 2 years.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:58:33 am
I'm not reading all that but enjoy Gerrard when he comes to replace Klopp cause it'll be the end of the glory days ;D Klopp's just the best that's how it is when the best goes

Thats how it is for you and your three title winning managers in your entire history.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:56:05 pm
Thats how it is for you and your three title winning managers in your entire history.

I think this fine fellow should count double though, what a muzzy

« Reply #1465 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm »
Another Manc blert talking absolute shite.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 01:45:16 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 01:09:08 pm
Another Manc blert talking absolute shite.
Its ok, surely you'll get an equally good manager and the good times will keep rolling.... right?
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm »
Klopp is the best in the world. Assuming he leaves after his contract expires in 30 months' time, I think we can all agree that SG will be nowhere near Klopp's level during even his Dortmund days, never mind his level now. (Jurgen is several orders of magnitude above where he was then.)

Personally I'd rather have Gerrard back at the club in a coaching role. Managerial experience is vital, but here he would learn from the absolute best.

And before people ask why Gerrard should forsake management in the next 18 months or so for LFC, we are not just another club. We are Liverpool.

Still, I find it amusing that United supporters' chief consolation is counting the days to Klopp's departure as they pray City can shut us out at the top. The desperation of our rivals and competitors that we avoid another Shankly- esque dynasty of managers is rank. ;D
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Its ok, surely you'll get an equally good manager and the good times will keep rolling.... right?

That would be like Paisley following Shanks, Fagan following Paisley or Kenny following Fagan.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Its ok, surely you'll get an equally good manager and the good times will keep rolling.... right?

Yeah hopefully







But doesn't always work that way does it tony?









Minefield isn't it?


Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm »
ah that louis fall was great. loved him. pity he was shite
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 02:06:59 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:41:56 am
If you did read my post, I said he is a good manager and plays good football. That's where the buck stops. Giving us a game is not the only criteria. Some styles suit some teams and some teams play better against certain teams. Ultimately, Brighton have still finished 15th and 16th under him, which is on par or slightly below what you would expect from them. He has not worked miracles in the PL.

It isn't just Liverpool though as well as having a win and two draws in their last three against us they have beaten City and drew two of the last three against Chelsea. In all of those games they have been up against much better players but tactically they have found a way to get results.

To do that whilst playing attractive football speaks volumes for Potter's tactical nous. Potter's teams are very well coached and above all are very tactically flexible and able to change formation in-game.

As for Brighton between 82-83 and 17-18 they have were in the 2nd or 3rd tier of English football. So to be on their 5th season of Premier League football and in mid table is a really good achievement.

Gerrard has had a good start as a manager but is yet to show the kind of tactical nous that Potter has shown throughout his coaching career. Hopefully Stevie can change that.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
By the time Klopp leaves us we'll be ahead on league titles and way ahead on champions league so no worries here, if were going by Fergusons timeline of 2 cl in 27 years we'll all probably be gone by the time United match us in that respect if they ever do.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 02:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:48:53 pm
Klopp is the best in the world. Assuming he leaves after his contract expires in 30 months' time, I think we can all agree that SG will be nowhere near Klopp's level during even his Dortmund days, never mind his level now. (Jurgen is several orders of magnitude above where he was then.)

Personally I'd rather have Gerrard back at the club in a coaching role. Managerial experience is vital, but here he would learn from the absolute best.

And before people ask why Gerrard should forsake management in the next 18 months or so for LFC, we are not just another club. We are Liverpool.

Still, I find it amusing that United supporters' chief consolation is counting the days to Klopp's departure as they pray City can shut us out at the top. The desperation of our rivals and competitors that we avoid another Shankly- esque dynasty of managers is rank. ;D

I see what you're saying Red but I think Gerrard is just too big of a name to have in the background here. It was different with the kids, he was just starting out and he didn't interfere, plus he was at Kirkby and not around Melwood much I gather. Klopp has his own backroom staff here who he trusts and who know the intricacies and styles so well. Adding Stevie to it wouldn't guarantee an improvement, too many chefs and all that. Plus, if/when we go through a bad run, the vultures will circle and the headlines and talk will be about how Gerrard is waiting in the wings to take over. We definitely don't need that.

