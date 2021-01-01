You can smell mine as hard as I can smell it from all of the replies saying he won't be the coach but he's a good coach anyway



This dog will have his day boys



I think what you're smelling is utter desperation again dripping from your poresIf it even comes down to it, we'd still be hiring a good PL manager. As opposed to essentially hiring the Norwegian Joey Barton for three years, and then having a banner in the stands after you've sacked him and hired the German Roy Hodgson (to much fanfare)You can comfort yourself that we've got a minimum of another two and a half years of Klopp, and a superbly successful footballing operation above him who would be in charge of succession planning if he does end up leaving in two and a half years. And in the meantime, you've got a decision making process which, aside from Ferguson, made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer your longest serving manager since 1986 and has now hired a manager essentially through reading 'The Athletic' articles and is practically the antithesis of the sort of coach who'll get the best from the players you have. Its genuinely tremendous, a bit like going 'Right we need a new manager, we've peak Suarez and Firmino and a squad full of pressing machines, who better than Mourinho'.And as it was so eloquently put....Its the last thing you've got as a fanbase. Your obsession went to such lengths last season that you sacrificed an outside chance of being champions again in the hope that you could stop us finishing in the top 4 and in the process ended up galvanising our season in such a way that we finished one place below you (after dismantling you with a central defensive partnership of a kid who can't get a kick for Swansea and another kid who can barely get a kick for us). You spunked your load in the summer, again, and started parading around, again, as if you were back and then proceeded, again, to get utterly humiliated in your own back yard. 5-0. Imagine that from where you were, even this year. Liverpool coming to Old Trafford, absolutely roasting you, and then going 'Nah 5-0 is enough, call off the dogs and kick it about for the last 40 minutes'. You hired a 'safe hand' in Moyes, didn't work. You spent hundreds of millions on young, class players. Didn't work. You hired a progressive, successful coach in Van Gaal. Didn't work. You hired a proven winner in Mourinho, didn't work. You hired an ex-player in Solskjaer, and it didn't work to such an extent that you've created a whole new chant which was swept the country. You've lobbed hundreds of millions at 'proven' world class players, hasn't worked. You've ended up hiring a Germany journeyman who hasn't won a trophy since 2011 and did his best work well over a decade ago. All because the people you have in charge have read about how revolutionary he used to be.So all you've got left as a club is pure desperation that other clubs start getting things wrong so you can catch up, because there's fuck all chance of it happening otherwise. And the teams you're 'competing' with have won 7 league titles and two Champions Leagues between them whilst you've been doing such a stellar job in replacing Ferguson. Even Chelsea for fuck sake, notorious at getting rid of managers quickly and yet even they've managed to hire a couple of decent ones when your best effort was OleSo honestly, I'd probably worry about when you need to get the old green and gold scarf out and start rioting again as opposed to what we do when we eventually replace the manager you'd sell your kids to have had.