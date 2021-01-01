I think that's true to an extent as well but it's always been noticeable how some of our fans don't like our ex-players/ex-managers for whatever reason and it tends to come out in very odd ways as opposed to a simple 'I don't like them'.
For me, it'd be better if all ex-players/managers retired and kept out of the public eye as soon as they left the club instead of going to another club or into punditry. It'd be a lot easier. I hope Klopp takes note.
Well be safe with Kloppo I reckon, hell be back in Germany, and if he works at another club team, itll be a nice one!
It is an odd phenomenon for sure, as it goes both ways. In a way its a cool thing, as it shows the attachment and respect for former coaches or players who gave their all here.
But yeah as you say there is then the other side of it when fans can just turn instantly and use it as a way to stick the boot in.
All I know is, unless it benefits LFC, I am all for Gerrard losing every game at Villa, as I cant stand them and their fans
That does not mean I do not like Steven Gerrard, maybe that is the problem here - the failure to disassociate the person from the team. One doesnt lead to the other.