Gerrard is doing everything asked of him so far. Did really well at Rangers. Made a very good start at Aston Villa. I hope he continues to do well there. I neither like nor dislike Villa, but with Stevie there I am more interested in what they do than before.



I didnt like the approach against us, but in the cold light of day, its acceptable as it was probably his best chance of getting something from the game. Tighten up. Battle hard for everything. Stay in the game, open it up a bit later on.



What will be interesting to see is if he is able to get Villa to consistently beat teams they should be beating, and even better, so they punch above their weight a bit. Ideally Id like him to bin the Simeone stuff and develop a style of play that excites, but if thats what they want to do against the big boys, have at it.