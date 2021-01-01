I don't have a problem with them being narrow at the back. If you do that though, then you need Young and Ramsey to track back and stop Trent and Robbo. They didn't they just tried to stifle central midfield. Robbo got at Cash time and time again.



As for the score line, personally I think not giving a couple of stonewall penalties and us being wasteful on the counter had more to do with the score line than Villa's tactics.



2 of their central midfielders were on our full backs. I'm not sure you even watched the game. Ramsay and Young pressed Thiago and Fabinho. McGinn and Luiz were tasked to deal with the fb's. Nakamba was sat in front of Konsa and Mings.and this is smart because it meant Ramsay and Young wouldn't be knackered chasing our full backs and could contribute going the other way from positions higher up as Fabinho and Thiago don't venture as far forward as our full backs. Of course what Fabinho and Thiago did well was they pushed up higher.The tactical setup by Villa was smart. Especially for a manager in his 5th or 6th game against the best team in Europe.