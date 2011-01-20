« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 90568 times)

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm »
Mid-table team playing mid-table football. Nothing exciting in particular but at the same time he'll learn a lot from games like these. He came to Anfield to try and nick a point and if not for Mings' mistake it might have worked. Fair play to him.
Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 792
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm »
He has done nothing to impress me so far.
Meh...

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 91,680
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm
He has done nothing to impress me so far.

Thanks Shania.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm »
He's going to have to do something spectacular at Villa to even stand a chance of getting the job at Liverpool. FSG won't let their decision be ruled by sentiment(and rightly so too). They'll have learned their lesson after what happened with King Kenny.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 82,821
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 08:34:17 pm »
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,041
  • JFT 97
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm »
I didn't think they were great tactically which was disappointing. At 0-0 they wanted to play narrow and allow Trent and Robbo space which was a bit bizarre. Then when they went behind they completely lost their shape and really should have conceded another two or three.
Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:18:52 pm
He has done nothing to impress me so far.

He must go to bed inconsolable knowing that.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
He must go to bed inconsolable knowing that.

Sleeping on his mattress made of cash next to his beautiful wife  ;D
Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
Sleeping on his mattress made of cash next to his beautiful wife  ;D

The SPL medal won in impressive fashion lying discarded and alone on the floor.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 91,680
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
The SPL medal won in impressive fashion lying discarded and alone on the floor.

Is that Natalie Imbruglia?
Offline Igor Biscuit please?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
Is that Natalie Imbruglia?
I think its Jennifer Lopez actually
Offline Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,648
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
Is that Natalie Imbruglia?


Natalie Imbruglia lying naked on the floor.

Just imagine.
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,935
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm »
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Thing is we can sit here with that performance from them today and say he's just another traditional English manager, hellbent on playing dour football, and allowing the parochial English press to celebrate a mediocre mid table placing ala Hodgson.

But then if it was another way - i.e. playing attractive possession based football and getting spanked by one of the best teams in the world in the process - we'd be calling him a naive and inexperienced manager.

He can't win. I do admire his courage to really play the game and try and get something out of it, as opposed to weak willed simpering ex-Man Utd players who bend over for their club.

But the same rule still applies as it was at Rangers - he will need to do something spectacular at Villa to be even considered as Liverpool manager. No room for sentiment in this game. That's not Gerrard's fault and he knows that, it's simply the high standards we as fans set and we have seen over the last few years.
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
I didn't expect Gerrard to be open, the squad is inferior and they have to play to there strengths. However I don't really believe they attempted that, time wasting isn't a strength, any team can employ that effectively. Any team can dive, any team can be late with tackles and that comes from the manager. Our manager believes in playing fairer, others don't.

You can be defensive and not be shithouses at the same time.
Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm
He was never this defensive at Rangers. I can't see him setting Villa up like he did today week in, week out - it wouldn't be sustainable... It's early days, I think he'll grow into it.

Haha, quality!

He was playing the likes of Hamilton and Ross County.  That being said his Rangers teams have seen some success in the Europa League against better opposition.  Villas approach today was uninspiring and pretty turgid at best.  Early days but nothing today to indicate Stevie would any better than Steve Bruce.
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • RedOrDead
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
Nothing wrong with the way he set his team out today but really didnt like the time wasting from the first minute from them. The play acting from their players was something else too. Felt like watching a mourinho side out there.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,646
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
He played the hand he was delt.
Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
When Gerrard was appointed as Villa manager, they were on a 5-game losing streak being dragged into a relegation battle with his first 5 fixtures as manager looking like this:

Brighton H - by no means an easy one as we'd know
Palace A - undefeated at Selhurst Park and off upsetting City @ Etihad
City H - no explanation needed
Leicester H - They are not as good this season, but by no means a gimme
L'Pool A - Perhaps the hardest fixture of any time in the PL.


It was actually a very high-pressure start and they've got 9/15. I don't think even their most optimistic fan expected that many points from that run.

He's done well. No need to re-write history.

We'll see how he approaches the upcoming matches vs. Relegation fodder like Norwich and Burnley.

If he gets Villa a Top 8 finish this season, it'd be a fantastic achievement for them and him given the circumstances when he took the job.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,886
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
It's becoming a pattern, isn't it.

A number of sides have tried this on us in the hope of not getting battered, but have then looked better after going behind and actually playing football. Still lost though.  ;D

It might just be me but it seems in general teams are playacting and timewasting a lot more than they used to. It's definitely been noticeable in our games but it's been happening in other games as well. Players in particular going and staying down a lot longer until the ref stops play or worse, going down holding their head so the ref has to stop play. Kane was a particularly egregious example of this at Anfield last season but I've seen it happening a lot more in general. And timewasting as well, refs don't do anything other than make a big show for the crowd of how they're aware players are doing it - but they don't add any additional time on or book players until late in the game so it's pointless.

I so wish refs would get all draconian on these kind of shenanigans - carry on play if a player goes down until the ball goes out of play. If it's a head injury they have to stop play of course but make anyone who goes down clutching their face go off the pitch for 10 minutes. And warn and then book players for timewasting, regardless of what minute they do it in. Sorted.
Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • YNWA
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 11:27:33 pm »
Not even had a transfer window and people writing him off there, already kicked on from their shite start with the same squad.

Be interesting to see what he does next and if they'll back him financially.
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm
He did get a good jab in on Owen in his post-match interview
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/re4ev3/stevies_post_match_reply_when_owen_asked_him_how/  ;D

What did he say ?  Couldn't get the link to play there
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
What did he say ?  Couldn't get the link to play there

Owen: How do you feel about coming back to Anfield? I never enjoyed coming back as a player.
Gerrard: If I played for Man Utd, I wouldn't enjoy coming back either.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,041
  • JFT 97
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Thing is we can sit here with that performance from them today and say he's just another traditional English manager, hellbent on playing dour football, and allowing the parochial English press to celebrate a mediocre mid table placing ala Hodgson.

But then if it was another way - i.e. playing attractive possession based football and getting spanked by one of the best teams in the world in the process - we'd be calling him a naive and inexperienced manager.

He can't win. I do admire his courage to really play the game and try and get something out of it, as opposed to weak willed simpering ex-Man Utd players who bend over for their club.

But the same rule still applies as it was at Rangers - he will need to do something spectacular at Villa to be even considered as Liverpool manager. No room for sentiment in this game. That's not Gerrard's fault and he knows that, it's simply the high standards we as fans set and we have seen over the last few years.

What was disappointing for me were the tactics. As you rightly say there was no way they were going to go toe to toe with us. However their tactics were a bit bizarre. They set up to play very narrow and left our two creators the full backs with the freedom of the flanks. It was Hodgonesque, play a very narrow back four and defend your box.

Robbo in particular ran amok. Then when it went 1-0 they completely lost their shape and emptied midfield time and time again. 

Compare that to Potters Brighton who are inferior to Villa man for man but came with a much better game plan.
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:39:40 pm
Owen: How do you feel about coming back to Anfield? I never enjoyed coming back as a player.
Gerrard: If I played for Man Utd, I wouldn't enjoy coming back either.

haha good lad Stevie.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,926
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
What did he say ?  Couldn't get the link to play there
If I played for Manchester United I'd hate coming back too!"
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 pm »
Owen trying to compare himself with Gerrard there. What a twat.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1348 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
I think people maybe need to realise that Gerrard is at Villa to win matches, hes not there to impress anyone with how he achieves that. Villa had lost what, 6 on the spin when he got the job? Hes rightly gone in there, solidified them, made them hard to beat and knew the results would come from there, which they have.

Of course if he has aspirations of managing us (which Im far from convinced will ever happen) then hell have to evaluate that philosophy but for now its Villas best chance of winning matches.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
Stevie will probably always be my favourite player.  The one I bore my own kids with already, the one I'll hopefully bore my grandkids with one day.

I still hate Villa though and can't say I have much love towards Rangers either.  Fair play to Stevie, if he does one day end up managing us it will be because he's proved his mettle as a manager and not because he's done the right PR and talked some rubbish about Liverpool DNA.
Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 12:02:00 am »
Stevie has done everything that could be reasonably expected so far as manager, and indeed, has exceeded expectations. Great season in Scotland. Switch to Villa. Halted decline. Got some points on the board. Two losses, narrow losses, to Man City and Liverpool.

They were tough to beat today. Combative, and when they went behind, they opened it up a bit a tried to play a bit more football.

At present he is nowhere near the Liverpool managers job, but he continues to build up a body of work and we are all interested to see how it pans out.

My tuppence worth is that it is a different game when you have to make the play and take it to the opposition. Thats what Liverpool have to do. Arguably it is easier to make it tough to get beat, if your ambition is to contain, spoil, and hopefully nick something on the break. Still, I am being a bit snobby. Theres a gulf in class between current Liverpool and current Villa, but Stevie helped them narrow the gap today.
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 12:14:03 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:02:00 am
My tuppence worth is that it is a different game when you have to make the play and take it to the opposition. Thats what Liverpool have to do

That's true. That's what Rangers have to do aswell. I seen a right few Rangers matches when he was there, mainly because the majority of my mates are mancs or Celtic fans, so it really would them up them doing well. I say a lot, I probably watched 30 games but they were impressive to watch.
Personally I dislike all this talk about him being our manager some day, Klopp seems to get continuously asked about it too. Leave both of them alone to do the job they are in theres no point looking way beyond that. Otherwise it will be discussed after every single game.
He came today looking for a 0-0. He nearly got it but we're just too good. He knows full well teams that come to play us get beat so it was his only real option. He won't give a flying f**k what anyone thinks either. I like that
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm
What was disappointing for me were the tactics. As you rightly say there was no way they were going to go toe to toe with us. However their tactics were a bit bizarre. They set up to play very narrow and left our two creators the full backs with the freedom of the flanks. It was Hodgonesque, play a very narrow back four and defend your box.

Robbo in particular ran amok. Then when it went 1-0 they completely lost their shape and emptied midfield time and time again. 

Compare that to Potters Brighton who are inferior to Villa man for man but came with a much better game plan.
Potter has been at Brighton for 2 and a half years. Stevie has been at Villa for 4 games before today.

People on here would react with more enthusiasm if Lucas Leiva was linked with the Liverpool managers job than they would with Gerrard. I genuinely think there's people here who'd rather Benitez did well at Everton than Gerrard do well with Villa. Singing "Rafa's at the wheel" after we beat his Everton team was supposedly bang out of order but ruling Gerrard out of ever being our manager based on today is fair game.

The end of the Benitez era did some weird things to our fanbase, or at least the online version of it. Gerrard and Carragher routinely get shit thrown at them, men who gave absolutely everything for the club for the entirety of their careers. There's a desperation to constantly downplay the chance that he could ever be our manager- it's not newsworthy to say "he has to prove himself first", of course he has to prove himself. Pretty much everything he's done in his short managerial career so far has been positive. I don't understand the mindset of any Liverpool fan that doesn't, deep down, dream of seeing him come back and be successful as a manager. But there's 100% a section of our fans who are waiting for him to fail. And I can only assume it's because he once didn't have the closest relationship with the current Everton manager.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,680
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:14:03 am
That's true. That's what Rangers have to do aswell. I seen a right few Rangers matches when he was there, mainly because the majority of my mates are mancs or Celtic fans, so it really would them up them doing well. I say a lot, I probably watched 30 games but they were impressive to watch.
Personally I dislike all this talk about him being our manager some day, Klopp seems to get continuously asked about it too. Leave both of them alone to do the job they are in theres no point looking way beyond that. Otherwise it will be discussed after every single game.
He came today looking for a 0-0. He nearly got it but we're just too good. He knows full well teams that come to play us get beat so it was his only real option. He won't give a flying f**k what anyone thinks either. I like that

Amongst a lot of the circus today, one thought I had was how great it is that Jurgen is just so fantastic! Hes so (rightly) confident in his abilities and comfortable with his position at the club that he could be relaxed and magnanimous with all the questions about Gerrard.

Imagine if we didnt have him, if we just had a run of the mill manager and our seasons were all about fighting for a Europa spot and the odd top four fight. Were that the case then Gerrard coming to the Premier League would have been an even bigger story and there would be endless debates about when not if (more then there are already!).

As it is, we all know Klopp has the job for as long as he wants it and it just makes life so much easier.
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,429
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 12:21:35 am »
i think he set up his team well. The scoreline reflects that. Yes we had some chances but that's expected by any team that comes to Anfield (even Man City expect that when they come). It was smart to push us wide because playing with width in a defensive shape would have just given Mane and Salah the freedom of the inside channels.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 12:32:29 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:17:18 am
Potter has been at Brighton for 2 and a half years. Stevie has been at Villa for 4 games before today.

People on here would react with more enthusiasm if Lucas Leiva was linked with the Liverpool managers job than they would with Gerrard. I genuinely think there's people here who'd rather Benitez did well at Everton than Gerrard do well with Villa. Singing "Rafa's at the wheel" after we beat his Everton team was supposedly bang out of order but ruling Gerrard out of ever being our manager based on today is fair game.

The end of the Benitez era did some weird things to our fanbase, or at least the online version of it. Gerrard and Carragher routinely get shit thrown at them, men who gave absolutely everything for the club for the entirety of their careers. There's a desperation to constantly downplay the chance that he could ever be our manager- it's not newsworthy to say "he has to prove himself first", of course he has to prove himself. Pretty much everything he's done in his short managerial career so far has been positive. I don't understand the mindset of any Liverpool fan that doesn't, deep down, dream of seeing him come back and be successful as a manager. But there's 100% a section of our fans who are waiting for him to fail. And I can only assume it's because he once didn't have the closest relationship with the current Everton manager.

Bang on.
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1356 on: Today at 12:41:11 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:18:57 am
Amongst a lot of the circus today, one thought I had was how great it is that Jurgen is just so fantastic! Hes so (rightly) confident in his abilities and comfortable with his position at the club that he could be relaxed and magnanimous with all the questions about Gerrard.

Imagine if we didnt have him, if we just had a run of the mill manager and our seasons were all about fighting for a Europa spot and the odd top four fight. Were that the case then Gerrard coming to the Premier League would have been an even bigger story and there would be endless debates about when not if (more then there are already!).

As it is, we all know Klopp has the job for as long as he wants it and it just makes life so much easier.

For sure. I was watching Match of the Day and the question was worded a bit different, about was it nice to show a possible future manager that he was still the main man, what a bloody stupid question by the way.
