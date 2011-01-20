What was disappointing for me were the tactics. As you rightly say there was no way they were going to go toe to toe with us. However their tactics were a bit bizarre. They set up to play very narrow and left our two creators the full backs with the freedom of the flanks. It was Hodgonesque, play a very narrow back four and defend your box.



Robbo in particular ran amok. Then when it went 1-0 they completely lost their shape and emptied midfield time and time again.



Compare that to Potters Brighton who are inferior to Villa man for man but came with a much better game plan.



Potter has been at Brighton for 2 and a half years. Stevie has been at Villa for 4 games before today.People on here would react with more enthusiasm if Lucas Leiva was linked with the Liverpool managers job than they would with Gerrard. I genuinely think there's people here who'd rather Benitez did well at Everton than Gerrard do well with Villa. Singing "Rafa's at the wheel" after we beat his Everton team was supposedly bang out of order but ruling Gerrard out of ever being our manager based on today is fair game.The end of the Benitez era did some weird things to our fanbase, or at least the online version of it. Gerrard and Carragher routinely get shit thrown at them, men who gave absolutely everything for the club for the entirety of their careers. There's a desperation to constantly downplay the chance that he could ever be our manager- it's not newsworthy to say "he has to prove himself first", of course he has to prove himself. Pretty much everything he's done in his short managerial career so far has been positive. I don't understand the mindset of any Liverpool fan that doesn't, deep down, dream of seeing him come back and be successful as a manager. But there's 100% a section of our fans who are waiting for him to fail. And I can only assume it's because he once didn't have the closest relationship with the current Everton manager.