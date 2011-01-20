Stevie has done everything that could be reasonably expected so far as manager, and indeed, has exceeded expectations. Great season in Scotland. Switch to Villa. Halted decline. Got some points on the board. Two losses, narrow losses, to Man City and Liverpool.
They were tough to beat today. Combative, and when they went behind, they opened it up a bit a tried to play a bit more football.
At present he is nowhere near the Liverpool managers job, but he continues to build up a body of work and we are all interested to see how it pans out.
My tuppence worth is that it is a different game when you have to make the play and take it to the opposition. Thats what Liverpool have to do. Arguably it is easier to make it tough to get beat, if your ambition is to contain, spoil, and hopefully nick something on the break. Still, I am being a bit snobby. Theres a gulf in class between current Liverpool and current Villa, but Stevie helped them narrow the gap today.