Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 84694 times)

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1200 on: November 27, 2021, 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on November 20, 2021, 08:11:05 pm
Why is their hatred for Villa? They are not our rivals in any sense unless I am missing something. I hope Stevie does well so I am fine with Villa doing well as long as they lose to us.

Cos they're a shower of c*nts to be honest
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1201 on: November 28, 2021, 01:30:45 am »
Manchester City next, cmon Stevie Lad, smoke em  :wave
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1202 on: November 28, 2021, 04:31:44 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on November 28, 2021, 01:30:45 am
Manchester City next, cmon Stevie Lad, smoke em  :wave
Hmmm..., seeing your account name, I might think you're biased. But I'm with you 100%. ;)
« Reply #1203 on: November 28, 2021, 11:34:31 am »
Gary McAllister is an important part of his team I believe. Be interesting to see what the style of football will be for this Villa side and how successful it is at this level. It is a difficult one as whatever success he had in Scotland would always be questioned because of the standard up there. At Villa what would 'success' look like? I guess it would be achieving or exceeding expectation, which is what, top half of the league perhaps?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1204 on: November 28, 2021, 11:44:45 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on November 20, 2021, 08:11:05 pm
Why is their hatred for Villa? They are not our rivals in any sense unless I am missing something. I hope Stevie does well so I am fine with Villa doing well as long as they lose to us.

Because they are a brummie shower of shitheads.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1205 on: November 28, 2021, 11:58:39 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on November 20, 2021, 08:11:05 pm
Why is their hatred for Villa? They are not our rivals in any sense unless I am missing something. I hope Stevie does well so I am fine with Villa doing well as long as they lose to us.

Probably completely wrong but saw a lot of disdain for them grow with the whole Gareth Barry saga and O'Neills comments about us
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1206 on: November 28, 2021, 12:04:24 pm »
Looks like them two wins has pulled them out of trouble for the time being, but you can still get dragged back down there. Still relatively early days. They've got City at home next, can't see them taking anything there, but let's hope otherwise.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1207 on: November 28, 2021, 12:09:51 pm »
McGinn and Targett were so good for him in his first match and again against Palace. Cool that the fullbacks are so involved in build up, makes me think Stevie's philosophy will be positive as a manager.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1208 on: November 28, 2021, 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November 28, 2021, 11:34:31 am
Gary McAllister is an important part of his team I believe. Be interesting to see what the style of football will be for this Villa side and how successful it is at this level. It is a difficult one as whatever success he had in Scotland would always be questioned because of the standard up there. At Villa what would 'success' look like? I guess it would be achieving or exceeding expectation, which is what, top half of the league perhaps?

Michael Beale too I think
« Reply #1209 on: November 28, 2021, 01:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 27, 2021, 11:37:09 pm
Interesting to see that Stevie has replaced "Obviously" with "Listen."

Yeah course
« Reply #1210 on: November 28, 2021, 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on November 28, 2021, 01:06:53 pm
Yeah course

Disappointed in the lack of "yeeeeeahhhh 'course" so far. Not half as disappointed as Darren Farley must be
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1211 on: November 28, 2021, 01:40:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 28, 2021, 12:31:34 pm
Michael Beale too I think

I thought hed gone on Im a Celebrity?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1212 on: November 29, 2021, 12:44:03 am »
There's not much between the vast majority of the teams in the league at the moment. Top 3, a couple of chasers and then a big mass all together. Success for most is avoiding being in a relegation scrap in the last few weeks so I would imagine that's the target
« Reply #1213 on: November 29, 2021, 12:46:55 am »
Didn't think it was possible to admire the man any more but the way he has gone about trying to build himself as a manager has to be admired. Hope he continues to do well. He is the polar opposite to carragher
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1214 on: November 29, 2021, 01:17:27 am »
I watched the first game but only the highlights from the 2nd.  We'll see as the season goes along but so far it just confirmed what I thought in that he's very Rafa in his team setups.  He's not Klopp and probably will never be Klopp.  Doesn't mean he can't evolve but with the way the modern game is now I think there is a ceiling to this style.  Guess we'll see.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1215 on: November 29, 2021, 01:25:20 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2021, 01:17:27 am
I watched the first game but only the highlights from the 2nd.  We'll see as the season goes along but so far it just confirmed what I thought in that he's very Rafa in his team setups.  He's not Klopp and probably will never be Klopp.  Doesn't mean he can't evolve but with the way the modern game is now I think there is a ceiling to this style.  Guess we'll see.
 

So, your basing your theory on one game you watched fully and some highlights of the second game? Okay, Ralf. Get to fuck now...
« Reply #1216 on: November 29, 2021, 03:56:48 am »
Maybe Im not reading this right but Gerrard as a mgr has only lost 2 out of his last 54 matches as a top flight mgr dating back to March of 2020. Not bad.
« Reply #1217 on: November 29, 2021, 04:07:11 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 29, 2021, 01:25:20 am
 

So, your basing your theory on one game you watched fully and some highlights of the second game? Okay, Ralf. Get to fuck now...

No, I've previously said this after watching a handful of Rangers Europa games and what I've seen in the PL just continues that asshole.
« Reply #1218 on: November 29, 2021, 08:49:52 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 28, 2021, 11:58:39 am
Probably completely wrong but saw a lot of disdain for them grow with the whole Gareth Barry saga and O'Neills comments about us

They were fucking knobheads when I was a kid. Might have been having to visit Anfield and watch us win the league a couple of times that started it ;D
« Reply #1219 on: November 29, 2021, 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2021, 01:17:27 am
I watched the first game but only the highlights from the 2nd.  We'll see as the season goes along but so far it just confirmed what I thought in that he's very Rafa in his team setups.  He's not Klopp and probably will never be Klopp.  Doesn't mean he can't evolve but with the way the modern game is now I think there is a ceiling to this style.  Guess we'll see.

I don't think that you've watched many games at all,he had Rangers playing a very similar style to us,they only set up semi defensively in Europe for obvious reasons.


He is going to do amazing things with us. ;D
« Reply #1220 on: November 29, 2021, 02:08:34 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on November 20, 2021, 08:11:05 pm
Why is their hatred for Villa? They are not our rivals in any sense unless I am missing something. I hope Stevie does well so I am fine with Villa doing well as long as they lose to us.


I think it stems from them. A lot of their fans developed a hate towards us in the 80's, and I think that's fed down over the years. There were the four whoppers on the train that time taking the piss out of Gerrard for not getting to the FA Cup final on his birthday.
« Reply #1221 on: November 29, 2021, 05:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2021, 04:07:11 am
No, I've previously said this after watching a handful of Rangers Europa games and what I've seen in the PL just continues that asshole.

So you've seen nothing of Rangers in the league where he got them up from 3rd when he started out to winning the title unbeaten, but a few games in the Europa League going against strong sides for their level and then are critical of style of play he has setup for Villa, who were on a 5 game losing streak before he was appointed?

Nice. But his priorities are going to be getting his side tough to beat, stop the leaky defense, get some good points and climb up the table, than to appease a random poster in a Liverpool forum. Thanks for your views though.
« Reply #1222 on: November 29, 2021, 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 29, 2021, 02:08:34 pm

I think it stems from them. A lot of their fans developed a hate towards us in the 80's, and I think that's fed down over the years. There were the four whoppers on the train that time taking the piss out of Gerrard for not getting to the FA Cup final on his birthday.

I always find them to be particularly obnoxious away fans at Anfield. They've always got the full banter bus repertoire.

Nothing against them otherwise but you know when you're playing Villa the full arsehole songbook comes out,.
« Reply #1223 on: November 29, 2021, 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on November 27, 2021, 11:09:18 pm
Just listening MOTD Gerrard post match interview.  How the hell can someone relatively new to management talk like that is a real surprise.  Dont underestimate him, he knows what hes doing. Villa are looking very lucky to have him

I'm not going to take him seriously until he mentions how proud the lads are to wear the shirt, and tells us how Villa are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
« Reply #1224 on: November 29, 2021, 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on November 29, 2021, 05:58:43 pm
So you've seen nothing of Rangers in the league where he got them up from 3rd when he started out to winning the title unbeaten, but a few games in the Europa League going against strong sides for their level and then are critical of style of play he has setup for Villa, who were on a 5 game losing streak before he was appointed?

Nice. But his priorities are going to be getting his side tough to beat, stop the leaky defense, get some good points and climb up the table, than to appease a random poster in a Liverpool forum. Thanks for your views though.

I'm sorry, can you point me to where I'm being critical?  Is just saying that the play style has a ceiling and he's not Klopp critical?  Aside from that I said nothing good nor bad about it but I think it just goes to show that almost any Gerrard/Manager conversation is going to be a terrible one on these boards and for this fan base.
« Reply #1225 on: November 29, 2021, 07:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2021, 04:07:11 am
No, I've previously said this after watching a handful of Rangers Europa games and what I've seen in the PL just continues that asshole.

Now, go and wash your mouth out with soap you naughty, naughty, bad tempered boy. After that, you just sit on the naughty step until I say you can come off it....and don't stamp your feet going up the stairs. Naughty boy
« Reply #1226 on: November 29, 2021, 07:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 29, 2021, 02:08:34 pm

I think it stems from them. A lot of their fans developed a hate towards us in the 80's, and I think that's fed down over the years. There were the four whoppers on the train that time taking the piss out of Gerrard for not getting to the FA Cup final on his birthday.

Saw that one, Nobby. To be fair none of them looked like the full shilling to me. I think they'd all escaped the half nine bus...
« Reply #1227 on: November 30, 2021, 09:11:10 am »
Good start but they wouldn't concede that goal if Lampard or Scholes was in charge.
« Reply #1228 on: November 30, 2021, 01:32:43 pm »
Just three more years Stevie!
« Reply #1229 on: November 30, 2021, 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on November 30, 2021, 01:32:43 pm
Just three more years Stevie!

Is that when the Molde job is opening back up?
« Reply #1230 on: Yesterday at 06:41:30 pm »
Got to be honest, I never really bought in to the Steve manager hype, but he really seems to know what he's doing. Might have just finished Rogers for a while.
« Reply #1231 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on November 30, 2021, 01:32:43 pm
Just three more years Stevie!

Can you cope with finished below Villa for 3 years on the trot?
« Reply #1232 on: Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:41:30 pm
Got to be honest, I never really bought in to the Steve manager hype, but he really seems to know what he's doing. Might have just finished Rogers for a while.

Has good staff around him as well which helps and took them with him from Rangers. Beale is his Ljinders.

Seems a natural as a manager.
« Reply #1233 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on November 29, 2021, 05:58:43 pm
So you've seen nothing of Rangers in the league where he got them up from 3rd when he started out to winning the title unbeaten, but a few games in the Europa League going against strong sides for their level and then are critical of style of play he has setup for Villa, who were on a 5 game losing streak before he was appointed?

Nice. But his priorities are going to be getting his side tough to beat, stop the leaky defense, get some good points and climb up the table, than to appease a random poster in a Liverpool forum. Thanks for your views though.

Jesus Christ, calm down, the poster literally said stevie tends to play a defensively solid style. Which he does on evidence.

The poster then noted that that style has a ceiling at the moment, which when you look around Europes leagues is also a reasonable thing to say.
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 03:00:24 am »
I'm surprised at how well he's done and also how he's handling himself. He seems to have gained a lot of personal strength in the last few months - or he's putting on a good face

Can't figure out what his team's identity is though - will be interesting to look back in a few years to see if we can figure out what a Gerrard style team looks like
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 04:52:19 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm
Jesus Christ, calm down, the poster literally said stevie tends to play a defensively solid style. Which he does on evidence.

The poster then noted that that style has a ceiling at the moment, which when you look around Europes leagues is also a reasonable thing to say.

Oh, I'm calm.

Yeah, Rangers conceded only 13 goals in a whole League season, so yes they were defensively very god, but they weren't 'defensive'. They also scored 92 goals in the League which isn't talked about. They've scored goals in some tough European games as well for their level.

And his proposition only makes sense on the outside. If you really followed Gerrard's previous management tenure, which he did not (he just watched a few European games and a couple of games for Villa), then you would know that it is not true that his sides are that defensive. They are defensively good, but Rangers also played some good football within their limitations.

I'm not saying that Villa will play a swashbuckling style under him, they were in a row of 5 losses when he was appointed, and they have a bottom half level side. Watkins is good, Martinez is good, McGinn is decent, Bailey may be good, but isn't available a lot of time. That's it. The rest of the squad needs a lot of work. Also, they were leaking goals before him. Hence, it's understandable that he has come in and tried fixing the defense first. In fact, they kept City to around 1 xG - not many sides do that and still manage to score a goal. All these do not imply by themselves that he is a defensive coach, nor that he will be defensive when he makes the step up to a top team like what he is claiming (any team that is). 

My post clearly explains the absurdity of coming to such a conclusion having watched a handful of games under his management.
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 04:55:46 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:52:19 am
Oh, I'm calm.

Yeah, Rangers conceded only 13 goals in a whole League season, so yes they were defensively very god, but they weren't 'defensive'. They also scored 92 goals in the League which isn't talked about. They've scored goals in some tough European games as well for their level.

And his proposition only makes sense on the outside. If you really followed Gerrard's previous management tenure, which he did not (he just watched a few European games and a couple of games for Villa), then you would know that it is not true that his sides are that defensive. They are defensively good, but Rangers also played some good football within their limitations.

I'm not saying that Villa will play a swashbuckling style under him, they were in a row of 5 losses when he was appointed, and they have a bottom half level side. Watkins is good, Martinez is good, McGinn is decent, Bailey may be good, but isn't available a lot of time. That's it. The rest of the squad needs a lot of work. Also, they were leaking goals before him. Hence, it's understandable that he has come in and tried fixing the defense first. In fact, they kept City to around 1 xG - not many sides do that and still manage to score a goal. All these do not imply by themselves that he is a defensive coach, nor that he will be defensive when he makes the step up to a top team like what he is claiming (any team that is). 

My post clearly explains the absurdity of coming to such a conclusion having watched a handful of games under his management.
I would say Cash is also good. Hes been their best player this season whenever Ive seen them.
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 05:07:38 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:55:46 am
I would say Cash is also good. Hes been their best player this season whenever Ive seen them.

Cash is defensively okay, and he goes forward in good moments, but he's not a good crosser. He has the occasional moments, but he had so much time and space yesterday, but wasted them all by shooting at the near post or crossing over everyone.
