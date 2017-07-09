Jesus Christ, calm down, the poster literally said stevie tends to play a defensively solid style. Which he does on evidence.



The poster then noted that that style has a ceiling at the moment, which when you look around Europes leagues is also a reasonable thing to say.



Oh, I'm calm.Yeah, Rangers conceded only 13 goals in a whole League season, so yes they were defensively very god, but they weren't 'defensive'. They also scored 92 goals in the League which isn't talked about. They've scored goals in some tough European games as well for their level.And his proposition only makes sense on the outside. If you really followed Gerrard's previous management tenure, which he did not (he just watched a few European games and a couple of games for Villa), then you would know that it is not true that his sides are that defensive. They are defensively good, but Rangers also played some good football within their limitations.I'm not saying that Villa will play a swashbuckling style under him, they were in a row of 5 losses when he was appointed, and they have a bottom half level side. Watkins is good, Martinez is good, McGinn is decent, Bailey may be good, but isn't available a lot of time. That's it. The rest of the squad needs a lot of work. Also, they were leaking goals before him. Hence, it's understandable that he has come in and tried fixing the defense first. In fact, they kept City to around 1 xG - not many sides do that and still manage to score a goal. All these do not imply by themselves that he is a defensive coach, nor that he will be defensive when he makes the step up to a top team like what he is claiming (any team that is).My post clearly explains the absurdity of coming to such a conclusion having watched a handful of games under his management.