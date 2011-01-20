They've beat a few teams on and if not better than Slavia Prague's level. It'll be a really interesting tie that, but Rangers have got great results home and away under Gerrard in Europe. They did knock Leicester out, but I get the feeling they were bit more bothered about the league. I'd love to see him take Rangers through that tie because it'd set up a really interesting quarter final whoever they'd meet. I think any of the English sides would beat them but that's probably a given.
If he can take them into the Champions League group stages I think they could probably hold their own against a few decent sides. Wouldn't expect them to go through, but maybe finish 3rd and go back down to the Europa League to test themselves there again. Also, I think another really impressive thing about their European runs has been Celtic really struggling in Europe over the last few years. In the Champions League, they're a mile off competing in matches with big sides, and even in the Europa League they've looked second rate.
He's still under contract for a few years I think, and I'd expect him to stay the duration. He'll win another title, I'm sure of it, probably even next season. I don't get the impression he'll want to stand still, and can see him bringing a couple more quality players in. That said, how do you better 28 wins and 4 draws in the league, with some still to play? Celtic will be due a rebuild so they have to capitalise now, but in another couple of years Celtic will likely have improved, then it'll become really interesting. Who knows though, another team may come in for him.