The manner in which Gerrard won it is impressive. Such a massive gap.

But Scottish football makes even Spanish, German, Turkish, Portuguese and Dutch football look competitive. It's 37 years since anyone but Celtic and Rangers won the Title! No wonder people prefer to watch tossing the caber up there to the footy.
The manner in which Gerrard won it is impressive. Such a massive gap.

But Scottish football makes even Spanish, German, Turkish, Portuguese and Dutch football look competitive. It's 37 years since anyone but Celtic and Rangers won the Title! No wonder people prefer to watch tossing the caber up there to the footy.

55th title wasn't it?

His European record is impressive though as far as Rangers managers go. Getting a good solid grounding
55th title wasn't it?

His European record is impressive though as far as Rangers managers go. Getting a good solid grounding

I agree. He's done - and is still doing - well in the Europa League for two years now. For all their total domination of the Scottish League Celtic were everyone's punch bag when it came to Europe. Whichever club employs Gerrard next (and it certainly won't be us) it will be his record in Europe they look to. 
55th title wasn't it?

His European record is impressive though as far as Rangers managers go. Getting a good solid grounding
Good thing is they can concentrate on Europe now.
Winning the title is nice, but their success in Europe is what you should judge him by.  Promising so far.
Winning the title is nice, but their success in Europe is what you should judge him by.  Promising so far.

Yup, balancing a title challenge while progressing in Europe (much further than previous Rangers and Celtic managers in recent history) is a good indicator that he's a very promising manager.  He's shown tactical variance in his time there, he's not welded to a specific formation or set up and the players all look like they love him.

Doing a really good job.
I agree. He's done - and is still doing - well in the Europa League for two years now. For all their total domination of the Scottish League Celtic were everyone's punch bag when it came to Europe. Whichever club employs Gerrard next (and it certainly won't be us) it will be his record in Europe they look to.

He's won more games in Europe post Xmas than Celtic have since 2004.
He should go on and win that Europa League now.
And perhaps take the Newcastle job soon, if he can.
They've beat a few teams on and if not better than Slavia Prague's level. It'll be a really interesting tie that, but Rangers have got great results home and away under Gerrard in Europe. They did knock Leicester out, but I get the feeling they were bit more bothered about the league. I'd love to see him take Rangers through that tie because it'd set up a really interesting quarter final whoever they'd meet. I think any of the English sides would beat them but that's probably a given.

If he can take them into the Champions League group stages I think they could probably hold their own against a few decent sides. Wouldn't expect them to go through, but maybe finish 3rd and go back down to the Europa League to test themselves there again. Also, I think another really impressive thing about their European runs has been Celtic really struggling in Europe over the last few years. In the Champions League, they're a mile off competing in matches with big sides, and even in the Europa League they've looked second rate.

He's still under contract for a few years I think, and I'd expect him to stay the duration. He'll win another title, I'm sure of it, probably even next season. I don't get the impression he'll want to stand still, and can see him bringing a couple more quality players in. That said, how do you better 28 wins and 4 draws in the league, with some still to play? Celtic will be due a rebuild so they have to capitalise now, but in another couple of years Celtic will likely have improved, then it'll become really interesting. Who knows though, another team may come in for him.
He should go on and win that Europa League now.
And perhaps take the Newcastle job soon, if he can.

Don't see how the Newcastle job would do him any favours.  Aim for midtable with no money to spend and a fanbase with massive expectations.  He's learning more by battling it out at the top of a league while progressing in Europe.
He should go on and win that Europa League now.
And perhaps take the Newcastle job soon, if he can.

Bizarre comment, thinking anyone whos won the Europa League would then go to Newcastle as their next job.
Yup, balancing a title challenge while progressing in Europe (much further than previous Rangers and Celtic managers in recent history) is a good indicator that he's a very promising manager.  He's shown tactical variance in his time there, he's not welded to a specific formation or set up and the players all look like they love him.

Doing a really good job.

I have read some encouraging articles this morning. Encouraging in that he is also able to be honest about where he needs help including coaching and the modern approach to injuries and training. He seems very capable of understanding that he needs that help and is adaptable. I think that is a must in any manager. Hell even the very best know that they can rely on others for some aspects of the job including our own boss.

Agree with all posts above about Europe being what he is really judged on when he is considered for other jobs. My instinct is that he will stay at Rangers for another few years and then see what options he has, how the ground lies here and at other elite clubs assuming he maintains or exceeds what he has achieved so far. That would be no mean feat either. Celtic will clearly be a force again at some point in the near future with the additional pressures that brings, and advancing in the CL to the group stage from qualifiers would be a hell of an achievement in of itself. Plenty more for him to do and prove before even being considered at Liverpool.

I also have a suspicion that he won`t want to be a manager of another PL club anytime soon. Although he is a 'home bird' as far as the UK is concerned I doubt he wants to be in direct opposition to Liverpool in the league. Talk of Newcastle and the like is bollocks - not a chance he would take that job.
He should go on and win that Europa League now.
And perhaps take the Newcastle job soon, if he can.

Utter madness thought process.

No, he should stay where he is and wait for the Liverpool job to come up when ever that is.
I agree. He's done - and is still doing - well in the Europa League for two years now. For all their total domination of the Scottish League Celtic were everyone's punch bag when it came to Europe. Whichever club employs Gerrard next (and it certainly won't be us) it will be his record in Europe they look to.


In 2/3 years if Klopp decides to not renew his contract and Gerrard has continued success at Rangers I think we will be the next club to employ him.
I just think its inevitable its going to happen one day.
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.

And Poor Scouser Tommy is sung to the tune of 'The Sash my Father Wore'.
He should go on and win that Europa League now.
And perhaps take the Newcastle job soon, if he can.

Newcastle is a step down from Rangers. If they had a proper owner who wanted success for the club and was prepared to back him then that's another thing, but all Ashley cares about is pocketing the TV money, he has no ambition outside of finishing no lower than 17th.

Staying at Rangers, hopefully winning the Europa to get auto CL, if not, then getting into the Groups and then gaining more European experience is what he needs, Newcastle would do him more harm than good.
"I always think to myself, I always want to be at a club, where there's an expectation to win, because I think that's real, it's what I've always known since 16 or 17 years of age"

https://youtu.be/gOyW8GrHWSM

I'm not sure dossing about mid table suits our lad.
"I always think to myself, I always want to be at a club, where there's an expectation to win, because I think that's real, it's what I've always always known since 16 or 17 years of age"

https://youtu.be/gOyW8GrHWSM

I'm not sure dossing about mid table suits our lad.

I honestly do not get the obsession with some that he needs to manage mid table mediocrity in the PL rather than win the league and play in Europe with Rangers.
And Poor Scouser Tommy is sung to the tune of 'The Sash my Father Wore'.

It's actually not the Sash its another song to do with the uvf that the rangers fans and loyalists play/sing, red white and blue i think its called.
And Poor Scouser Tommy is sung to the tune of 'The Sash my Father Wore'.


Style of play? more like Klopp then Rafa



Oh yeah?

Usually there is stuff on twitter or whatever on new coaches tactics but i've seen nowt on Stevies style as a manager
Yup, balancing a title challenge while progressing in Europe (much further than previous Rangers and Celtic managers in recent history) is a good indicator that he's a very promising manager.  He's shown tactical variance in his time there, he's not welded to a specific formation or set up and the players all look like they love him.

Doing a really good job.

Done well to learn from his mistakes/what previous went wrong as well.

Last season they were very competitive until after Christmas and then they fell off a cliff (lockdown did them a favour as their domestic season was over). It was similar the year before with their form in the new year.

This year they've remained consistent.
Oh yeah?

Usually there is stuff on twitter or whatever on new coaches tactics but i've seen nowt on Stevies style as a manager


I think he's learned from both (and Ged). Their success this season in the league has been built on clean sheets and grinding out a lot of 1-0 wins. They've only conceded 9 goals in 32 games to win the league. That includes 2 clean sheets against Celtic. That's less than we conceded in our first 4 this season.
Oh yeah?

Usually there is stuff on twitter or whatever on new coaches tactics but i've seen nowt on Stevies style as a manager

Some European fans, either of Antwerp or of Slavia Prague, noted that the Rangers style was sustained attack. Which says two things: that their style is sustained attack, and that they had made enough of an impression on foreign football fans to have gained a reputation for that style.
They seem to score a silly amount of goals in Europe, and keep a silly amount of clean sheets in the league

He's doing it the wrong way around  ;D
Cant see Stevie going anywhere soon.  He is on an upward spiral with a passionate fanbase and a supportive board.  Passion and emotion means a lot to Gerrard and he gets that in Glasgow as he did in Liverpool.   He has CL football next season and probably for seasons to come with Scotland having two CL qualifiers.   His team is young and evolving, he has turned low cost signings into Champions.   He will be going nowhere for a few years yet.

And lets not forget how well Gary Macca is doing up there as well.
Absolutely no rush for him to go anywhere. It's a good opportunity to keep building a reputation. Win 2 or 3 and make a mark in Europe. Build the credit up and see what's available once the covid dust settles in a couple of years. Newcastle is an absolutely mad shout.
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.

Shut up whinging dickhead
Learn something new everyday.
Yeah. News to me too, that. Just like sighting of Bigfoot, I think I'll need hard proof of that one to believe it.
It's actually not the Sash its another song to do with the uvf that the rangers fans and loyalists play/sing, red white and blue i think its called.
Alan is correct.

The tune Poor Scouser Tommy is sung to is an amalgamation of two different but slightly similar tunes. One being Red River Valley and the other being The Sash.
Alan is correct.

The tune Poor Scouser Tommy is sung to is an amalgamation of two different but slightly similar tunes. One being Red River Valley and the other being The Sash.

The 'tache my Souness wore.
The 'tache my Souness wore.
;D
The 'tache my Souness wore.

Ha ha  ;D
