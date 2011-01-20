Yup, balancing a title challenge while progressing in Europe (much further than previous Rangers and Celtic managers in recent history) is a good indicator that he's a very promising manager. He's shown tactical variance in his time there, he's not welded to a specific formation or set up and the players all look like they love him.



Doing a really good job.



I have read some encouraging articles this morning. Encouraging in that he is also able to be honest about where he needs help including coaching and the modern approach to injuries and training. He seems very capable of understanding that he needs that help and is adaptable. I think that is a must in any manager. Hell even the very best know that they can rely on others for some aspects of the job including our own boss.Agree with all posts above about Europe being what he is really judged on when he is considered for other jobs. My instinct is that he will stay at Rangers for another few years and then see what options he has, how the ground lies here and at other elite clubs assuming he maintains or exceeds what he has achieved so far. That would be no mean feat either. Celtic will clearly be a force again at some point in the near future with the additional pressures that brings, and advancing in the CL to the group stage from qualifiers would be a hell of an achievement in of itself. Plenty more for him to do and prove before even being considered at Liverpool.I also have a suspicion that he won`t want to be a manager of another PL club anytime soon. Although he is a 'home bird' as far as the UK is concerned I doubt he wants to be in direct opposition to Liverpool in the league. Talk of Newcastle and the like is bollocks - not a chance he would take that job.