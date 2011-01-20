« previous next »
Author Topic: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch  (Read 62427 times)

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm
Morelos is only 24! Feels like hes been there for years and he also looks really old.

He also looks like a stockbroker or an antique dealer. Maybe he is in his spare time.

Brilliant for Steve. Well done lad. Though I've always preferred Celtic (who hasn't?).

Question about Kent though. Is he good? I always thought he had something about him.  Could he cut it in the Premier League?

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
Well, we are witnessing the Genesis of a new era for Rangers.

The clips show that Gerrard can neither sing nor dance though.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm
Question about Kent though. Is he good? I always thought he had something about him.  Could he cut it in the Premier League?

I think he can definitely play at PL level but not as a starter for a top 6 team.  He's a tricky customer and I'm a huge mark for players who are comfortable with either foot, but he's very inconsistent and doesn't have the blinding turn of pace that you need as a wide forward at the tippy top.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm
Though I've always preferred Celtic (who hasn't?)
I couldn't care less about either to be honest.  The same as I don't have a preference between Club Bruges and Royal Antwerp.

Pleased for Gerrard though.  It'd be nice to see him pit his wits against Rafa next season.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
Which I was disappointed with at the time, as I said in the post above. We are still not out of covid and the dangers from it and that needs to be something that gets hammered home to everyone.

Most of us did stay in but the day we won the league it was a hot day and the beaches were absolutely rammed down south particularly. Plus there was all kinds of protests going on every week. Things were quite lax and starting to open up for the summer. The pubs opened a week later.

The gatherings that night you could understand. The shitshow at the Pier Head was just an embarrassment to every one of us.

I can't blame the Rangers fans for gathering today, although they shouldn't be. Scotland have been under much stricter measures than we have and for 12 months now. Given all the shit going on with the SNP at the moment, it has discredited the government and as we seen with Cummings, the erosion of trust makes it a losing game to get people to do what they're asked.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm »
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm »
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
Is that actually from today?  Would be surprised to see him behaving that way when nothing is won yet, even if they just need another point.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Is that actually from today?  Would be surprised to see him behaving that way when nothing is won yet, even if they just need another point.
Yeah seems a bit mad to not hold it off maybe even one day
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Is that actually from today?  Would be surprised to see him behaving that way when nothing is won yet, even if they just need another point.

Yep. They've been in the dressing room for hours celebrating.

Having a goal difference of +26 over Celtic is the extra point.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
Yep. They've been in the dressing room for hours celebrating.

Having a goal difference of +26 over Celtic is the extra point.

Yeah we all know it's done, but it's not confirmed.  I guess Stevie knows the dressing room better than anyone and if this is good for the team, then why not.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 10:32:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm
Yeah we all know it's done, but it's not confirmed.  I guess Stevie knows the dressing room better than anyone and if this is good for the team, then why not.

Not confirmed, but would take some swing to change a +26 goal difference, so it's basically all but confirmed. Probably because of the build up to the game & the fact it's at home he's happy to celebrate tonight.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
Is that actually from today?  Would be surprised to see him behaving that way when nothing is won yet, even if they just need another point.

Think it may be because their next league game at home is 5 or 6 weeks away. Fair play to him I say. I'm delighted to see him win it. Of the 2 I prefer Celtic and have a lot of friends who are massive Celtic fans, but the same lads took the piss out of Stevie for a while calling him stuff like Slippy G and going on about how he hasn't won anything. Nice to get the old spoon out now and do a bit of stirring you know.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:23:31 pm
I couldn't care less about either to be honest.  The same as I don't have a preference between Club Bruges and Royal Antwerp.

Ha ha, yeah me too really.

I've always had a soft spot for Carlisle United though. They're probably my favourite Scottish team.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm
Yeah we all know it's done, but it's not confirmed.  I guess Stevie knows the dressing room better than anyone and if this is good for the team, then why not.

Arbroath 36 v 0 Bon D'Accord.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm


Brilliant for Steve. Well done lad. Though I've always preferred Celtic (who hasn't?).


I've lived in Northern Ireland for twenty years now (Celtic and Rangers are huge here). I can honestly say I hate both Old Firm teams equally. Both sets of fans are pretty damn toxic around here. Maybe it's not quite as "political" in Scotland, or at least lacks the bitter sectarianism and violence that we get. But yeah, I just can't when it comes to the Old Firm and NI.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm »
Can't stand Rangers and feel slightly uncomfortable with how some journalists are speaking him up as our next manager (particularly given our current form), but for all that I can't deny being happy for Stevie. His playing career definitely ended under something of a shadow so, regardless of the circumstances, I'm glad to see he's had a good start to life as a manager.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:34:38 pm
Actually, there's another video that seems to suggest this is Stevies car, he's got Simply the Best playing on the way in!  ;D

https://youtu.be/a8h3XK-PcGU

Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 12:25:13 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
Can't stand Rangers and feel slightly uncomfortable with how some journalists are speaking him up as our next manager (particularly given our current form), but for all that I can't deny being happy for Stevie. His playing career definitely ended under something of a shadow so, regardless of the circumstances, I'm glad to see he's had a good start to life as a manager.

Most playing careers end under a shadow, unless you're Dirk Kuyt. Liddell was moved out of the first team as soon as the new Liverpool manager came in. Goodness knows who the newcomer thought he was, to sideline the Liverpool icon so soon in his tenure.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.

The Simply the Best video is supposed to be Jordan Milsom, Rangers' Head of Performance.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:33:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Ha ha, yeah me too really.

I've always had a soft spot for Carlisle United though. They're probably my favourite Scottish team.

I think you mean Berwick Rangers.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.

In all fairness, it sounded like the Tina Turner original and not one of those fucking horrendous "cover versions" you hear being sung in dodgy Loyalist bars in East Belfast. Those ones with the lyrics re-written to celebrate terrorists. And wasn't the football club using the song long before the UVF started using it as a motto?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 01:10:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.
I thought it was a Tina Turner song👍🏻
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 01:32:10 am »
Quote from: KOTP on Today at 01:10:05 am
I thought it was a Tina Turner song👍🏻

Adopted by loyalist terrorists/Rangers fans.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 01:38:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.
What is the UVF/UDA song?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 01:41:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:32:10 am
Adopted by loyalist terrorists/Rangers fans.
The fields of Anfield road is also adopted by loyalist terrorists...should we not sing that?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 01:43:37 am »
Anyway well done Stevie good to see Rangers stop Celtic 10 in a row...they simply got too complacent and it finally caught up with them.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 02:37:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
Brilliant Stevie, playing a UVF/UDA song to the masses of knuckledragging scum. Fucking dickhead.


Don't be daft ffs,just won (almost) the league and is playing Tina fucking Turner,oh the horror.

You going to start a petition for us to stop singing FOAR ?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 02:48:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:37:40 am

Don't be daft ffs,just won (almost) the league and is playing Tina fucking Turner,oh the horror.

You going to start a petition for us to stop singing FOAR ?

Who mentioned starting a petition?
