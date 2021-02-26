« previous next »
Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch

Celtic are having a poor season by their standards. Winning the Scottish mickey mouse league does not mean you get to manage Liverpool. After Klopp, my guess is we'll go for a European manager. We need proven quality and a big named manager after Klopp.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:54:30 am

Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 06:49:02 am

I keep hearing that the next manager must be exceptional, must be more experienced, must have done more in a better league etc.

Just hypotheticaly as I know Klopp isn't leaving anytime soon, but who fits that bill just now? Let's list some big managerial names, Simeone, Pep, Mourinho, Conte, Allegri, Bielsa, Jardim, Tuchel, Nagelsmann, Rose, Zidane, Koeman, Ten Hagg, Rodgers, Nuno Sanches, Ancelotti, Marco Rose, Low, Dechamps.

You can rule out half the names on this list for obvious reasons. So who would be an exceptional manager that inspires Liverpool after Klopp if you were to pick just now?
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:31:42 am
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.

There's the list of top managers currently on my previous post? Who stands out I'm asking? Who would be your top 4 or 5 managers currently then?

Or, let me put it another way. Juve have Pirlo, Milan have Pioli, Inter have Conte, Napoli have Gattuso, Real have Zidane, Barca have Koeman, Atlético have Simeone, Bayern have Flick, Dortmund will have Rose, Leipzig Nagelsmann, Leverkusen Bosz, PSG have Poch, Lyon have Garcia, Arsenal have Arteta, City have Pep, Utd have Ole, Spurs have Mourinho, Chelsea have Tuchel.

These are the biggest clubs in Europe, & a lot of them have rookie managers. Why do you think that is?

How many of those managers would you take at Liverpool?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:34:28 am
There's the list of top managers currently on my previous post? Who stands out I'm asking? Who would be your top 4 or 5 managers currently then?

Or, let me put it another way. Juve have Pirlo, Milan have Pioli, Inter have Conte, Napoli have Gattuso, Real have Zidane, Barca have Koeman, Atlético have Simeone, Bayern have Flick, Dortmund will have Rose, Leipzig Nagelsmann, Leverkusen Bosz, PSG have Poch, Lyon have Garcia, Arsenal have Arteta, City have Pep, Utd have Ole, Spurs have Mourinho, Chelsea have Tuchel.

These are the biggest clubs in Europe, & a lot of them have rookie managers. Why do you think that is?

How many of those managers would you take at Liverpool?

Yep it's a point very well made. There simply aren't as many proven managers out there as people think. I've always thought Pochettino would suit Liverpool quite well but even he has no pedigree in terms of winning trophies.

I don't think there's anyone else on that list I'd want. Couldn't be arsed with Simeone's style of football, and could easily see Nagelsmann cracking under the pressure here.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:10:01 am
Yep it's a point very well made. There simply aren't as many proven managers out there as people think. I've always thought Pochettino would suit Liverpool quite well but even he has no pedigree in terms of winning trophies.

I don't think there's anyone else on that list I'd want. Couldn't be arsed with Simeone's style of football, and could easily see Nagelsmann cracking under the pressure here.

That's exactly my point mate. We all have an ideal of the type of guy that manages our teams, but do they actually exist just now?
Nagelsmann is the stand out interesting name for me, but in the next year or 2 he could be at Bayern, Real or even worse somewhere like Chelsea. Or look at Marco Rose, he'd have to do something pretty magnificent to achieve what Klopp did at Dortmund.

I think it's a bit of a transition phase in management, the established big names currently are Klopp, Pep, Ancelotti, Allegri, Mourinho, Simeone, Conte, etc, & none of them will likely interest Liverpool in 3 years.

I think you guys have been spoilt by Klopp. Before Klopp, you didn't hire 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers at that time I'd argue. I think in modern management with the high turnover, it's going to be more difficult to define the top or 5 managers anyway.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:31:42 am
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.

That's bollocks,style of football and quality of man management are the most important things.

If Klopp left tomorrow who would your choice be ? (I'm not saying Stevie)
Could moving to Leicester then Liverpool work for Stevie if Brendan moves onto a bigger job I wonder? Team at the top, better than most in the 'top 6'.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:36:02 am
That's exactly my point mate. We all have an ideal of the type of guy that manages our teams, but do they actually exist just now?
Nagelsmann is the stand out interesting name for me, but in the next year or 2 he could be at Bayern, Real or even worse somewhere like Chelsea. Or look at Marco Rose, he'd have to do something pretty magnificent to achieve what Klopp did at Dortmund.

I think it's a bit of a transition phase in management, the established big names currently are Klopp, Pep, Ancelotti, Allegri, Mourinho, Simeone, Conte, etc, & none of them will likely interest Liverpool in 3 years.

I think you guys have been spoilt by Klopp. Before Klopp, you didn't hire 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers at that time I'd argue. I think in modern management with the high turnover, it's going to be more difficult to define the top or 5 managers anyway.

Rodgers is in that bracket.
My gut feeling is that Ljinders is currently most likely to take over when Klopp leaves. Remains to be seen if he will be as capable as a manager as he is a coach.

Id love Gerrard to manage us one day but if we are going to be sensible, its quite a distance in the future. He should prove himself at another team before making the step. If Newcastle get a new owner, theyd be a good option.
Quote from: Lad on February 26, 2021, 10:48:34 pm
Have to disagree with you there. How can you say that managing a team in the Prem loved only by fans in the West Midlands with ambitions of a mid table finish would raise his profile higher than manager of Glasgow Rangers.
A league where finishing second is considered abject failure, with a team that has a fanbase all over the world and the pressure of trying to stop your rivals winning ten titles in a row while performing above and beyond in Europe.
I think his profile is doing pretty well where he is.

Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:28:17 pm
My gut feeling is that Ljinders is currently most likely to take over when Klopp leaves. Remains to be seen if he will be as capable as a manager as he is a coach.

Id love Gerrard to manage us one day but if we are going to be sensible, its quite a distance in the future. He should prove himself at another team before making the step. If Newcastle get a new owner, theyd be a good option.


I'd take Stevie aged 25 over Pep tyvm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm
Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.

Why
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:44:58 pm

I'd take Stevie aged 25 over Pep tyvm
Based on very little.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:10:16 pm
Based on very little.


Based on more than you're basing Pep on.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm

Based on more than you're basing Pep on.
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:13:12 pm
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.

A highly regarded coach/No2,he failed in Holland and came back to us.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
Rodgers is in that bracket.

In what bracket?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm
Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.

So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:13:12 pm
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.

That just makes me think of the time when there were shouts that Queiroz would be Fergie's successor

I'm not against the idea like but I'm not sure how much being a good coach qualifies you as a potential manager

Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?

Not hugely no, look at some of the dross left in the tournament! There's been no huge scalp by Rangers thus far.

Again, ask yourselves whether you'd consider him for the job if he was anyone else?
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 04:15:28 pm
So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?

Isn't that kind of the point being made though; if Gerrard wasn't manager of Rangers there wouldn't be as much collective thought about Rangers at the moment.

Now he is doing a fantastic job with them, but prior to Gerrard being at Rangers the most heard about Scottish clubs was about how bad the league is and how embarrassing the teams are in Europe.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Not hugely no, look at some of the dross left in the tournament! There's been no huge scalp by Rangers thus far.

Again, ask yourselves whether you'd consider him for the job if he was anyone else?

Maybe I've misunderstood what Lad was saying, but the European exploits of Rangers the last 2 seasons is massively enhancing Gerrard's profile in my opinion. They've been in existence less than 10 years and are already outperforming Celtic in Europe. There may not be many big name scalps, but given Scottish teams record in the last 10 years, Gerrard's progress isn't to be sniffed at.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm
Isn't that kind of the point being made though; if Gerrard wasn't manager of Rangers there wouldn't be as much collective thought about Rangers at the moment.

Now he is doing a fantastic job with them, but prior to Gerrard being at Rangers the most heard about Scottish clubs was about how bad the league is and how embarrassing the teams are in Europe.

That's the point I was making, yes. 
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm
That's the point I was making, yes.

Even if he was doing poorly I'd say he was raising the profile. I'd struggle to think of any Rangers manager for the last decade or so, but Gerrard being there has people noticing them. Him being successful is even more so.

If he was in the Premier League, even at a midtable team, and he was successful, it would be even more so again because he's doing it in the bigger league with more eyes on it. In Scotland, because of the standard, people can somewhat wave their hands at the success saying it is in a nothing league.

There are many clubs which would not be good moves in the Premier League for Gerrard, clubs which ethos would not help him. West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, that type of move does nothing for him. But I think there are certainly Midtable clubs which would be potential step ups if he can replicate the success.

Him being very successful and going deep in Europe with someone like Wolves, or a Southampton, or someone like Leicester it Rodgers gets a "bigger" job, would show he can do the same success at the top level, even if the club in itself is not as big as Rangers, because ultimately the Premier League is bigger than Rangers, it's bigger than most clubs, and he would be a success story of the league.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Maybe I've misunderstood what Lad was saying, but the European exploits of Rangers the last 2 seasons is massively enhancing Gerrard's profile in my opinion. They've been in existence less than 10 years and are already outperforming Celtic in Europe. There may not be many big name scalps, but given Scottish teams record in the last 10 years, Gerrard's progress isn't to be sniffed at.

No doubt his reputation has improved and justifiably so but again, if he had no Liverpool connection would he be in the conversation. Not a hope!!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm
No doubt his reputation has improved and justifiably so but again, if he had no Liverpool connection would he be in the conversation. Not a hope!!


Well he does  :lickin
If we're basing our new manager on what Gerrard has done at Rangers I'd take Rodgers back before Gerrard. Brendan has more of a track record and can look back at Liverpool and see his mistakes. I'd argue he would've won the title before Klopp did if it wasn't for a Henderson injury.
Lets see how he does for the next 3 years. No need to rush to any conclusions now.

I disagree with the need for him to have to manage elsewhere after Rangers though. Especially if he has a good run in the Champions League and wins more trophies in that time.

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:47:26 am
If we're basing our new manager on what Gerrard has done at Rangers I'd take Rodgers back before Gerrard. Brendan has more of a track record and can look back at Liverpool and see his mistakes. I'd argue he would've won the title before Klopp did if it wasn't for a Henderson injury.
No way would I want Rodgers back here - the record in Europe is a continuation of what we saw at the Real Madrid game.
The good thing about stevie staying at Rangers is that they take European football seriously whereas outside the top 6 the prem teams see it as a hindrance to the be all and all of staying in the league. Only caught a bit of the Leicester game but BT were saying Rodgers had put out a weakened side as his focus was on the CL. What for, to get smashed in the group stages?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:51:17 am
No way would I want Rodgers back here - the record in Europe is a continuation of what we saw at the Real Madrid game.
I'd not want him either. I said over Gerrard. I'm happy with Klopp. If the club, had any sense the season Klopp decides to have a sabbatical they'd say to him "fine, the coaches will look after us for a season, see you back next year".
The biggest hurdle Gerrard has to jump if/when he becomes Liverpool manager is the boring fucking moaning of people not thinking he's up to the job because he's Steven Gerrard. We've held him to higher standards than anyone else since he was 17 years of age. There's effectively nothing he can do to prove to some of our fanbase that he's "good enough" or "got what it takes" because for some mental reason, we've always, ALWAYS questioned him and expected more of him than we do his peers.

There's an interesting psychological study in there somewhere.
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:58:22 am
I'd not want him either. I said over Gerrard. I'm happy with Klopp. If the club, had any sense the season Klopp decides to have a sabbatical they'd say to him "fine, the coaches will look after us for a season, see you back next year".

Why not just shut the Club down for a season ?
