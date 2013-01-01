Yep it's a point very well made. There simply aren't as many proven managers out there as people think. I've always thought Pochettino would suit Liverpool quite well but even he has no pedigree in terms of winning trophies.



I don't think there's anyone else on that list I'd want. Couldn't be arsed with Simeone's style of football, and could easily see Nagelsmann cracking under the pressure here.



That's exactly my point mate. We all have an ideal of the type of guy that manages our teams, but do they actually exist just now?Nagelsmann is the stand out interesting name for me, but in the next year or 2 he could be at Bayern, Real or even worse somewhere like Chelsea. Or look at Marco Rose, he'd have to do something pretty magnificent to achieve what Klopp did at Dortmund.I think it's a bit of a transition phase in management, the established big names currently are Klopp, Pep, Ancelotti, Allegri, Mourinho, Simeone, Conte, etc, & none of them will likely interest Liverpool in 3 years.I think you guys have been spoilt by Klopp. Before Klopp, you didn't hire 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers at that time I'd argue. I think in modern management with the high turnover, it's going to be more difficult to define the top or 5 managers anyway.