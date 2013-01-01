I keep hearing that the next manager must be exceptional, must be more experienced, must have done more in a better league etc.
Just hypotheticaly as I know Klopp isn't leaving anytime soon, but who fits that bill just now? Let's list some big managerial names, Simeone, Pep, Mourinho, Conte, Allegri, Bielsa, Jardim, Tuchel, Nagelsmann, Rose, Zidane, Koeman, Ten Hagg, Rodgers, Nuno Sanches, Ancelotti, Marco Rose, Low, Dechamps.
You can rule out half the names on this list for obvious reasons. So who would be an exceptional manager that inspires Liverpool after Klopp if you were to pick just now?