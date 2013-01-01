« previous next »
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:49:02 am »
Celtic are having a poor season by their standards. Winning the Scottish mickey mouse league does not mean you get to manage Liverpool. After Klopp, my guess is we'll go for a European manager. We need proven quality and a big named manager after Klopp.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:54:30 am

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:49:02 am

I keep hearing that the next manager must be exceptional, must be more experienced, must have done more in a better league etc.

Just hypotheticaly as I know Klopp isn't leaving anytime soon, but who fits that bill just now? Let's list some big managerial names, Simeone, Pep, Mourinho, Conte, Allegri, Bielsa, Jardim, Tuchel, Nagelsmann, Rose, Zidane, Koeman, Ten Hagg, Rodgers, Nuno Sanches, Ancelotti, Marco Rose, Low, Dechamps.

You can rule out half the names on this list for obvious reasons. So who would be an exceptional manager that inspires Liverpool after Klopp if you were to pick just now?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:31:42 am »
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:34:28 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:31:42 am
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.

There's the list of top managers currently on my previous post? Who stands out I'm asking? Who would be your top 4 or 5 managers currently then?

Or, let me put it another way. Juve have Pirlo, Milan have Pioli, Inter have Conte, Napoli have Gattuso, Real have Zidane, Barca have Koeman, Atlético have Simeone, Bayern have Flick, Dortmund will have Rose, Leipzig Nagelsmann, Leverkusen Bosz, PSG have Poch, Lyon have Garcia, Arsenal have Arteta, City have Pep, Utd have Ole, Spurs have Mourinho, Chelsea have Tuchel.

These are the biggest clubs in Europe, & a lot of them have rookie managers. Why do you think that is?

How many of those managers would you take at Liverpool?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:49 am by ScottishGoon »
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:10:01 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:34:28 am
There's the list of top managers currently on my previous post? Who stands out I'm asking? Who would be your top 4 or 5 managers currently then?

Or, let me put it another way. Juve have Pirlo, Milan have Pioli, Inter have Conte, Napoli have Gattuso, Real have Zidane, Barca have Koeman, Atlético have Simeone, Bayern have Flick, Dortmund will have Rose, Leipzig Nagelsmann, Leverkusen Bosz, PSG have Poch, Lyon have Garcia, Arsenal have Arteta, City have Pep, Utd have Ole, Spurs have Mourinho, Chelsea have Tuchel.

These are the biggest clubs in Europe, & a lot of them have rookie managers. Why do you think that is?

How many of those managers would you take at Liverpool?

Yep it's a point very well made. There simply aren't as many proven managers out there as people think. I've always thought Pochettino would suit Liverpool quite well but even he has no pedigree in terms of winning trophies.

I don't think there's anyone else on that list I'd want. Couldn't be arsed with Simeone's style of football, and could easily see Nagelsmann cracking under the pressure here.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:36:02 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:10:01 am
Yep it's a point very well made. There simply aren't as many proven managers out there as people think. I've always thought Pochettino would suit Liverpool quite well but even he has no pedigree in terms of winning trophies.

I don't think there's anyone else on that list I'd want. Couldn't be arsed with Simeone's style of football, and could easily see Nagelsmann cracking under the pressure here.

That's exactly my point mate. We all have an ideal of the type of guy that manages our teams, but do they actually exist just now?
Nagelsmann is the stand out interesting name for me, but in the next year or 2 he could be at Bayern, Real or even worse somewhere like Chelsea. Or look at Marco Rose, he'd have to do something pretty magnificent to achieve what Klopp did at Dortmund.

I think it's a bit of a transition phase in management, the established big names currently are Klopp, Pep, Ancelotti, Allegri, Mourinho, Simeone, Conte, etc, & none of them will likely interest Liverpool in 3 years.

I think you guys have been spoilt by Klopp. Before Klopp, you didn't hire 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers at that time I'd argue. I think in modern management with the high turnover, it's going to be more difficult to define the top or 5 managers anyway.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:31:42 am
This isn't Arsenal. It's Liverpool. Our club dwarfs yours and expectations are much higher and we are genuinely one of top 4 or 5 clubs in the world. We shouldn't be taking chances on managers who haven't proved themselves at the highest level.

That's bollocks,style of football and quality of man management are the most important things.

If Klopp left tomorrow who would your choice be ? (I'm not saying Stevie)
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #807 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Could moving to Leicester then Liverpool work for Stevie if Brendan moves onto a bigger job I wonder? Team at the top, better than most in the 'top 6'.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:36:02 am
That's exactly my point mate. We all have an ideal of the type of guy that manages our teams, but do they actually exist just now?
Nagelsmann is the stand out interesting name for me, but in the next year or 2 he could be at Bayern, Real or even worse somewhere like Chelsea. Or look at Marco Rose, he'd have to do something pretty magnificent to achieve what Klopp did at Dortmund.

I think it's a bit of a transition phase in management, the established big names currently are Klopp, Pep, Ancelotti, Allegri, Mourinho, Simeone, Conte, etc, & none of them will likely interest Liverpool in 3 years.

I think you guys have been spoilt by Klopp. Before Klopp, you didn't hire 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers at that time I'd argue. I think in modern management with the high turnover, it's going to be more difficult to define the top or 5 managers anyway.

Rodgers is in that bracket.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #809 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm »
My gut feeling is that Ljinders is currently most likely to take over when Klopp leaves. Remains to be seen if he will be as capable as a manager as he is a coach.

Id love Gerrard to manage us one day but if we are going to be sensible, its quite a distance in the future. He should prove himself at another team before making the step. If Newcastle get a new owner, theyd be a good option.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #810 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Have to disagree with you there. How can you say that managing a team in the Prem loved only by fans in the West Midlands with ambitions of a mid table finish would raise his profile higher than manager of Glasgow Rangers.
A league where finishing second is considered abject failure, with a team that has a fanbase all over the world and the pressure of trying to stop your rivals winning ten titles in a row while performing above and beyond in Europe.
I think his profile is doing pretty well where he is.

Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #811 on: Today at 01:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:28:17 pm
My gut feeling is that Ljinders is currently most likely to take over when Klopp leaves. Remains to be seen if he will be as capable as a manager as he is a coach.

Id love Gerrard to manage us one day but if we are going to be sensible, its quite a distance in the future. He should prove himself at another team before making the step. If Newcastle get a new owner, theyd be a good option.


I'd take Stevie aged 25 over Pep tyvm
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #812 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.

Why
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #813 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:44:58 pm

I'd take Stevie aged 25 over Pep tyvm
Based on very little.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #814 on: Today at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:10:16 pm
Based on very little.


Based on more than you're basing Pep on.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #815 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:48 pm

Based on more than you're basing Pep on.
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #816 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:13:12 pm
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.

A highly regarded coach/No2,he failed in Holland and came back to us.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #817 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:37:52 pm
Rodgers is in that bracket.

In what bracket?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #818 on: Today at 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:35:27 pm
Because no one outside of the fans of Rangers or Celtic give a fuck about Rangers or Celtic. Steven Gerrard is raising the profile of Rangers, not the other way round.

So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #819 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:13:12 pm
Im not saying hed be my first choice, but if hes Klopps recommendation after working with him for 4 years he would be.

Saying youd pick a 25 year old Gerrard over him seems like a bit of an insult towards a highly regarded coach.

That just makes me think of the time when there were shouts that Queiroz would be Fergie's successor

I'm not against the idea like but I'm not sure how much being a good coach qualifies you as a potential manager

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #820 on: Today at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:15:28 pm
So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?

Not hugely no, look at some of the dross left in the tournament! There's been no huge scalp by Rangers thus far.

Again, ask yourselves whether you'd consider him for the job if he was anyone else?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #821 on: Today at 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:15:28 pm
So you don't think anyone outside of Rangers or Celtic fans has noticed how Steven Gerrard is doing at Rangers ? Not the Benfica team who finished below them in the group stages or anyone else in Europe ? You don't think him getting his team to the last 16 in the Europa and maybe further would be helping his profile ?

Isn't that kind of the point being made though; if Gerrard wasn't manager of Rangers there wouldn't be as much collective thought about Rangers at the moment.

Now he is doing a fantastic job with them, but prior to Gerrard being at Rangers the most heard about Scottish clubs was about how bad the league is and how embarrassing the teams are in Europe.
