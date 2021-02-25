People.underestimate the sheer size of Rangers & Celtic. Its been said by many players & managers, that until you are actually there, you don't actually appreciate it, Stevie saying so as recently as the Fowler podcast. Listen to Souness, Kenny, and Brendan even.
It's a fantastic grounding for a manager. The size of club, the passion from fans, the pressure to win every game, where a draw is seen as a disaster, European football every season.
That's the sort of experience you just won't get managing a Wolves, a Palace or a Newcastle currently. If he comes down to mange 1 of these teams in its current state, what's the best he can hope for? Drifting around between 8th & 17th, little hope of European football, winning 1 or 2 games, then losing 1 or 2 games. Learning how to deal with mid table mediocrity?
I'm surprised that supporters of a club who's mega successful history was built on promoting their own & promoting from within would turn their noses up at Stevie unless he cuts his teeth at 1 of these clubs to be honest.
So who would people compare his teams playing style to? I haven't seen one rangers game under him. What's the formation? Is he a Rafa or Rodgers?
The main thing I can say about Rangers is they are many similarities to the current Liverpool. They play 433 in the main. Width comes from full backs who are very high, & provide great numbers in terms of goals & assists. 3 workman like players in the middle of the pitch. Slightly different style at the top end where Rangers forwards don't have the pace of the Liverpool forwards
In general they like to press high & early, but they are adaptable & in big games can defend a bit deeper. They are very organised, like a well oiled machine, everyone knows their roles & what's expected from them. The 'brains' behind Gerrard is Michael Beale, a highly regarded coach who was with him in the Liverpool setup.