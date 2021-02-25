Agree with those who predict his path to Liverpool won't involve another team after Rangers. I just don't see where the next move would be. People talk about Germany but I don't get that shout at all, it's a totally different league, different language, and given the cycles of football are constantly changing it might not even be that desirable in 3/4/5 years time.



I don't think Rodgers is any more in contention for a top four job having coached Leicester than when he was at Celtic either. I think he was more than worth a punt for Chelsea or Arsenal while he was at Celtic and he still is now. But those clubs are looking at European performance and his problem remains that he's not pulling out performances even in the Europa and it's going to be tough to get into the champions league, although of course they've got a great chance this year. Staying at Celtic at getting out of the group stage of the Champions League would get the big boys interested; getting knocked out of the last 32 of the Europa at Leicester every year will not.



I've said it before but Rangers is a great place to prove his worth and will continue to be. Winning leagues against a club with a more expensive squad and arguably a better team on paper. Show that he can compete in Europe against different styles. Now he has the challenge to defend a title and will also get a shot against the big teams. All of that can translate to the Liverpool job. Slumming it in the championship or attempting the impossible at Newcastle will tell us nothing.



People point to Souness as if that means history is bound to repeat itself. They aren't the same people, they aren't the same in their methods, it's completely different times. It's a long way off still but if he gets a few results in the Champions League and wins another couple of titles at Rangers, Klopp decides it's time to move on, I don't think we could've asked any more from him. Some people on here would still prefer Anthony le Tallec after 17 games in charge of St Etienne reserves in that hypothetical scenario though. I completely get all the shouts that he shouldn't get the job on name alone, of course he shouldn't, but at the same time I can't wrap my head around how any Liverpool fan couldn't be wishing it to happen one day. It's a dream scenario all round but it feels like people are desperate for it not to happen regardless of what he does.



Let's not forget that most people said Rangers was a hiding to nothing and he should've stayed with the under 19s.