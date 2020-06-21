« previous next »
Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
This isnt football manager: he's not going to leave off the back of one successful season (unless a ridiculous job offer comes up). As others have mentioned, he's got the CL to qualify for next season and a legacy to build there having already arguably done the hard part in terms of improving the quality and mentality of that club whilst inflicting misery on their rivals. Plenty of time for him to potentially enjoy the fruits of his labour for another season or two I would have thought.
Ive never played that game: The fruits of his labour having done the hard part? So it doesnt matter what happens with them for a while after?

When I say his profile wont be raised I dont mean among rangers fans. I know if they make the group stage next year it will, Im talking about the rest of Europe and I think he will need to strike whilst the irons hot. As I alluded to before it has to be the right move.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
People.underestimate the sheer size of Rangers & Celtic. Its been said by many players & managers, that until you are actually there, you don't actually appreciate it, Stevie saying so as recently as the Fowler podcast. Listen to Souness, Kenny, and Brendan even.

It's a fantastic grounding for a manager. The size of club, the passion from fans, the pressure to win every game, where a draw is seen as a disaster, European football every season.

That's the sort of experience you just won't get managing a Wolves, a Palace or a Newcastle currently. If he comes down to mange 1 of these teams in its current state, what's the best he can hope for? Drifting around between 8th & 17th, little hope of European football, winning 1 or 2 games, then losing 1 or 2 games. Learning how to deal with mid table mediocrity?

I'm surprised that supporters of a club who's mega successful history was built on promoting their own & promoting from within would turn their noses up at Stevie unless he cuts his teeth at 1 of these clubs to be honest.

Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:36:14 am
So who would people compare his teams playing style to? I haven't seen one rangers game under him. What's the formation?   Is he a Rafa or Rodgers?

The main thing I can say about Rangers is they are many similarities to the current Liverpool. They play 433 in the main. Width comes from full backs who are very high, & provide great numbers in terms of goals & assists. 3 workman like players in the middle of the pitch. Slightly different style at the top end where Rangers forwards don't have the pace of the Liverpool forwards

In general they like to press high & early, but they are adaptable & in big games can defend a bit deeper. They are very organised, like a well oiled machine, everyone knows their roles & what's expected from them. The 'brains' behind Gerrard is Michael Beale, a highly regarded coach who was with him in the Liverpool setup.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:05:44 am
Ive never played that game: The fruits of his labour having done the hard part? So it doesnt matter what happens with them for a while after?

When I say his profile wont be raised I dont mean among rangers fans. I know if they make the group stage next year it will, Im talking about the rest of Europe and I think he will need to strike whilst the irons hot. As I alluded to before it has to be the right move.

Strike while the irons hot you say ! Where exactly are you thinking ? As has been said above Rangers have massive support, more than almost all Premier league teams bar two or three Id suggest. Winning the league and stopping Celtics ten in a row gives him legendary status in the Rangers history books.

Why would he want to jump ship at this stage when over the next few years he can really push the advantage home, like Rodgers did with Celtic. Win and keep winning is the formula for success. I think hell be there another two years minimum and also like others I dont believe hes a shoe in for the Liverpool job.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm
Yeah it would. Not under Ashley no but if you cant see the potential of that club then Im sorry. One club city, huge fanbase, great stadium. Pre Ashley they were generally doing well, particularly between 95 and 05 where they were consistently top 6. Poor ownership has done for them. Theyre a far bigger club than Leicester for example yet compare the ownerships. The potential of Newcastle is massive.
The one club city thing matters so little really though, the only benefit it should have is in their academy which they've failed to capitalise on for decades. Their potential basically comes down to the same as any other club, getting rich owners who employ people who make smart decisions.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
On the discussion of if he should move or not, without a clear opportunity in the Premier League I dont think he should. By the same token I dont think a jump from Rangers to Liverpool would be, in terms of the jump in challenge it's huge.

Look at Rodgers, realistically he wouldn't attract a top 4 job from Celtic, but not back at Leicester, it's a very real possibility that someone may pick him up at some point, that is if he doesn't embedd Leicester in the top 4 anyway.

I think Gerrard needs that level of move too, which isn't available right now. Either in the Premier League, or more in another league (which I believe is unlikely but you never kniw)
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:46:41 am
On the discussion of if he should move or not, without a clear opportunity in the Premier League I dont think he should. By the same token I dont think a jump from Rangers to Liverpool would be, in terms of the jump in challenge it's huge.

Look at Rodgers, realistically he wouldn't attract a top 4 job from Celtic, but not back at Leicester, it's a very real possibility that someone may pick him up at some point, that is if he doesn't embedd Leicester in the top 4 anyway.

I think Gerrard needs that level of move too, which isn't available right now. Either in the Premier League, or more in another league (which I believe is unlikely but you never kniw)

So what do we think is the succession plan to Klopp? I don't see many other outstanding candidates just now. If we are talking right now, you could imagine Naglesmann & Marco Rose's name would be in the frame. Is there many other candidates that jump out the way Klopp did?

Obviously 3 years is a long time, a lot can happen in that time, & timing is a massive factor if a manager is available or not. My concern for Liverpool is that Klopp is so perfect for you, that whoever the next manager is it will be hard to live up to.
Also, the fact that modern fans seem to want a nigh on impossible list of things they want a new manager to tick, experienced but young & exciting, a history of winning but not at rival clubs, modern coaching methods, attacking exciting football but being tight at the back, an exotic name etc etc.

You are going to do immensely well to tick all those boxes again. In the meantime Naglesmann will have moved to Bayern, Madrid or even worse one of the big English clubs. I just think it would be crazy to dismiss Gerrard because he's only succeeded at Rangers.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Rafa Benitez
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Stevie's current experience far exceeds that of Guardiola and Zidane when they took over Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Imagine where he would be in 2024? Six years with Rangers under his belt is sufficient enough to take over at Anfield. Rodgers had managed 150 games at Watford, Reading and Swansea City when he took over in 2012. Stevie has 157 with Rangers already.
Rafa took the job with 405 games managed in Spain. Stevie most likely won't reach that benchmark by 2024, but he won't be too shy from it either.
Julian Nagelsmann is often mentioned as a possible Klopp replacement, with only 58 games advantage over Gerrard. A season's worth. Not too dramatic.
It seems that Steven Gerrard is being judged harshly compared to others.

Some people tend to forget that Jurgen Klopp will leave his successor huge shoes to fill. Not only is he a great manager, but also the face of the club. Who's better to replace Klopp in this capacity, than the man who Klopp himself followed?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:36:14 am
So who would people compare his teams playing style to? I haven't seen one rangers game under him. What's the formation?   Is he a Rafa or Rodgers?
Check out Coaches Voice website.

They did an article recently, very detailed into his tactics.

From what I gathered from it, lots of pressing, utilising the FBs, wingers coming inside for overloads from the FBs, and the shape of the team when the opposing team has the ball.

Also has a recent interview with his assistant who was at our academy but left for a job in Brazil, returned then Gerrard took him with him to Rangers.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:07:40 am
So what do we think is the succession plan to Klopp? I don't see many other outstanding candidates just now. If we are talking right now, you could imagine Naglesmann & Marco Rose's name would be in the frame. Is there many other candidates that jump out the way Klopp did?

Obviously 3 years is a long time, a lot can happen in that time, & timing is a massive factor if a manager is available or not. My concern for Liverpool is that Klopp is so perfect for you, that whoever the next manager is it will be hard to live up to.
Also, the fact that modern fans seem to want a nigh on impossible list of things they want a new manager to tick, experienced but young & exciting, a history of winning but not at rival clubs, modern coaching methods, attacking exciting football but being tight at the back, an exotic name etc etc.

You are going to do immensely well to tick all those boxes again. In the meantime Naglesmann will have moved to Bayern, Madrid or even worse one of the big English clubs. I just think it would be crazy to dismiss Gerrard because he's only succeeded at Rangers.

We've had our fingers burnt in the past and we well remember the outcome. Souness was successful at Rangers, absolute Liverpool legend, leagues and European Cups, and undid all the previous decades work in months. I remember sitting in the new Upper Centenary wondering what the fuck was going on and why were imposters wearing Liverpool shirts. I admired the football Brenda Rodgers played at Swansea and was pleased when he came, he gave us one of the best seasons we'd had since 1990, but ultimately the job was too big for him. Trying to replace Klopp is like when we had to replace Bill then Bob then Joe then Kenny and sadly, over the next 20 odd years from 1991, we mainly got it wrong.

If Klopp does want to leave in a few years and we are seriously looking at Gerrard, I think personally he should stay at Rangers, cut his teeth in the CL and then do a season or two working with Klopp. There is no point him managing a mid table team in the PL, he'll learn nothing there.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:39:11 am
We've had our fingers burnt in the past and we well remember the outcome. Souness was successful at Rangers, absolute Liverpool legend, leagues and European Cups, and undid all the previous decades work in months. I remember sitting in the new Upper Centenary wondering what the fuck was going on and why were imposters wearing Liverpool shirts. I admired the football Brenda Rodgers played at Swansea and was pleased when he came, he gave us one of the best seasons we'd had since 1990, but ultimately the job was too big for him. Trying to replace Klopp is like when we had to replace Bill then Bob then Joe then Kenny and sadly, over the next 20 odd years from 1991, we mainly got it wrong.

If Klopp does want to leave in a few years and we are seriously looking at Gerrard, I think personally he should stay at Rangers, cut his teeth in the CL and then do a season or two working with Klopp. There is no point him managing a mid table team in the PL, he'll learn nothing there.

Souness and Gerrard are totally different characters, & both managed Rangers in totally different circumstances.

I was a pup when Souness was in charge at Rangers & loved him, he is a legend. However, he was a very stubborn, very abrasive character who had several run ins with opposition players, refs, authorities, & even his own players. He also had the luxury of being able to sign some of the English national team, including the captain, something that Gerrard could only dream off. Souness was arrogant that he thought he could go down there & rip the full thing up & do things his way.

Gerrard is totally different. He's a leader, but he's not as volatile, he's much more measured & considered. Don't get me wrong, he still is emotional, but not over the top. He's honest, a great speaker, a great ambassador, commands respect but not through fear. He's much more intelligent than he's given credit for, & it seems he's surrounded himself with a great staff.

I'm chuffed to bits to have him at Rangers. He's built a team & a squad from scratch, & has helped build & shape an entire club that was on the floor. You guys should be proud & excited that you have a guy who seems a perfect fit as manager 1 day who is out there cutting his teeth so successfully. When you look at the current generations of managers / would be managers of rival clubs such as Arteta, Lampard, Ole, Terry, Henry, Vieira, Stam, Giggs etc I'd be much more confident of Gerrard taking over my team than any of them by a mile.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:10:58 am
Souness and Gerrard are totally different characters, & both managed Rangers in totally different circumstances.

I was a pup when Souness was in charge at Rangers & loved him, he is a legend. However, he was a very stubborn, very abrasive character who had several run ins with opposition players, refs, authorities, & even his own players. He also had the luxury of. Wing able to sign some of the English national team, including the captain, something that Gerrard could only dream off. Souness was arrogant that he thought he could go down there & rip the full thing up.

Gerrard is totally different. He's a leader, but he's not as volatile, he's much more measured & considered. Don't get me wrong, he still is emotional, but not over the top. He's honest, a great speaker, a great ambassador, commands respect but not through fear. He's much more intelligent than he's given credit for, & it seems he's surrounded himself with a great staff.

I'm chuffed to bits to have him at Rangers. You guys should be proud & excited that you have a guy who seems a perfect fit as manager 1 day who is out there cutting his teeth so successfully. When you look at the current generations of managers / would be managers of rival clubs such as Arteta, Lampard, Ole, Terry, Henry, Vieira, Stam, Giggs etc I'd be much more confident of Gerrard taking over my team than any of them by a mile.

We should be a lot prouder than a lot seem to be, absolutely. He's one of our greats and he's doing a cracking job.

The constant talk of him as future Liverpool manager, unavoidable as it seems to be, is fucking boring. For a start our current manager has at least another 3 seasons here. All this talk about what he needs to do, where he needs to go, where he needs to manager is just silly. There does seem to be a thankfully shrinking group of fans who just dont want it to happen regardless of how good he ends up being, I guess because of those names you mention and the, I dunno, embarrassment if it went wrong? But anyway, just let him carry on doing what he's doing and in a couple of years it might be a conversation we need to have.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm
I might be wrong but I'm pretty sure his family are still local to Liverpool.
Yeah, they're still in Formby, he lives round the corner from Klopp.  Jurgen mentioned something months ago that he'd taken up jogging during the first lockdown and would often run past Stevie and his family on their daily walk!
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:07:40 am
So what do we think is the succession plan to Klopp? I don't see many other outstanding candidates just now. If we are talking right now, you could imagine Naglesmann & Marco Rose's name would be in the frame. Is there many other candidates that jump out the way Klopp did?

Obviously 3 years is a long time, a lot can happen in that time, & timing is a massive factor if a manager is available or not. My concern for Liverpool is that Klopp is so perfect for you, that whoever the next manager is it will be hard to live up to.
Also, the fact that modern fans seem to want a nigh on impossible list of things they want a new manager to tick, experienced but young & exciting, a history of winning but not at rival clubs, modern coaching methods, attacking exciting football but being tight at the back, an exotic name etc etc.

You are going to do immensely well to tick all those boxes again. In the meantime Naglesmann will have moved to Bayern, Madrid or even worse one of the big English clubs. I just think it would be crazy to dismiss Gerrard because he's only succeeded at Rangers.

To be quite frank I don't know what the succession is after Klopp and I don't care to think about it as we have Klop for another 3 years. But I want a manager on merit not on sentimentality. I want that to be Gerrard, but with respect I don't think the experience at Rangers is enough to make the jump to a Liverpool side which will be wanting league challenges year on year, in what is probably the most challenging league in Europe.

To top it off, Gerrard is still an exceptionally young manager. Would it not be better for him to cut his teeth at higher levels and develop as a manager before joining us, rather than join when he is not ready and potentially miss the chance for a long successful career at this club.

He could spend 7 years managing and growing his experience and he'd still be the same age Klopp was when he joined, and have potentially 20 or 25 seasons still left in him to manage.

He is so young and inexperienced in management that what's the rush to bring him in? What's the rush to even discuss it. But as people do it naturally, I believe he needs consistent higher level experience than can be offered in Scotland. There isn't many good options in England at the moment, most clubs would be a waste. Idrally (but completely unrealistically) he'd get some experience in a Gladbach or Bayer Laverkusen; at a higher standard of football in a league not too far off the Premier League, with the big club experience of Rangers, and the fact of facing a team which in terms of resources, is miles beyond what you have (echoing our issues with City).

But there is no rush for anyone, Liverpool, Klopp, Rangers, or Gerrard. He's incredibly young, we don't need a manager, and he has more to do at Rangers.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Drawn against Slavia Prague in the next round of the Europa League, decent chance to go through again.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Rangers is a huge club, I wouldnt mind him staying there for 3 or so seasons in time for Klopp leaving, and replacing him. If Klopp stays for longer then it would probably be best for him to go learn his trade in Germany or Spain, or at a club like Ajax even. The talks of him going Newcastle and such are funny, why downgrade in such a fashion.

What is not talked about enough is that he literally spent his formative coaching years learning his trade at this club while Klopp was manager, also his assistant Beale was at our club for a combination of 3-4 years in two different spells doing the same, and can instantly tell so in the way Rangers play. If anything we know for sure he would fit our ethos and philosophy as a club in terms of how we want to play.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Once bitten twice shy and all that. I hope he goes elsewhere at some point and improves more.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:47:26 pm
Rangers is a huge club, I wouldnt mind him staying there for 3 or so seasons in time for Klopp leaving, and replacing him. If Klopp stays for longer then it would probably be best for him to go learn his trade in Germany or Spain, or at a club like Ajax even. The talks of him going Newcastle and such are funny, why downgrade in such a fashion.

What is not talked about enough is that he literally spent his formative coaching years learning his trade at this club while Klopp was manager, also his assistant Beale was at our club for a combination of 3-4 years in two different spells doing the same, and can instantly tell so in the way Rangers play. If anything we know for sure he would fit our ethos and philosophy as a club in terms of how we want to play.

I agree with this as his career path. I would love to see him at Ajax, a top Portuguese side or even a Dortmund. He would be best off learning in a different culture away from the spotlights of England.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:22:06 pm
Drawn against Slavia Prague in the next round of the Europa League, decent chance to go through again.

And then I would love him to get and beat the mancs. I would enjoy that quite a bit.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
I think you're wrong in thinking FSG would not want him as manager because of their experience with Kenny. They are two different things - Kenny had been retired for years; we hauled him off the golf course. Gerrard has got people like Beale who are thinkers about the modern game, and - interestingly enough - a hotline to Klopp. Nice as Klopp is, I can't see him making himself consistently available for advice if the club hierarchy as a whole did not desire it. From a money point of view - and that will be right in FSG's thinking - Gerrard would be a dream. There was an article in one of the broadsheets about how the financials increase if your 'face' is truly representative of the 'brand'; Klopp is the biggest seller of the club atm - bigger than Salah or van Dijk, apparently. It's why Abramovich took a punt on Lampard, as he wanted that same marketing boost. If Gerrard proves himself in Glasgow, he'll be in with a chance (alongside other young available candidates).
Having said all that, personally, I hope Klopp will stay for a good while yet.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:47:26 pm
Rangers is a huge club, I wouldnt mind him staying there for 3 or so seasons in time for Klopp leaving, and replacing him.

Christ.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
I'd love for him to come here...eventually.

He has a long way to go though, a lot of experiences to have, a lot of challenges to learn from. But it's Stevie Gerrard. Of course it would be amazing to have him if the time was ever right.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:53:44 pm
I agree with this as his career path. I would love to see him at Ajax, a top Portuguese side or even a Dortmund. He would be best off learning in a different culture away from the spotlights of England.

Can't see him managing abroad. He has a young family who didn't move with him to Scotland, not sure he'd want to move even further away.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:24:51 pm
Christ.

What did you disagree with?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:56:08 pm
Can't see him managing abroad. He has a young family who didn't move with him to Scotland, not sure he'd want to move even further away.

Agree with this, think Stevie is very much a local lad, who won't want to stray too far from home, as you say especially with a young family to think of.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Agree with those who predict his path to Liverpool won't involve another team after Rangers. I just don't see where the next move would be. People talk about Germany but I don't get that shout at all, it's a totally different league, different language, and given the cycles of football are constantly changing it might not even be that desirable in 3/4/5 years time.

I don't think Rodgers is any more in contention for a top four job having coached Leicester than when he was at Celtic either. I think he was more than worth a punt for Chelsea or Arsenal while he was at Celtic and he still is now. But those clubs are looking at European performance and his problem remains that he's not pulling out performances even in the Europa and it's going to be tough to get into the champions league, although of course they've got a great chance this year. Staying at Celtic at getting out of the group stage of the Champions League would get the big boys interested; getting knocked out of the last 32 of the Europa at Leicester every year will not.

I've said it before but Rangers is a great place to prove his worth and will continue to be. Winning leagues against a club with a more expensive squad and arguably a better team on paper. Show that he can compete in Europe against different styles. Now he has the challenge to defend a title and will also get a shot against the big teams. All of that can translate to the Liverpool job. Slumming it in the championship or attempting the impossible at Newcastle will tell us nothing.

People point to Souness as if that means history is bound to repeat itself. They aren't the same people, they aren't the same in their methods, it's completely different times. It's a long way off still but if he gets a few results in the Champions League and wins another couple of titles at Rangers, Klopp decides it's time to move on, I don't think we could've asked any more from him. Some people on here would still prefer Anthony le Tallec after 17 games in charge of St Etienne reserves in that hypothetical scenario though. I completely get all the shouts that he shouldn't get the job on name alone, of course he shouldn't, but at the same time I can't wrap my head around how any Liverpool fan couldn't be wishing it to happen one day. It's a dream scenario all round but it feels like people are desperate for it not to happen regardless of what he does.

Let's not forget that most people said Rangers was a hiding to nothing and he should've stayed with the under 19s.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
We can talk about experience but if he were to win the Europa League with Rangers...that would be a ridiculously impressive achievement. Not that I think they will but still.

As Chelsea showed. If it doesnt go well, you move on...its a business at the end of the day.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:30:50 pm
What did you disagree with?

The romanticism. Let's be honest, we wouldn't be touting any other person who is is doing the job he is, a good one may I add, if they weren't connected to the club.

Needs to prove himself at a much higher level to be considered for the job. Along the lines of what Rafa and Jurgen achieved before joining.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:31:48 pm
The romanticism. Let's be honest, we wouldn't be touting any other person who is is doing the job he is, a good one may I add, if they weren't connected to the club.

Needs to prove himself at a much higher level to be considered for the job. Along the lines of what Rafa and Jurgen achieved before joining.
So few managers will get the chance to do that as.football becomes even more dominated by a few teams. Over the last say 5-10 years who's done that in a major league? Simeone, Jardim once, maybe Conte this year?
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: Rambo1996 on Today at 09:13:38 am
Stevie's current experience far exceeds that of Guardiola and Zidane when they took over Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Imagine where he would be in 2024? Six years with Rangers under his belt is sufficient enough to take over at Anfield. Rodgers had managed 150 games at Watford, Reading and Swansea City when he took over in 2012. Stevie has 157 with Rangers already.
Rafa took the job with 405 games managed in Spain. Stevie most likely won't reach that benchmark by 2024, but he won't be too shy from it either.
Julian Nagelsmann is often mentioned as a possible Klopp replacement, with only 58 games advantage over Gerrard. A season's worth. Not too dramatic.
It seems that Steven Gerrard is being judged harshly compared to others.

Some people tend to forget that Jurgen Klopp will leave his successor huge shoes to fill. Not only is he a great manager, but also the face of the club. Who's better to replace Klopp in this capacity, than the man who Klopp himself followed?


Some very good points in there. 
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:56:12 pm
Agree with those who predict his path to Liverpool won't involve another team after Rangers. I just don't see where the next move would be. People talk about Germany but I don't get that shout at all, it's a totally different league, different language, and given the cycles of football are constantly changing it might not even be that desirable in 3/4/5 years time.

I don't think Rodgers is any more in contention for a top four job having coached Leicester than when he was at Celtic either. I think he was more than worth a punt for Chelsea or Arsenal while he was at Celtic and he still is now. But those clubs are looking at European performance and his problem remains that he's not pulling out performances even in the Europa and it's going to be tough to get into the champions league, although of course they've got a great chance this year. Staying at Celtic at getting out of the group stage of the Champions League would get the big boys interested; getting knocked out of the last 32 of the Europa at Leicester every year will not.

I've said it before but Rangers is a great place to prove his worth and will continue to be. Winning leagues against a club with a more expensive squad and arguably a better team on paper. Show that he can compete in Europe against different styles. Now he has the challenge to defend a title and will also get a shot against the big teams. All of that can translate to the Liverpool job. Slumming it in the championship or attempting the impossible at Newcastle will tell us nothing.

People point to Souness as if that means history is bound to repeat itself. They aren't the same people, they aren't the same in their methods, it's completely different times. It's a long way off still but if he gets a few results in the Champions League and wins another couple of titles at Rangers, Klopp decides it's time to move on, I don't think we could've asked any more from him. Some people on here would still prefer Anthony le Tallec after 17 games in charge of St Etienne reserves in that hypothetical scenario though. I completely get all the shouts that he shouldn't get the job on name alone, of course he shouldn't, but at the same time I can't wrap my head around how any Liverpool fan couldn't be wishing it to happen one day. It's a dream scenario all round but it feels like people are desperate for it not to happen regardless of what he does.

Let's not forget that most people said Rangers was a hiding to nothing and he should've stayed with the under 19s.


Agree with all this as well. 
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
or when the time comes, get a manager who is better than him and qualified and has more experience.

Which is still several years away from happening.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:33:39 pm
or when the time comes, get a manager who is better than him and qualified and has more experience.

Which is still several years away from happening.

In your opinion.

Kenny didn't do a bad job when he took over and he had zero experience,not every manager needs the same career path.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:03:54 pm
In your opinion.

Kenny didn't do a bad job when he took over and he had zero experience,not every manager needs the same career path.

Kenny did a great job, it's a bigger risk non the less than it would be getting manager who has more pedigree. Imo.

For every Kenny, there are dozens who aren't as good or anywhere near as good.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
I think it is pretty clear Gerrard is going to be a great manager. Just is he going to be the right manager in 3 years time? It's not like we need to get him right away before he retires he has a massive career ahead of him.

If he blows it out the water with Rangers, gets fairly fair into the CL, wins another at a canter, beat some real tough opposition, then maybe he is ready in 3 years time. Or maybe it's a case of getting someone else and waiting another 3 years or so at which point he could be an elite manager.

The thing I don't want is for us to take him too soon, he fails because he hasn't got the experience yet, and he ends up being a world class manager somewhere else. I want him to be Liverpool manager, and Liverpool manager for a long while, when he is ready.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:22:05 am
People.underestimate the sheer size of Rangers & Celtic. Its been said by many players & managers, that until you are actually there, you don't actually appreciate it, Stevie saying so as recently as the Fowler podcast. Listen to Souness, Kenny, and Brendan even.

It's a fantastic grounding for a manager. The size of club, the passion from fans, the pressure to win every game, where a draw is seen as a disaster, European football every season.

That's the sort of experience you just won't get managing a Wolves, a Palace or a Newcastle currently. If he comes down to mange 1 of these teams in its current state, what's the best he can hope for? Drifting around between 8th & 17th, little hope of European football, winning 1 or 2 games, then losing 1 or 2 games. Learning how to deal with mid table mediocrity?
Being from Ireland Im well aware of how big both clubs are. Its not something I was doubting. Whether you like it or not though managing a club like Wolves in the premier league and doing well would raise his profile higher.

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:55:59 pm
Being from Ireland Im well aware of how big both clubs are. Its not something I was doubting. Whether you like it or not though managing a club like Wolves in the premier league and doing well would raise his profile higher.



Have to disagree with you there. How can you say that managing a team in the Prem loved only by fans in the West Midlands with ambitions of a mid table finish would raise his profile higher than manager of Glasgow Rangers.
A league where finishing second is considered abject failure, with a team that has a fanbase all over the world and the pressure of trying to stop your rivals winning ten titles in a row while performing above and beyond in Europe.
I think his profile is doing pretty well where he is.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:55:59 pm
Being from Ireland Im well aware of how big both clubs are. Its not something I was doubting. Whether you like it or not though managing a club like Wolves in the premier league and doing well would raise his profile higher.



Agree with Lad above, I think doing well in Europe is the key to getting a high profile job, he could do well at Wolves and finish say 8th to 10th a few years on the bounce and he probably wouldn't get a sniff of a "top 6 TM" club.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
I'd think there will be a lot of clubs sounding Stevie out come the summer. You cant ignore what he's doing in Scotland and maybe more so in Europe. From what you hear almost every player has improved under his management which is hard to ignore. I think he'll stay another season or 2 there though, try to defend the title, have a go in Europe again. It sounds like Celtic are doing a bit on overhaul this summer New Director of football, new manager and a right few players moving on. Great chance to rack up the trophies for Stevie.
