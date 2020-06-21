So what do we think is the succession plan to Klopp? I don't see many other outstanding candidates just now. If we are talking right now, you could imagine Naglesmann & Marco Rose's name would be in the frame. Is there many other candidates that jump out the way Klopp did?



Obviously 3 years is a long time, a lot can happen in that time, & timing is a massive factor if a manager is available or not. My concern for Liverpool is that Klopp is so perfect for you, that whoever the next manager is it will be hard to live up to.

Also, the fact that modern fans seem to want a nigh on impossible list of things they want a new manager to tick, experienced but young & exciting, a history of winning but not at rival clubs, modern coaching methods, attacking exciting football but being tight at the back, an exotic name etc etc.



You are going to do immensely well to tick all those boxes again. In the meantime Naglesmann will have moved to Bayern, Madrid or even worse one of the big English clubs. I just think it would be crazy to dismiss Gerrard because he's only succeeded at Rangers.



To be quite frank I don't know what the succession is after Klopp and I don't care to think about it as we have Klop for another 3 years. But I want a manager on merit not on sentimentality. I want that to be Gerrard, but with respect I don't think the experience at Rangers is enough to make the jump to a Liverpool side which will be wanting league challenges year on year, in what is probably the most challenging league in Europe.To top it off, Gerrard is still an exceptionally young manager. Would it not be better for him to cut his teeth at higher levels and develop as a manager before joining us, rather than join when he is not ready and potentially miss the chance for a long successful career at this club.He could spend 7 years managing and growing his experience and he'd still be the same age Klopp was when he joined, and have potentially 20 or 25 seasons still left in him to manage.He is so young and inexperienced in management that what's the rush to bring him in? What's the rush to even discuss it. But as people do it naturally, I believe he needs consistent higher level experience than can be offered in Scotland. There isn't many good options in England at the moment, most clubs would be a waste. Idrally (but completely unrealistically) he'd get some experience in a Gladbach or Bayer Laverkusen; at a higher standard of football in a league not too far off the Premier League, with the big club experience of Rangers, and the fact of facing a team which in terms of resources, is miles beyond what you have (echoing our issues with City).But there is no rush for anyone, Liverpool, Klopp, Rangers, or Gerrard. He's incredibly young, we don't need a manager, and he has more to do at Rangers.