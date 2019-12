Having a very good season Rangers, be interesting to see if they can win the title and go a couple of rounds in Europe. Thought they played well yesterday, and that's what's impressed me most about Gerrard there, he's made them more competitive in big matches.



I don't think it's worth speculating about his future and how he might be LFC manager one day, but I'm convinced he has something about himself as a manager and can get better. Definitely interested to see what he does after Rangers.