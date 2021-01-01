Have you been through the evidence? Its not all circumstantial. The jury spent 9 months listening to it then 110 hours deliberating. Your attitude of disbelief is the exact stance the executives took. Because its horrifying.



Of course I havent been through all the evidence, neither have you unless youve spent the last nine months doing nothing but reading verbatim court records, like most of us our impressions are from what has been reported and if there was solid direct evidence it would have been reported widely, fyi my disquiet is also shared by a number of people who Ive talked to who have spent their lives working in ITUs, whove heard things portrayed as so called evidence that isnt unusual, such as mistakingly bringing patients notes home etc. If the evidence was absolutely clear it could be argued that it is unlikely the jury would have spent so long coming to a verdict, none of us know what that signifies but to equate someones opinion on a football forum, who concedes she could well be guilty but expresses mild concern with what has widely been reported as evidence of guilt with the actions of people directly involved is absolute nonsense.