Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:49:11 am
Having spoken to people who have done jury duty, I have no faith that most of them are in any way qualified to be giving decisions on cases like this one.

The average MOP is a fucking idiot.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:59:18 am »
They're looking into all her placements now as well, including when she was at the Women's hospital.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:06:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:58:22 am
The average MOP is a fucking idiot.

It's scary the shit I heard. My missus did one where the accused was 100% guilty but she said, because she doesn't like confrontation, she'd have agreed with the majority no matter what, I mean what the fuck?

Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:59:18 am
They're looking into all her placements now as well, including when she was at the Women's hospital.

Two deaths when she was there they mentioned on Panorama.

As has been stated earlier, the senior management have a lot to answer for. When consultants are questioning the number of deaths, you have to listen and act, not bury it to keep the good name of the hospital
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:09:23 am »
A lad from our village lost his baby to this evil woman.
Im glad for Adam its over now and he can concentrate on grieving.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:23:45 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:52:17 am
based on what?

I havent followed the case closely at all, but have read quite a lot since the verdict and was struck by the lack of actual evidence. The fact she was on duty is pretty weak evidence. Another nurse was on duty for three of the deaths as well.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:01 am
I was only half watching last night and right near the end of the programme my missus told me they have no actual evidence that she did kill all the babies, which shocked me. We've seen far too many miscarriages of justice as it is over the last 50 years, I hope this isn't another one.

Everything does point to her, being on shift, the ramblings, what I've read about her in the witness box, but there is a doubt that she's a fall guy for someone else. I'd have much preferred a sting operation where they caught her injecting what she thought was insulin but was saline into a babies drip or whatever.

I had my doubts before hearing the trial evidence as she wasn't a typical fit for a serial killer seemed quite social , well liked, no previous run ins with the law but when you look at all the evidence presented there's no doubt in my mind she was guilty.

On shift every time an incident happened no other member of staff was on every shift where an incident happened and then when she was removed from the ward the elevated deaths stopped.

Found by a doctor creepily watching a child who seemed to have stopped breathing and not doing anything. The insulin evidence where there is no doubt the insulin was artificially given as the body lacked c peptide and she was on shift.

The BBC doc also skipped over the main reason for the motive I think her relationship with the married doc she was probably trying to get his attention in her twisted head with what she was doing.

No medical experts testified on behalf of the defense I wonder why the best they could get was some plumber.Honestly if she looked like more of a munter doubt many would defend her
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:56:55 am »
That she took case notes home is very very odd.
That she did so for kids that died is even odder
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:47:11 am
I had my doubts before hearing the trial evidence as she wasn't a typical fit for a serial killer seemed quite social , well liked, no previous run ins with the law but when you look at all the evidence presented there's no doubt in my mind she was guilty.

On shift every time an incident happened no other member of staff was on every shift where an incident happened and then when she was removed from the ward the elevated deaths stopped.

Found by a doctor creepily watching a child who seemed to have stopped breathing and not doing anything. The insulin evidence where there is no doubt the insulin was artificially given as the body lacked c peptide and she was on shift.

The BBC doc also skipped over the main reason for the motive I think her relationship with the married doc she was probably trying to get his attention in her twisted head with what she was doing.

No medical experts testified on behalf of the defense I wonder why the best they could get was some plumber.Honestly if she looked like more of a munter doubt many would defend her

That last point is bang on, if she looked like Hindley, Rose West or Allit, she'd have been convicted long ago.

When I started watching last night my first reaction was "I hope they slice your face up good and proper you c*nt", but then when my missus said there was no evidence then that's when I thought I hope they've got the right person.

The hospital covering it up doesn't help
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 10:23:45 am
I havent followed the case closely at all, but have read quite a lot since the verdict and was struck by the lack of actual evidence. The fact she was on duty is pretty weak evidence. Another nurse was on duty for three of the deaths as well.

Good chronological report of events up to and including her trial in this mornings guardian.  Evidence is irrefutable IMO.  Given the numbers of babies murdered and left brain damaged there were occasions of course where other colleagues were also on shift.  However the one constant in all was Letbys presence and actions.

Some babies started to recover after she knocked off shift, only to mysteriously fall ill and die when she came back on shift.

Evil psychopath
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:22:47 am
Good chronological report of events up to and including her trial in this mornings guardian.

Cheers, will have a read. Thats what Ive been looking for.
I thought she was innocent. Everything I read and saw during the trial all came down to feelings, coincidence, naturally sick babies and an underfunded NHS. My only thought on her being guilty was the fact that the crimes and the time and effort of that trial were too horrendous for her to be found not guilty. I said to my missus 'imagine if she was found not guilty after all that? Having to rebuild a life after being wrongly accused of multiple baby murders.'. Even her friends and family still believe she's innocent.

But now the BBC are breaking it down with her work rotas and natural and pharmaceutical insulin etc. There needed to be a smoking gun but this was always going to be the only thing they could get her on.

I'm sure there will be plenty of netflix documentaries and true crime podcasts trying to work her out. But feel sorry for those babies that have died and the jury that gave up nearly a year to sit through all the testimony and deliberations
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:22:47 am
Good chronological report of events up to and including her trial in this mornings guardian.  Evidence is irrefutable IMO.  Given the numbers of babies murdered and left brain damaged there were occasions of course where other colleagues were also on shift.  However the one constant in all was Letbys presence and actions.

Some babies started to recover after she knocked off shift, only to mysteriously fall ill and die when she came back on shift.

Evil psychopath

This is what I don't get, what the fuck was the hospital doing not seeing these patterns?

I'm pretty convinced she is guilty having read through the Guardian piece, but I do wonder if a top class defence barrister, KC, whatever they are called, could have got her off this?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:30:20 am
This is what I don't get, what the fuck was the hospital doing not seeing these patterns?

I'm pretty convinced she is guilty having read through the Guardian piece, but I do wonder if a top class defence barrister, KC, whatever they are called, could have got her off this?

If you read the bbc report, the lead consultant saw the pattern and tried to get her removed from the ward. The hospital refused initially. The consultants also wanted to call the police, but the hospital refused.



Find it fascinating that people think she's innocent. Every time a baby died or collapsed, she was on shift. No other member of staff even comes close to that. The fatality rate increased about 10 fold, but only when she was on shift. If it wasn't her, she has some evil spirits following her around. ::)
They probably did see the patterns, but chose not to believe someone would do something so awful, especially if they could put a face to the name.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:36:01 am
If you read the bbc report, the lead consultant saw the pattern and tried to get her removed from the ward. The hospital refused initially. The consultants also wanted to call the police, but the hospital refused.



Find it fascinating that people think she's innocent. Every time a baby died or collapsed, she was on shift. No other member of staff even comes close to that. The fatality rate increased about 10 fold, but only when she was on shift. If it wasn't her, she has some evil spirits following her around. ::)

Should have been clearer, I meant the senior management, as they tried to sweep it under the carpet and even made consultants apologise to her
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:30:20 am
This is what I don't get, what the fuck was the hospital doing not seeing these patterns?

I'm pretty convinced she is guilty having read through the Guardian piece, but I do wonder if a top class defence barrister, KC, whatever they are called, could have got her off this?

She had a top class KC behind her.
If you read the bbc report, the lead consultant saw the pattern and tried to get her removed from the ward. The hospital refused initially. The consultants also wanted to call the police, but the hospital refused.



Find it fascinating that people think she's innocent. Every time a baby died or collapsed, she was on shift. No other member of staff even comes close to that. The fatality rate increased about 10 fold, but only when she was on shift. If it wasn't her, she has some evil spirits following her around. ::)

It was 25 in total.  She was the only constant in all of them.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:30:20 am
This is what I don't get, what the fuck was the hospital doing not seeing these patterns?

I'm pretty convinced she is guilty having read through the Guardian piece, but I do wonder if a top class defence barrister, KC, whatever they are called, could have got her off this?

If you are on trial for murder you get a KC defending you.
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:01:32 pm
If you are on trial for murder you get a KC defending you.

Cheers for that, didn't know how it worked
