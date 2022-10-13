It's doubly bewildering that somebody would commit such crimes and also that they be able to get away with it and impact so many families before finally being stopped. I guess the court case may uncover any motives but it feels like safeguards have to be in place to stop such individuals gaining access to the most vulnerable. I say that from a position of ignorance though as I don't know the ebb and flow of a maternity ward.It's heartbreaking for the families. I'd be a wreck if my baby died naturally but knowing that they were (allegedly) one of many murder victims of a medical professional would make it that much worse.
Not much to be read into that.That would be her survival instinct fighting in. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what its like to have a familyThis is quite a specific statement from her and the most revealing. It goes some way to explaining her motive.
What makes someone do this?What triggers this? Beyond me.
So the consultants who raised concerns about Letby were told to apologise to her formally in writing. This must be a difficult day for them too.Thoughts are with the families. I hope they can find some peace, somehow. Horrendous crime.
What an utter failure in the whistle blowing procedure, they called it out, they werent just ignored, they were forced to apologise
Rob Behrens, the parliamentary and health service ombudsman, also described the serial murder of newborn babies at the Countess of Chester hospital as real evil and one of the darkest crimes ever committed in our health service. Responding to the jurys verdicts, Behrens has said:We know that, in general, people work in the health service because they want to help and that when things go wrong it is not intentional. At the same time, and too often, we see the commitment to public safety in the NHS undone by a defensive leadership culture across the NHS.The Lucy Letby story is different and almost without parallel, because it reveals an intent to harm by one individual. As such, it is one of the darkest crimes ever committed in our health service. Our first thoughts are with the families of the children who died.However, we also heard throughout the trial evidence from clinicians that they repeatedly raised concerns and called for action. It seems that nobody listened and nothing happened. More babies were harmed and more babies were killed. Those who lost their children deserve to know whether Letby could have been stopped and how it was that doctors were not listened to and their concerns not addressed for so long. Patients and staff alike deserve an NHS that values accountability, transparency, and a willingness to learn.Good leadership always listens, especially when its about patient safety. Poor leadership makes it difficult for people to raise concerns when things go wrong, even though complaints are vital for patient safety and to stop mistakes being repeated. We need to see significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS so that the voices of staff and patients can be heard, both with regard to everyday pressures and mistakes and, very exceptionally, when there are warnings of real evil.
Clearly, has something very amiss mentally. She'll get awhole life term, likely in a secure hospital.
I must say, I have felt sorry for that jury. Having to sit through 9 months of that must change you. I hope they are offered some support now that it is over. Incredible public service.
Some of the people responsible for running the hospital should be joining her behind bars, the way the consultants warning were ignored (including forcing them to apologise to her) is unforgivable.
Not followed this story, but watching a programme on it now, the failings are disgusting, the consultants knew something was up and were ignored and a consultant saying he should have gone to the Police
