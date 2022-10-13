« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.  (Read 3848 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,845
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #40 on: October 13, 2022, 06:52:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2022, 04:09:02 pm
It's doubly bewildering that somebody would commit such crimes and also that they be able to get away with it and impact so many families before finally being stopped.  I guess the court case may uncover any motives but it feels like safeguards have to be in place to stop such individuals gaining access to the most vulnerable.  I say that from a position of ignorance though as I don't know the ebb and flow of a maternity ward.

It's heartbreaking for the families.  I'd be a wreck if my baby died naturally but knowing that they were (allegedly) one of many murder victims of a medical professional would make it that much worse.

Reckon it's like other wards - one nurse for lots of patients, barely able to cover all shifts. They probably thought they needed her and couldn't suspend her because they had no cover.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #41 on: October 13, 2022, 06:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Andar on October 13, 2022, 06:04:21 pm
Not much to be read into that.That would be her survival instinct fighting in.

I will never have children or marry. I will never know what its like to have a family

This is quite a specific statement from her and the most revealing. It goes some way to explaining her motive.


I read that more as a comment on the allegations which meant she'll never be able to live a normal life afterwards as even if acquitted there'll always be suspicion around her which would put people off her in her view meaning she'll never have a family.

The more potentially damning quote in my mind was I killed them because I'm not good enough to care for them.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Found guilty of murdering 7 babies. Guilty of trying to kill 6 others.

Not guilty on 2 attempted murder cases and no verdict on 4 attempted murder cases.

Followed this case for a while and been hard to keep track and to ascertain who was telling the truth. She had Duckenfields lawyer too so I found myself by default not trusting her argument.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:42:29 pm »
Just horrific.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,434
  • Believer
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:45:00 pm »
Beyond comprehension. Truly evil.

I must say, I have felt sorry for that jury.  Having to sit through 9 months of that must change you. I hope they are offered some support now that it is over. Incredible public service.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Just read this in The Guardian.

Words fail to convey emotion.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:58:21 pm »
Cold hearted and evil to make those families and the jury sit through all the evidence of those horrific events but even worse, listening to her lies without a flicker of conscience.

No idea how you can even begin to come to terms with the loss of your child like this 😥
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,996
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
What makes someone do this?

What triggers this? 
Beyond me.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:41:45 pm »
So the consultants who raised concerns about Letby were told to apologise to her formally in writing. This must be a difficult day for them too.

Thoughts are with the families. I hope they can find some peace, somehow. Horrendous crime.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:44:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:40:53 pm
What makes someone do this?

What triggers this? 
Beyond me.

I can only assume some kind of psychopathy. We may never know.

Apparently shes in the same place as Rose West now.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,996
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 02:41:45 pm
So the consultants who raised concerns about Letby were told to apologise to her formally in writing. This must be a difficult day for them too.

Thoughts are with the families. I hope they can find some peace, somehow. Horrendous crime.
Oh my goodness thats horrific

What an utter failure in the whistle blowing procedure, they called it out, they werent just ignored, they were forced to apologise
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,107
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:45:24 pm »
Just unimaginable stuff, horrible for everyone involved.  I can't even fathom how you process this if your family were part of what happened.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:45:03 pm
Oh my goodness thats horrific

What an utter failure in the whistle blowing procedure, they called it out, they werent just ignored, they were forced to apologise

I'm struggling to process it. There's a bit more information in this article. Some very serious issues uncovered in this whole mess. I just don't understand why management decided to dismiss and threaten the whistleblowers, in cases where babies were dying or collapsing at relatively high rates.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:32 pm by Bioluminescence »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote
Rob Behrens, the parliamentary and health service ombudsman, also described the serial murder of newborn babies at the Countess of Chester hospital as real evil and one of the darkest crimes ever committed in our health service. Responding to the jurys verdicts, Behrens has said:

We know that, in general, people work in the health service because they want to help and that when things go wrong it is not intentional. At the same time, and too often, we see the commitment to public safety in the NHS undone by a defensive leadership culture across the NHS.

The Lucy Letby story is different and almost without parallel, because it reveals an intent to harm by one individual. As such, it is one of the darkest crimes ever committed in our health service. Our first thoughts are with the families of the children who died.

However, we also heard  throughout the trial  evidence from clinicians that they repeatedly raised concerns and called for action. It seems that nobody listened and nothing happened. More babies were harmed and more babies were killed. Those who lost their children deserve to know whether Letby could have been stopped and how it was that doctors were not listened to and their concerns not addressed for so long. Patients and staff alike deserve an NHS that values accountability, transparency, and a willingness to learn.

Good leadership always listens, especially when its about patient safety. Poor leadership makes it difficult for people to raise concerns when things go wrong, even though complaints are vital for patient safety and to stop mistakes being repeated. We need to see significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS so that the voices of staff and patients can be heard, both with regard to everyday pressures and mistakes and, very exceptionally, when there are warnings of real evil.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm »
What possesses someone to carry out such horrific acts.  I remember the story breaking when the nurse was arrested, think she was subsequently released for a while.

She'll not see the light of day again I wouldn't have thought!

Similar to the Beverley Allitt case I guess.

Tragic and some serious questions to answer for the NHS Trust you would think, I mean how can it have been missed and she was allowed to continue for so long!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
A terrible case for everyone around and hopefully the families can finally try and be at peace with what's happened.

On the trial itself I'm surprised they managed to make as many charges stick with the majority of the evidence in the public domain being circumstantial but I suppose that will come out in due course.

I'm guessing the NHS will be bracing itself for some sort of lawsuit from the families
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm »
Incredible work by the police here in Chester and the CPS to build the case against Letby. Its unfathomable what she did. Many of the kids she attempted to murder are now living with disabilities as a consequence too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm »
Evil c*nt of a woman.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm »
Clearly, has something very amiss mentally.  She'll get awhole life term, likely in a secure hospital.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,917
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:12:19 pm
Clearly, has something very amiss mentally.  She'll get awhole life term, likely in a secure hospital.

Some of the people responsible for running the hospital should be joining her behind bars, the way the consultants warning were ignored (including forcing them to apologise to her) is unforgivable.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,601
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:45:00 pm
I must say, I have felt sorry for that jury.  Having to sit through 9 months of that must change you. I hope they are offered some support now that it is over. Incredible public service.
Indeed, its unconscionable what the families are going through, including those whose babies were not included in the years before and after this investigation. But yep, the jury must be deeply impacted. Some will be torn to bits.

There isn't a sufficient punishment available for Letby. A truly evil person working in a hospital and saying hello and goodbye to people every day as if she was normal.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:47:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:21:07 pm
Some of the people responsible for running the hospital should be joining her behind bars, the way the consultants warning were ignored (including forcing them to apologise to her) is unforgivable.

Yep. Another upsetting NHS maternity scandal. Heads should be rolling, and people ending up in jail.

Heart breaks for the families involved.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,432
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
Not followed this story, but watching a programme on it now, the failings are disgusting, the consultants knew something was up and were ignored and a consultant saying he should have gone to the Police
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:54 pm
Not followed this story, but watching a programme on it now, the failings are disgusting, the consultants knew something was up and were ignored and a consultant saying he should have gone to the Police

Just watching this now on BBC. Shocking cover up by the hospital management
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,917
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:54 pm
Not followed this story, but watching a programme on it now, the failings are disgusting, the consultants knew something was up and were ignored and a consultant saying he should have gone to the Police

I was thinking the same earlier myself, I know the consultants did their best to get the hospital management to investigate Letby but couldnt they have just anonymously called the police or even the media?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
Re: Infanticide at Countess of Chester Hospital: Woman arrested.
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:44:23 pm »
Some people are purely evil c*nts and you can't legislate for that. Horrible to hear the failings of within the hospital.


Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 