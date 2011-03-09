« previous next »
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #80 on: November 28, 2020, 03:44:11 pm
Quote from: jackh on November 28, 2020, 11:31:55 am
How was this?

What was the balance of it being about fishing and not?  Considering it as a Christmas gift for some people who like the show, and like Mortimer & Whitehouse, but have no interest in fishing...!

I enjoyed it. Has a bit of everything. I did skip a bit of technical stuff about tackle etc but it's only a chapter. Theres a recipe chapter, a few jokes, places they like the best, some background on how they started out as comedians, who was the illest first.
John C

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #81 on: November 28, 2020, 08:20:32 pm
sinnermichael

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #82 on: December 13, 2020, 08:18:49 pm
On now.
John_P

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #83 on: December 13, 2020, 11:11:42 pm
Just a lovely hours entertainment that.
Logged
Alan_X

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #84 on: December 14, 2020, 07:26:16 am
Loved it. I'm not sure the food was particularly heart friendly! The landscape was spectacular.
S

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #85 on: December 14, 2020, 12:27:14 pm
Brilliant as always. Good old Chivers.
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #86 on: July 31, 2021, 10:07:37 pm
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #87 on: August 20, 2021, 08:39:28 pm
New series Sunday 29th of August BBC2. Yippee
Pistolero

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #88 on: September 5, 2021, 11:18:54 am
Watched the opening episode of the new series last night. If there's been a more perfect half hour of TV this year, I haven't seen it. Marvellous
Livbes

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #89 on: September 5, 2021, 04:17:27 pm
Last weeks was a glorious episode. Ive watched it 3 more times this week.

Theyre after Bream in some big estates lake this evening.
Pistolero

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #90 on: September 6, 2021, 10:53:26 pm
Superb again....what a treat this show is
John C

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #91 on: September 7, 2021, 10:58:41 pm
The scenery and landscape in the first was exquisite.
The Tench in the second were amazing.
Such a simple format yet so thoroughly enjoyable.
 
bradders1011

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #92 on: September 8, 2021, 12:01:18 am
I'd recommend North Uist, and indeed the Hebrides in general, to anybody. It's a stunning, stunning part of the world and Ep1 couldn't show the half of it, so you can imagine what it's like when you're there.

Cooking mussels you've just fetched from the bay :lickin
MadErik

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #93 on: September 8, 2021, 06:36:38 pm
Im not sure who picks the soundtrack but, as eclectic as it is, always seems to fit perfectly.
Livbes

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #94 on: September 8, 2021, 08:38:05 pm
Quote from: John C on September  7, 2021, 10:58:41 pm
The scenery and landscape in the first was exquisite.
The Tench in the second were amazing.
Such a simple format yet so thoroughly enjoyable.
 

The Cheese alone in that ep. ;). Excellent once again.
redan

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #95 on: September 9, 2021, 01:58:33 pm
I think what also sets this apart from so many of similar Road Tripy, Comedian collaborations which seem to be clogging up TV nowadays, is not only the reasons listed already, but theyre genuinely old mates.
In the last episode you see that photograph of them from over 30 years ago in their youth and its genuinely heartwarming. Add to that theyre naturally incredibly funny blokes and you have a beauty of a show.

So many similar shows just seems to cobble two people together from a panel show or take their parent/child/spouse with them and hope for the best
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #96 on: September 9, 2021, 02:13:25 pm
it reminds me of the detectorists

just gentle, quality TV, makes me wish my Dad was still alive
Snail

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #97 on: September 10, 2021, 08:53:03 am
One of my favourite shows of all time this, genuinely.
sinnermichael

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #98 on: September 10, 2021, 09:02:48 pm
JerseyKloppite

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #99 on: September 11, 2021, 06:30:41 pm
Two genuinely lovely blokes and a rapport that spills from the screen. Wonderful TV.

Currently reading the book they released alongside the series, worth picking up if you enjoy it.
Livbes

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #100 on: September 12, 2021, 12:55:58 pm
Hopefully we can enjoy tonights ep after a great win this afternoon. The Lake District tonight.
sinnermichael

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #101 on: August 26, 2022, 08:21:33 am
New series starts 9th September.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #102 on: August 26, 2022, 08:59:25 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 26, 2022, 08:21:33 am
New series starts 9th September.

Magic.
MadErik

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #103 on: August 26, 2022, 09:43:50 am
One of the very few programmes I watch at broadcast time, if that makes sense.
John C

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #104 on: August 26, 2022, 09:17:36 pm
Brilliant, always an absolute treat.
TepidT2O

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #105 on: August 26, 2022, 10:20:52 pm
If you havent read Bob Mortimers autobiography its a treat.  And Paul White House is one of the unsung heroes of British entertainment.

Despite this the programme leaves me uninterested (dont shoot me!)
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #106 on: August 26, 2022, 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 26, 2022, 10:20:52 pm
If you havent read Bob Mortimers autobiography its a treat.  And Paul White House is one of the unsung heroes of British entertainment.

Despite this the programme leaves me uninterested (dont shoot me!)

Yeah Bobs autobiography is very good.
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #107 on: September 10, 2022, 11:42:08 am
Beautiful program, beautiful place. The River Exe in Devon this week.
S

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #108 on: September 10, 2022, 12:10:10 pm
Didnt realise it had already started.

Will catch up later but to be honest, I think the show itself has probably run its course by now. Hope to be proven wrong however!
Pistolero

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #109 on: September 12, 2022, 08:34:28 am
As good as ever...humorous, soothing, beautiful to look at, great soundtrack...and with the added bonus of Mystic Wilf....marvelous
jackh

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #110 on: September 12, 2022, 03:18:45 pm
Best thing on the 'normal telly' for me, this. Love it to bits.
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #111 on: December 20, 2022, 02:29:09 pm
Hour long special on Christmas Eve. In Norway, they end up a 1000 miles North of Oslo.
Terry de Niro

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #112 on: December 20, 2022, 02:31:59 pm
Livbes

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #113 on: December 20, 2022, 08:26:43 pm
I see Paul is going back to playing grandad in the OFAH West end musical. Need to get down and see that.
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #114 on: February 27, 2023, 08:26:05 am
Nitramdorf

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #115 on: August 29, 2023, 05:36:09 pm
New series starts this Sunday the 3rd. BBC2.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Reply #116 on: Today at 09:27:52 pm
Love how Bob has picked up on the fishermans snide  ;D
