I think what also sets this apart from so many of similar Road Tripy, Comedian collaborations which seem to be clogging up TV nowadays, is not only the reasons listed already, but theyre genuinely old mates.

In the last episode you see that photograph of them from over 30 years ago in their youth and its genuinely heartwarming. Add to that theyre naturally incredibly funny blokes and you have a beauty of a show.



So many similar shows just seems to cobble two people together from a panel show or take their parent/child/spouse with them and hope for the best