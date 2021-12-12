I'm not massively arsed whether our players are complimentary about us or not.
Only thing I'm arsed about is pundits and commentators spouting utter bollocks (Carragher/Drury), gaslighting viewers (Neville), mispronouncing names (McManaman/Shay Given), not being able to speak properly at all (Clinton Morrison/Joe Cole), deliberately being controversial for clicks and views (Roy Keane/Chris Sutton), and just all round being a knobhead that offers no insight whatsoever (Micah Richards/Rio Ferdinand).
Plenty of others can fit into those categories. Matterface, Dixon, Keown, Alan Smith, Karen Carney, Eni Aluko etc etc.
There are very few that don't fit into any of these.