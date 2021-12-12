« previous next »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:36:34 pm
I think the original post was about scousers not just ex Liverpool players from anywhere
Then the best one, weirdly, is somebody that didn't play for us as Kevin Nolan is good on the radio.

Even Wayne Rooney talks more sense than most of our former players.  Carragher only backs us when it serves his bantz with Neville/Richards and I can't listen to Macca anymore as it impacts on my blood pressure.  It should go without saying but Joey Barton is the worst and is an embarrassment to the city.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:36:34 pm
I think the original post was about scousers not just ex Liverpool players from anywhere

I think so too but if we're just talking ex-players, surely Crouch deserves a shout? Usually complimentary about us and is seemingly well liked by everyone.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:49:26 pm
I think so too but if we're just talking ex-players, surely Crouch deserves a shout? Usually complimentary about us and is seemingly well liked by everyone.

Crouchy is ace. I like listening to him and also Sturridge.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer are way more complimentary to us than most of our ex players and that's fucking shite.

I'd loved to see Jurgen do one of our games, that'd be boss.
Redknapp is decent, Souness was great when he was on.
I'm not massively arsed whether our players are complimentary about us or not.
Only thing I'm arsed about is pundits and commentators spouting utter bollocks (Carragher/Drury), gaslighting viewers (Neville), mispronouncing names (McManaman/Shay Given), not being able to speak properly at all (Clinton Morrison/Joe Cole), deliberately being controversial for clicks and views (Roy Keane/Chris Sutton), and just all round being a knobhead that offers no insight whatsoever (Micah Richards/Rio Ferdinand).

Plenty of others can fit into those categories. Matterface, Dixon, Keown, Alan Smith, Karen Carney, Eni Aluko etc etc.

There are very few that don't fit into any of these.
