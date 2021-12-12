I think the original post was about scousers not just ex Liverpool players from anywhere



Then the best one, weirdly, is somebody that didn't play for us as Kevin Nolan is good on the radio.Even Wayne Rooney talks more sense than most of our former players. Carragher only backs us when it serves his bantz with Neville/Richards and I can't listen to Macca anymore as it impacts on my blood pressure. It should go without saying but Joey Barton is the worst and is an embarrassment to the city.