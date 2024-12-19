« previous next »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 19, 2024, 12:16:45 pm
Not only that, but they kept reiterating about the fact there was no VAR every time something went against Southampton as if to say they'd get the decision if VAR was being used.

So they peddled the myth previously that we only got decisions because of VAR, hence bellends saying LiVARpool, and now they're leading people to believe we're benefitting because VAR wasn't used  ;D

haha jaysus, you have to laugh like. Bit like the remove all the penalties Salah has won and we'd be far worse off line I've heard a few say., Which is an idiotic statement in itself, but he has won 6 pens in 6 seasons. And only 1 since 2022.
Stewart Robson calling United/Spurs League Cup, on the World Feed, is he the one always criticized for, well, kibitz criticizing players after they are unsuccessful? Always correcting and telling what they should have done?

Relentless "should have done" merchant, him... ;D
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 19, 2024, 08:51:05 pm
Stewart Robson calling United/Spurs League Cup, on the World Feed, is he the one always criticized for, well, kibitz criticizing players after they are unsuccessful? Always correcting and telling what they should have done?

Relentless "should have done" merchant, him... ;D

Andy Hinchcliffe is the one who always knows what a player should've done, absolute no mark as a player himself
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 19, 2024, 09:01:54 pm
Andy Hinchcliffe is the one who always knows what a player should've done, absolute no mark as a player himself

That's it, he's the one...

Although the fella calling the match today is bad for it, too...
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst duo you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube
Quote from: slaphead on December 20, 2024, 09:47:57 am
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst due you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube

Danny Murphy is pretty bad.
There was a game recently with a team scoring and it being a close offside. Kudus against Wolves maybe. Matterface said it looks like the striker is behind the defender when the ball is played, so he might be on. Murphy responded with "that doesn't matter."

With VAR checks, he states his opinion as fact and more often than not he is wrong with what he says.
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 20, 2024, 09:54:25 am
Danny Murphy is pretty bad.
There was a game recently with a team scoring and it being a close offside. Kudus against Wolves maybe. Matterface said it looks like the striker is behind the defender when the ball is played, so he might be on. Murphy responded with "that doesn't matter."

With VAR checks, he states his opinion as fact and more often than not he is wrong with what he says.

Aye he is pretty annoying and does a lot of radio work. Im sure it was him too just a few days ago complaining that a goal was ruled out for offside, which it was, but he said it was just a little bit offside so its a harsh decision.
Quote from: slaphead on December 20, 2024, 09:47:57 am
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst duo you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube

I had to Google her and as soon as I saw the pic, I knew who she was, really cannot stand her.

I was listening to 5Live last season and Nevin was on with I think Lucy Ward as main comm and she was chatting absolute shite and you could hear he was just humouring her.

I've no problem with women working the mens game, I love Kelly Cates and Gabby Yorath (Logan sorry) but it annoys me when they have women who played at, lets be honest, U15s boys level saying "he should have done this that and the other" when they're talking uttershite. I don't like Troy Deeney, but I saw him speaking and he said when Watford were in the Championship, they were good, they felt confident, then they went to the PL and it was like "fucking hell", the speed, players pace, technical ability where miles above what they we used to
Quote from: slaphead on December 20, 2024, 09:59:28 am
Aye he is pretty annoying and does a lot of radio work. Im sure it was him too just a few days ago complaining that a goal was ruled out for offside, which it was, but he said it was just a little bit offside so its a harsh decision.
I think I've heard that from tv comms every other game recently.  "harsh on them" bullshit.  is that a new trend or something?

not once ever heard it said about us of course.
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2024, 02:05:49 pm
I think I've heard that from tv comms every other game recently.  "harsh on them" bullshit.  is that a new trend or something?

not once ever heard it said about us of course.

Matterface is an absolute bell though.

I do think though that the offside law is too harsh, a toe or a shoulder makes no frigging difference to gaining an advantage
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 20, 2024, 02:38:17 pm
Matterface is an absolute bell though.

Matterface is so bad he makes me long for the return of Tim Lovejoy.
Quote from: smutchin on December 20, 2024, 02:51:20 pm
Matterface is so bad he makes me long for the return of Tim Lovejoy.

I'll accept that due to the introduction of the white t shirts ;D
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 20, 2024, 02:38:17 pm
Matterface is an absolute bell though.

I do think though that the offside law is too harsh, a toe or a shoulder makes no frigging difference to gaining an advantage
couldn't agree more.

early days of VAR I got sick to death of trying to explain that to ppl - the intent is to stop unfair advantage eg goal hanging.  an attacker's arse being 1 inch closer to the goal than a defender running like shit towards his goalie is fucking meaningless.

I gave up in the end - talking to ppl who've never played/understood the game.  most of them probably aching to get a PGMOL gig.
What kind of name is Matterface anyway? Looks nothing like Juan Mata for starters. And, yes, his face is made of matter, but why go on about it?
My mate routinely calls him Sam Shutyerface.
More of Les Ferdinand, please.

Less of Jamie Redknapp, please.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 22, 2024, 07:04:31 pm
More of Les Ferdinand, please.

Less of Jamie Redknapp, please.

I dont particularly dislike Redknapp, but his non conceptional understanding of how Trent will be viewed by the decision on this contract was absurd. He could become a legend at one of the biggest clubs in the world if he commits it all here. This isnt about trophies - were competing for them all.

If he goes - a thank you very much, but dont imagine youll be returning with a red carpet rolled out.
Quote from: A-Bomb on December 22, 2024, 08:07:40 pm
I dont particularly dislike Redknapp, but his non conceptional understanding of how Trent will be viewed by the decision on this contract was absurd. He could become a legend at one of the biggest clubs in the world if he commits it all here. This isnt about trophies - were competing for them all.

If he goes - a thank you very much, but dont imagine youll be returning with a red carpet rolled out.
Especially if he goes to Real Madrid.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 22, 2024, 10:16:49 pm
Especially if he goes to Real Madrid.
Agreed. Just don't see how this could turn out any other way if that happens.
Shay Givens pronunciation of Szoboszlai is quite something
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 22, 2024, 10:56:58 pm
Sang Givens pronunciation of Szoboszlai is quite something
Never knew you were musical
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 22, 2024, 10:56:58 pm
Shay Givens pronunciation of Szoboszlai is quite something

I'm just glad he said it more than once, as the first time I said it I thought I misheard him.

David Pleat used to be amusing for butchering player names on commentary.
Benayoun (Benanoon) in particular, if I remember correctly.
From a Chelsea fan writer at F365, willing onto us the negativity that most fanbases exhibit:


Quote
Before Cody Gakpo drew them level with a beautiful curled shot into the far corner, and without the context of Liverpool being four points clear with a game in hand that obviously rules this out as a possibility, it felt like the sort of mood in a stadium that precedes a side being booed off at half-time. It was really very weird.


Prick

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-liverpool-hubris-fails-stop-arne-slot-title-winning-machine-cody-gakpo-turn




Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
From a Chelsea fan writer at F365, willing onto us the negativity that most fanbases exhibit:

 

Prick

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-liverpool-hubris-fails-stop-arne-slot-title-winning-machine-cody-gakpo-turn


He should read the halftime threads. We've got it covered ;D
The mood in the ground before Gakpo scored wasn't exactly pulsing with positivity...
Maybe not but I doubt there would have been boos
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2024, 01:09:43 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1hihdhu/an_evening_with_private_eye_real_quotes_from/

The Ferdinand impression is great.

thanks gave me a laugh.  Liked the Southgate one he is with his wife and family or his loved ones lol
Quote from: smutchin on December 20, 2024, 02:51:20 pm
Matterface is so bad he makes me long for the return of Tim Lovejoy.

I hate him simply because he managed to worm his way into Natalie Sawyers knickers...............before I got my chance  ;D
Was it Tyldseley & Townsend together on Prime this week? Thought they were a good combination.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:29:43 pm
Was it Tyldseley & Townsend together on Prime this week? Thought they were a good combination.

Especially the story of Townsend getting two reds in the same game :D
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:29:43 pm
Was it Tyldseley & Townsend together on Prime this week? Thought they were a good combination.

I think Townsend was a bit of a meme when he had the tactics truck when ITV had the premier league highlight license. He might say the odd strange thing from time to time but never found him to be that bad really
