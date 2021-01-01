Sums Sky up. Fucking joke when it comes to sports coverage now. He's every bit as bad as Neville for playing along with it.



Sky is on the gutter as far as coverage goes. They've gone down the Youtube road, of ultra biased opinion for conflict, as they know it gets them headlines and engagement. Inviting on muppets who are genuinely clueless to the 'fan' debates. Long gone with any nuanced discussion, it's ALL designed for hate watching and entrenched views for 'discussion' when in reality it's loads of fans who are beyond blinkered. Even the presenters (bar Kelly Cates) do it, wind them up and watch them go. The Overlap is worse. I liked it at first, it's gone so downhill in such a short space of time.Can't bring myself to watch any of the pre-game or after game stuff now.