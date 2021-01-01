« previous next »
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Today at 01:24:52 pm
Sums Sky up. Fucking joke when it comes to sports coverage now. He's every bit as bad as Neville for playing along with it.

Sky is on the gutter as far as coverage goes. They've gone down the Youtube road, of ultra biased opinion for conflict, as they know it gets them headlines and engagement. Inviting on muppets who are genuinely clueless to the 'fan' debates.  Long gone with any nuanced discussion, it's ALL designed for hate watching and entrenched views for 'discussion' when in reality it's loads of fans who are beyond blinkered. Even the presenters (bar Kelly Cates) do it, wind them up and watch them go. The Overlap is worse. I liked it at first, it's gone so downhill in such a short space of time.

Can't bring myself to watch any of the pre-game or after game stuff now. 
the last page or so makes me happy - ok really really really fucking happy - that Sky is not shown where I live.



and btw - when do we expect to see Neville show up in one of our shirts?  Let's not hold our breath.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:35:54 pm
the last page or so makes me happy - ok really really really fucking happy - that Sky is not shown where I live.
By all accounts you're not missing anything. I say 'by all accounts' because I've never had Sky, never paid a penny for it, and never watch it - all I've ever seen are a few clips someone might post, or a jarg stream of one of their broadcasts.

I can't understand why any Liverpool fans would watch it or pay to have it. From the earliest days it has been a Murdoch mouthpiece and a haven of Man Utd sycophancy and apology.

Junk TV


