May not be a popular one, but I was watching Sky Sports yesterday morning and there was a repeat of the Arsenal Tottenham 4 all game from 2008 (I think). Andy Gray was on commentary still alongside Martin Tyler. Maybe I'm clouded by childhood memories but I think he really was brilliant in that role alongside Tyler who was far livelier than he is today. I saw a meme going around about Gray and his imaginary conversations between players, and he came out with a beauty in that game.



"Does Hutton want it there? Well I know who does. Adebayor says "I'll have it, I'll have all all of it, and a bit of you too" and they all end up in the back of the net"



It's daft but I thought it was actually a really good bit of commentary in its own quirky way, far better than listening to Neville anyway. Him and especially Keys seemed to have something against Rafa which I think put a lot off him, even before the leaked audios came out. He did give us that iconic commentary of the Gerrard goal against Olympiakos.