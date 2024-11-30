« previous next »
Football commentator/pundits

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1640 on: November 30, 2024, 09:37:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on November 30, 2024, 04:35:00 pm
Great to have you back. And nice to see you've mellowed.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1641 on: December 1, 2024, 01:16:59 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on November 28, 2024, 03:39:48 am
Sorry if it's been covered, but The Guardian took the piss out of them and their childish banter. Apparently, they were guffawing about "Brest" like a pair of incels.

Gregg Wallace will be hoping to get signed up by them
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1642 on: December 1, 2024, 04:39:37 pm
The co-com needs to STFU or at least be a bit impartial
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1643 on: December 1, 2024, 04:56:06 pm
Fucking rat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1644 on: December 1, 2024, 05:15:07 pm
Does Gary Neville realise that hes commentating on a nationwide, supposedly impartial steam and not a Manchester City fan channel on YouTube? RAT!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1645 on: December 1, 2024, 07:33:57 pm
I only saw the second half, but there were times when I thought I was watching with a crowd only audio option on Sky. There were a couple of prolonged silences. I assume it was where Drury was expecting Neville to chip in, but I think Neville must have just been sat there with his bottom lip out sulking and refusing to speak.

Lovely it was.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1646 on: December 1, 2024, 08:45:23 pm
Virg and Mo taking the piss out of Carragher:

https://xcancel.com/LFC_Liam66/status/1863288063541068108
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1647 on: December 1, 2024, 08:48:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December  1, 2024, 08:45:23 pm
Virg and Mo taking the piss out of Carragher:

https://xcancel.com/LFC_Liam66/status/1863288063541068108

Players dont listen to these gobshites
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1648 on: December 1, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
May not be a popular one, but I was watching Sky Sports yesterday morning and there was a repeat of the Arsenal Tottenham 4 all game from 2008 (I think). Andy Gray was on commentary still alongside Martin Tyler. Maybe I'm clouded by childhood memories but I think he really was brilliant in that role alongside Tyler who was far livelier than he is today. I saw a meme going around about Gray and his imaginary conversations between players, and he came out with a beauty in that game.

"Does Hutton want it there? Well I know who does. Adebayor says "I'll have it, I'll have all all of it, and a bit of you too" and they all end up in the back of the net"

It's daft but I thought it was actually a really good bit of commentary in its own quirky way, far better than listening to Neville anyway. Him and especially Keys seemed to have something against Rafa which I think put a lot off him, even before the leaked audios came out. He did give us that iconic commentary of the Gerrard goal against Olympiakos.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1649 on: December 1, 2024, 10:31:17 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on December  1, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
May not be a popular one, but I was watching Sky Sports yesterday morning and there was a repeat of the Arsenal Tottenham 4 all game from 2008 (I think). Andy Gray was on commentary still alongside Martin Tyler. Maybe I'm clouded by childhood memories but I think he really was brilliant in that role alongside Tyler who was far livelier than he is today. I saw a meme going around about Gray and his imaginary conversations between players, and he came out with a beauty in that game.

"Does Hutton want it there? Well I know who does. Adebayor says "I'll have it, I'll have all all of it, and a bit of you too" and they all end up in the back of the net"

It's daft but I thought it was actually a really good bit of commentary in its own quirky way, far better than listening to Neville anyway. Him and especially Keys seemed to have something against Rafa which I think put a lot off him, even before the leaked audios came out. He did give us that iconic commentary of the Gerrard goal against Olympiakos.

He was a strange fella and often a bitter Bluenose (and you're right, he and Keys despised Rafa for some weird reason), but he genuinely seemed to enjoy football in the same way that people like McCoist do and they love him for now.

But he was also from the era before everything had to be whipped up into manufactured controversy for clicks and social media output. Hard to say if he'd be the same with today's game.

Neville though is an utter disgrace and could suck the fun out of an orgy. He's not nearly as intelligent nor as knowledgeable about football as he thinks he is.

Carragher's been well covered but is honestly just a bit of a tit.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1650 on: December 1, 2024, 11:13:17 pm
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 am
One of the most dickish lines that all this lot say when talking about teams progress. Someone talking about Chelsea, "clearly making progress because they're 6 points better off than this time last year" I suppose different fixtures doesn't really count
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 10:15:21 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on December  1, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
May not be a popular one, but I was watching Sky Sports yesterday morning and there was a repeat of the Arsenal Tottenham 4 all game from 2008 (I think). Andy Gray was on commentary still alongside Martin Tyler. Maybe I'm clouded by childhood memories but I think he really was brilliant in that role alongside Tyler who was far livelier than he is today. I saw a meme going around about Gray and his imaginary conversations between players, and he came out with a beauty in that game.

"Does Hutton want it there? Well I know who does. Adebayor says "I'll have it, I'll have all all of it, and a bit of you too" and they all end up in the back of the net"

It's daft but I thought it was actually a really good bit of commentary in its own quirky way, far better than listening to Neville anyway. Him and especially Keys seemed to have something against Rafa which I think put a lot off him, even before the leaked audios came out. He did give us that iconic commentary of the Gerrard goal against Olympiakos.

Problem with Gray was his vendetta against Rafa affected his punditry. He'd also been doing it 20 years by the time he was binned and you can do these jobs too long (as Tyler did).

I'd have Keys and Gray back to.orrow over Carragher and Neville though. They're horrendous. Richards is an idiot, but he's harmless. Redknapp is dull but inoffensive. Keane and Souness what you see is what you get.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:06:49 am
One of the most dickish lines that all this lot say when talking about teams progress. Someone talking about Chelsea, "clearly making progress because they're 6 points better off than this time last year" I suppose different fixtures doesn't really count
problem is everyone in the football media does it.  it's pure lazy nonsense.

the only thing that reflects how a team is doing this season is to look at their results from the exact same fixtures from last season. 

it tells you if a team is progressing ore regressing.  simple "number of  games" is meaningless.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 01:20:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:21 am
Problem with Gray was his vendetta against Rafa affected his punditry. He'd also been doing it 20 years by the time he was binned and you can do these jobs too long (as Tyler did).

I'd have Keys and Gray back to.orrow over Carragher and Neville though. They're horrendous. Richards is an idiot, but he's harmless. Redknapp is dull but inoffensive. Keane and Souness what you see is what you get.

I really don't mind Gary Nevill and Carra, they're both decent people and seem to have stayed pretty humble in their personal lives, unlike Keys and Gray.

Neville just needs to be kept away from commentating on Liverpool, his more instinctive immediate reactions are demented., and rather unprofessional.

Carragher needs to man up some times and not sit on the fence so much when talking about Liverpool, he's far too timid especially when talking about officials. For instance he should have been slating the treatment of Mo by officials this whole time, but you never hear a peep out of him.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm
Sturridge was quality yesterday. Not agreeing with Carra and seeing Carragher visibly annoyed was amusing ;D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 01:31:01 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on December  1, 2024, 08:55:50 pm
May not be a popular one, but I was watching Sky Sports yesterday morning and there was a repeat of the Arsenal Tottenham 4 all game from 2008 (I think). Andy Gray was on commentary still alongside Martin Tyler. Maybe I'm clouded by childhood memories but I think he really was brilliant in that role alongside Tyler who was far livelier than he is today. I saw a meme going around about Gray and his imaginary conversations between players, and he came out with a beauty in that game.

"Does Hutton want it there? Well I know who does. Adebayor says "I'll have it, I'll have all all of it, and a bit of you too" and they all end up in the back of the net"

It's daft but I thought it was actually a really good bit of commentary in its own quirky way, far better than listening to Neville anyway. Him and especially Keys seemed to have something against Rafa which I think put a lot off him, even before the leaked audios came out. He did give us that iconic commentary of the Gerrard goal against Olympiakos.

I completely understand where you're coming from with this. AS JP! said, he was similar to Mccoist in that he just seeme to love football and Gray absolutely adored watching Steven Gerrard, even aside from the commentary against Olympiakos he waxed lyrical about him constantly. It was a different time then and football wasn't as much a numbers game or data driven. There was a charm to it like perhaps there isn't now given how sterile it can be.


As for Neville, the man built a reputation from doing MNF way back when and he's sort of lived off that every since. Yeah it was refreshing at first and engaging but he's wandered off down a path of not being able to separate his bitterenss and bias from his role and he talks so much nonsense now it really is ridiculous.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:21 am

I'd have Keys and Gray back to.orrow over Carragher and Neville though.
Come on! Gray maybe - I rarely watch Sky, now or in the past, so don't have much of an opinion on his commentary but Keys? That hairy-handed, gibbon-gloved, monkey-mitted, ape-armed excuse for a human being is the ultimate slimey fuckwitted gobshite. A hatefu gimp of the highest order with literally zero redeeming qualities - in fact negative redeeming qualities. The cock's cock, the c*nt's c*nt, the slimey shitheaded arsewipe's slimey shitheaded arsewipe. Just thinking of him makes me see red. Put him in a room with Coote and a selection of chainsaws, and only one can emerge, i say

I loathe the c*nt

Thanks for the opportunity to rant
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1658 on: Yesterday at 01:42:51 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm
Sturridge was quality yesterday. Not agreeing with Carra and seeing Carragher visibly annoyed was amusing ;D
Sturriidge is brilliant on there and doesn't take or talk shit.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1659 on: Yesterday at 02:49:33 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm
Sturridge was quality yesterday. Not agreeing with Carra and seeing Carragher visibly annoyed was amusing ;D

any links?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1660 on: Yesterday at 03:17:24 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 01:28:27 pm
Sturridge was quality yesterday. Not agreeing with Carra and seeing Carragher visibly annoyed was amusing ;D
I've seen a number of posts praising Studge but here (Canada) we don't get the pre- and post-game stuff. fubo and DAZN just basically do the game and little else.

anyone got any recent vids of him as a pundit?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1661 on: Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
Come on! Gray maybe - I rarely watch Sky, now or in the past, so don't have much of an opinion on his commentary but Keys? That hairy-handed, gibbon-gloved, monkey-mitted, ape-armed excuse for a human being is the ultimate slimey fuckwitted gobshite. A hatefu gimp of the highest order with literally zero redeeming qualities - in fact negative redeeming qualities. The cock's cock, the c*nt's c*nt, the slimey shitheaded arsewipe's slimey shitheaded arsewipe. Just thinking of him makes me see red. Put him in a room with Coote and a selection of chainsaws, and only one can emerge, i say

I loathe the c*nt

Thanks for the opportunity to rant
so not very good I take it?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1662 on: Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:17:24 pm
I've seen a number of posts praising Studge but here (Canada) we don't get the pre- and post-game stuff. fubo and DAZN just basically do the game and little else.

anyone got any recent vids of him as a pundit?

The full post-match is on Sky Sports PL YTC.

edit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAf1k0yIjyGu3k9BwAg3lg
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1663 on: Yesterday at 04:05:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
so not very good I take it?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
;D

I may have some slight issues with the gimp-faced cockwomble, it's true...
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1664 on: Yesterday at 05:20:55 pm
Keys and Gray should never have been allowed near a television studio again anywhere, regardless of how good some people might have thought they were.

I thought they were never anything other than crap anyway. A presenter who was so shite on TV-AM he couldnt get the main gig ahead of Nick Owen, or even Mike fucking Morris, and a journeyman grok of a centre forward who couldnt get in the Scotland team ahead of Joe Jordan, sneering at the likes of Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez whilst praising Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce.  A pair of tragic human beings.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1665 on: Yesterday at 05:55:53 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
The full post-match is on Sky Sports PL YTC.

edit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAf1k0yIjyGu3k9BwAg3lg

excellent - thanks.  (why tf I didn't think of YT I'll never know  ::) )
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1666 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:40:03 pm
Come on! Gray maybe - I rarely watch Sky, now or in the past, so don't have much of an opinion on his commentary but Keys? That hairy-handed, gibbon-gloved, monkey-mitted, ape-armed excuse for a human being is the ultimate slimey fuckwitted gobshite. A hatefu gimp of the highest order with literally zero redeeming qualities - in fact negative redeeming qualities. The cock's cock, the c*nt's c*nt, the slimey shitheaded arsewipe's slimey shitheaded arsewipe. Just thinking of him makes me see red. Put him in a room with Coote and a selection of chainsaws, and only one can emerge, i say

I loathe the c*nt

Thanks for the opportunity to rant

I don't watch them anyway, I'm just sick of the agendas of Neville especially. Carragher is a fool.

Keys and Gray are dickheads but at least they'd be just laughed at
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1667 on: Today at 09:19:55 am
I watched some of the CBS clips and it's like a fast show sketch.


AHAHAHAHAHAHHHAAAAAAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH ANDY, ANDY, ANDY DO YOU THINK WE'RE FUNNY HAHAHAVSGSGSGSHHSBS
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1668 on: Today at 09:34:30 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S5qlU_tjTi4

This video is fantastic viewing . Gary at this moment in time Neville looks totally dejected
 
A reminder of his top 4 prediction

Arsenal
Man City
Man Utd
Chelsea

We may or may not win the league but to have us as 5th place
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1669 on: Today at 10:55:37 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:34:30 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S5qlU_tjTi4

This video is fantastic viewing . Gary at this moment in time Neville looks totally dejected
 
A reminder of his top 4 prediction

Arsenal
Man City
Man Utd
Chelsea

We may or may not win the league but to have us as 5th place

He goes with what he WANTS not thinks.

Same when on tv he always trys to be clever goes on about high lines and if someone gets in behind he trys to make himself sound an oracle, just talk about what you see its not hard.

95% of them are cr*p now though so he has good company.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1670 on: Today at 11:03:50 am
Quote from: JP! on December  1, 2024, 10:31:17 pm
He was a strange fella and often a bitter Bluenose (and you're right, he and Keys despised Rafa for some weird reason), but he genuinely seemed to enjoy football in the same way that people like McCoist do and they love him for now.

But he was also from the era before everything had to be whipped up into manufactured controversy for clicks and social media output. Hard to say if he'd be the same with today's game.

Neville though is an utter disgrace and could suck the fun out of an orgy. He's not nearly as intelligent nor as knowledgeable about football as he thinks he is.

Carragher's been well covered but is honestly just a bit of a tit.

Andy Gray was sacked for saying some extremely unpleasant things about a female official right? So I'm glad he's not on British TV anymore. That said, his comms for the Gerrard goal vs Olympiakos was absolutely brilliant. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgMjNN88m5o
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1671 on: Today at 11:06:15 am
Gray was good, obviously a bellend and his dislike of Rafa annoying but he was pretty good at his job. Depressing that all these years later we've got a Manchester United supporter doing the big games openly roaring on whoever is up against Liverpool while making creepy noises.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1672 on: Today at 11:11:59 am
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on November 29, 2024, 08:26:06 pm
Yeah it's just terrible and infantile though. They'll be typing 51358008 into a calculator next time.

They'd be better typing in 5318008 if they wanted to be really immature.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1673 on: Today at 11:44:01 am
Co-commentators seem to pass their opinion as fact these days. That's never a freee kick. That's a red card, stuff like that. It drives me bonkers. No Gary (for he is worst for it, obviously), you think it's a free kick. The referee will decide. I wouldn't like to think his drivel is being listened to in the VAR dungeon live, though.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1674 on: Today at 11:47:07 am
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Today at 11:44:01 am
Co-commentators seem to pass their opinion as fact these days. That's never a freee kick. That's a red card, stuff like that. It drives me bonkers. No Gary (for he is worst for it, obviously), you think it's a free kick. The referee will decide. I wouldn't like to think his drivel is being listened to in the VAR dungeon live, though.

I think Andy Hinchcliffe is the worst, you'd think he was England's answer to Paolo Maldini the way he goes on.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1675 on: Today at 11:48:19 am
An article on BBC about the Premier League greatest ever defender.

Shay Given has threw Jonathan Woodgate into the equation  ;D
