Football commentator/pundits

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1600 on: November 25, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
No problem with what Roy Keane did. After reading some comments in here, I expected to see him ripping his coat off and telling the fan he was going to kick his head in or something.
It was nothing. About time some of these idiot fans got it back.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1601 on: November 25, 2024, 01:35:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on November 25, 2024, 01:34:05 pm
No problem with what Roy Keane did. After reading some comments in here, I expected to see him ripping his coat off and telling the fan he was going to kick his head in or something.
It was nothing. About time some of these idiot fans got it back.

Agree - if you're going to be a fuckwit and stay behind after a game and lash abuse t them, while they are trying to do their jobs, don't moan if they take exception - at least it was said calmly and quietly and not a two footer to the grid like Cantona would have done ;D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1602 on: November 25, 2024, 01:42:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2024, 01:35:51 pm
Agree - if you're going to be a fuckwit and stay behind after a game and lash abuse t them, while they are trying to do their jobs, don't moan if they take exception - at least it was said calmly and quietly and not a two footer to the grid like Cantona would have done ;D
Exactly. Not like he incited a riot either.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1603 on: November 25, 2024, 01:58:35 pm
Quote from: JRed on November 25, 2024, 01:42:37 pm
Exactly. Not like he incited a riot either.

Did he predict one?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1604 on: November 25, 2024, 02:56:07 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on November 25, 2024, 12:48:53 pm
This is it, imagine having to put up with these pricks every single week. Most of them would never, ever have the balls to say it to his face in the pub or on the street but when he knows security and cameras are there he's stood shouting insults. Fair play to Keane calling him out. It's absolutely right that he shouldn't have responded as he did, but the fella was a cheeky bastard who quite frankly would deserve a slap.
I saw video clip of carra once presumably going to his seat in the main stand at forest before the start of a game ,not even sure it was us playing there.the dogs abuse he got off a few ,and it was a few not everyone was disgraceful.you scouse this and you Scouse That, fuck off you Scouse so and so .
To his credit he never responded but he must get that every ground he goes to but what makes people think they can shout that sort of abuse at anyone .do that to someone in the pub or elsewhere and youd deservedly get a thump.
Im no lover of carra or Keane for that matter and listening to their drivel is enough to make me shout at the telly but in real life definitely not .
Theyd batter me anyway the soft Shite that I am  :)
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1605 on: November 25, 2024, 08:36:33 pm
Quote from: Kalito on November 25, 2024, 12:28:42 am
Lol wait in car park ...

Jon Walters offered a straightener right to his face in his office and Mr Big Man shit his pants ...  ;D

Keane will and has told anyone who will listen he "gave Jon Walaters his address and is still waiting for him to call and sort it out"
The reality is according to Walters and a few witnesses, as soon as Keane said that and Walters left the ground, he got a call from Keane's solicitor saying if he went anywhere near his house Keane would sue him.
He's a pantomine hard man. Complete slabber. Acts the hard man when there are people around then runs to his lawyer soon as no one is there.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1606 on: November 26, 2024, 01:36:06 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on November 24, 2024, 10:40:29 pm
Did you see the 'hilarious' japes of the overlap, Keane making innuendo jokes, the kind that got Keyes fired. Grown men acting like teenagers, that's what passes for punditry these days.

The whole 'Neville v Carragher' thing has started a terrible trend for 'rival punditry'. Not unbiased punditry, the opposite, purely biased punditry to stoke fervour and howl with laughter when they come undone. Jesters not pundits.

100% this. 'Rival punditry' is exactly it. This is why I still kinda like (yes) MOTD ... ok, you get some whopper comments, but at least it's unbiased, chat about the match. I like their podcast too as much as Richards is a bit of a tit.

But Carra / Neville / Sky Overlap 'fan chat' is absolutely destroying punditry and football programming. It's all 'yous are shite' 'no YOUS are shite!' type stuff, surface level, biased ragebait. Sky leading the way in it. And they wonder why you get the extreme polarised views from fans of certain clubs these days ... they stoke it. It's literally become a social media comments section on TV.

It's why you'll get Rory Jennings etc on Sky, TalkSport, chatting absolute shite on his own Youtube channel. Not a single bit of substance comes out of any of their mouths, and it's now basically the go to style in this country. Sad really, having to watch or listen to clueless twats. And that includes Neville.

EDIT: Commentators ... Peter Drury on Sunday ... (after Utd scored a tap in) - 'IT IS UTOPIA! A LAUNCH OF THE MOST STAGGERING TYPE! RUBEN'S REDS HAVE RIPPED INTO IT!'

Fuck off Peter.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1607 on: November 26, 2024, 02:15:29 pm
Was listening to The Athletic's Totally Football Show podcast and they raised it as well. The standard of punditry is getting worse and worse. It's the era of shouting loudest and saying the maddest shite for attention.

One pundit who I think is brilliant is Nedum Onuoha. Yeah, slight City-tinted glasses, but he's very insightful. The thoughtfulness of a (decent) journalist, with the insights of an (intelligent) footballer.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1608 on: November 26, 2024, 02:25:12 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on November 26, 2024, 02:15:29 pm


One pundit who I think is brilliant is Nedum Onuoha. Yeah, slight City-tinted glasses, but he's very insightful.
I find that Gary Neville can be quite inciteful as well
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1609 on: November 26, 2024, 02:28:58 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on November 26, 2024, 02:15:29 pm

One pundit who I think is brilliant is Nedum Onuoha. Yeah, slight City-tinted glasses, but he's very insightful. The thoughtfulness of a (decent) journalist, with the insights of an (intelligent) footballer.
Yeah , he is so balanced and doesnt push his Abu Dhabi loyalties, a bit like John Aldridge when he co commentates on LFC audio. Completely unbiased.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on November 26, 2024, 02:15:29 pm
Was listening to The Athletic's Totally Football Show podcast and they raised it as well. The standard of punditry is getting worse and worse. It's the era of shouting loudest and saying the maddest shite for attention.

One pundit who I think is brilliant is Nedum Onuoha. Yeah, slight City-tinted glasses, but he's very insightful. The thoughtfulness of a (decent) journalist, with the insights of an (intelligent) footballer.

Nedum is excellent. Thoughtful, eloquent, intelligent.... so naturally he won't get a place amongst all the knuckle draggers who make up punditry.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1611 on: Today at 03:21:54 am
I like McCoist. He likes football, he likes us.

Before the match he summed up our season so far, saying that our results so far this season probably exceed our performances. This wasn't a dig, and he clarified it by saying that he expects the performances to improve and that's frightening for our opposition.

He was right.

Then he purred at our performance. He loved the match,, as a fan of good football. That was the performance he'd alluded to. Liverpool playing at the standard the results suggest we should be playing.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1612 on: Today at 03:35:57 am
Quote from: Keita Success on November 26, 2024, 02:15:29 pm
Was listening to The Athletic's Totally Football Show podcast and they raised it as well. The standard of punditry is getting worse and worse. It's the era of shouting loudest and saying the maddest shite for attention.

One pundit who I think is brilliant is Nedum Onuoha. Yeah, slight City-tinted glasses, but he's very insightful. The thoughtfulness of a (decent) journalist, with the insights of an (intelligent) footballer.

Yes, hes excellent.

Its stunning how bad CBSs coverage is. Its like Inside the NBA but somehow 10x as brainless and cringey. Micah and Carragher are an embarrassment.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1613 on: Today at 03:39:48 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:35:57 am
Yes, hes excellent.

Its stunning how bad CBSs coverage is. Its like Inside the NBA but somehow 10x as brainless and cringey. Micah and Carragher are an embarrassment.

Sorry if it's been covered, but The Guardian took the piss out of them and their childish banter. Apparently, they were guffawing about "Brest" like a pair of incels.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1614 on: Today at 06:16:58 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:39:48 am
Sorry if it's been covered, but The Guardian took the piss out of them and their childish banter. Apparently, they were guffawing about "Brest" like a pair of incels.
I saw a clip of that.
Like a couple of teenagers. Cringey stuff.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1615 on: Today at 06:20:16 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 03:21:54 am
I like McCoist. He likes football, he likes us.

Before the match he summed up our season so far, saying that our results so far this season probably exceed our performances. This wasn't a dig, and he clarified it by saying that he expects the performances to improve and that's frightening for our opposition.

He was right.

Then he purred at our performance. He loved the match,, as a fan of good football. That was the performance he'd alluded to. Liverpool playing at the standard the results suggest we should be playing.

My only issue with him is how he thinks EVERYTHING is amazing. Every play it comes to him and something seems to have blown his mind in every single match.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1616 on: Today at 07:46:36 am
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on Today at 06:20:16 am
My only issue with him is how he thinks EVERYTHING is amazing. Every play it comes to him and something seems to have blown his mind in every single match.

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #1617 on: Today at 08:02:44 am
If you get time, give this bit of this podcast a whirl, it was from after our victory against Brighton in the league and its Onuoha giving fascinating insight into things like intensity and playing against a low block.



https://open.spotify.com/episode/2EGSqPKJmC2seUHnSSZ9AF?si=z5vpY_RNSnC5tYafMLtshw&t=1357

As mentioned above, I think hes an excellent pundit and its amazing that Richards has managed to get all the big gigs and hes been reduced to podcasts and radio. Even Gareth Bale was on last night whos possibly the driest footballer Ive ever heard speak, you can tell all the stuff they said about him during his career (doesnt enjoy football, its just a job) is true, it was a bizarre choice to have him on. Im sure he was desperate to show that new barnet off that hes clearly invested in.

