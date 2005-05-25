This is it, imagine having to put up with these pricks every single week. Most of them would never, ever have the balls to say it to his face in the pub or on the street but when he knows security and cameras are there he's stood shouting insults. Fair play to Keane calling him out. It's absolutely right that he shouldn't have responded as he did, but the fella was a cheeky bastard who quite frankly would deserve a slap.



I saw video clip of carra once presumably going to his seat in the main stand at forest before the start of a game ,not even sure it was us playing there.the dogs abuse he got off a few ,and it was a few not everyone was disgraceful.you scouse this and you Scouse That, fuck off you Scouse so and so .To his credit he never responded but he must get that every ground he goes to but what makes people think they can shout that sort of abuse at anyone .do that to someone in the pub or elsewhere and youd deservedly get a thump.Im no lover of carra or Keane for that matter and listening to their drivel is enough to make me shout at the telly but in real life definitely not .Theyd batter me anyway the soft Shite that I am