Did you see the 'hilarious' japes of the overlap, Keane making innuendo jokes, the kind that got Keyes fired. Grown men acting like teenagers, that's what passes for punditry these days.
The whole 'Neville v Carragher' thing has started a terrible trend for 'rival punditry'. Not unbiased punditry, the opposite, purely biased punditry to stoke fervour and howl with laughter when they come undone. Jesters not pundits.
100% this. 'Rival punditry' is exactly it. This is why I still kinda like (yes) MOTD ... ok, you get some whopper comments, but at least it's unbiased, chat about the match. I like their podcast too as much as Richards is a bit of a tit.
But Carra / Neville / Sky Overlap 'fan chat' is absolutely destroying punditry and football programming. It's all 'yous are shite' 'no YOUS are shite!' type stuff, surface level, biased ragebait. Sky leading the way in it. And they wonder why you get the extreme polarised views from fans of certain clubs these days ... they stoke it. It's literally become a social media comments section on TV.
It's why you'll get Rory Jennings etc on Sky, TalkSport, chatting absolute shite on his own Youtube channel. Not a single bit of substance comes out of any of their mouths, and it's now basically the go to style in this country. Sad really, having to watch or listen to clueless twats. And that includes Neville.
EDIT: Commentators ... Peter Drury on Sunday ... (after Utd scored a tap in) - 'IT IS UTOPIA! A LAUNCH OF THE MOST STAGGERING TYPE! RUBEN'S REDS HAVE RIPPED INTO IT!'
Fuck off Peter.