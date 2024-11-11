Asked ChatGPT to give us Peter Drury commentating on the execution of Saddam Hussein.



"The noose is prepareda grim trophy of justice or vengeance, depending on your perspective. The referee, in this case, not a man in black but the unyielding hand of the law, signals for the final act. Hussein, unbowed but unmistakably mortal, steps forward. This is his penalty shootout, his last stand, his moment of reckoning. No reprieve, no extra time."



"Listen to the silenceit is deafening, it is roaring, it is filled with the weight of two decades of suffering, of wars waged, of lives lost. The crowd, a mix of emotions, some jubilant, some solemn, watch as history steadies itself, prepares to draw a line under this chapter."



"And there it is! The trapdoor opens, and Saddam Husseinonce the dictator, the tyrant, the feared ruler of Baghdadfalls. Not just from the platform but from the heights of absolute power to the depths of human fragility. He is gone. A man who once believed himself untouchable, now undone by the very forces he sought to defy."



"The whistle blows on an era of cruelty, but the questions remainwas this justice, or was this vengeance? Did the world win, or did it lose something of its own humanity in this brutal conclusion? Regardless, this is a moment that will be replayed, dissected, remembered, and felt for generations."



"Saddam Husseins reign ends here. His shadow lingers, but his time is over. The page turns; the game moves on. History will judge the rest."







----



God, international breaks make me so bored...