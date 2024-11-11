« previous next »
Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 109536 times)

Offline SK8 Red

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1560 on: November 11, 2024, 07:12:34 pm »
Quote from: mattD on November 11, 2024, 11:42:21 am
Shearer on comms is brilliant. Never forget him and Ian Dennis's wonderful commentary against Barca.
Played the last 20 minutes in my car last week after someone put the link on here. I had a lump in my throat listening to it
Online SamLad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1561 on: November 11, 2024, 08:48:59 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
He's not a referee anymore.
don't think I've ever understated "weird"  by such a huge margin before :)
Offline Jwils21

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1562 on: November 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm »
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1563 on: November 13, 2024, 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing

Carragher probably agrees with everything Coote says.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1564 on: November 13, 2024, 01:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing
They both have cozy jobs that probably pay them more than they earned as players.
Amazed that they are still on the payroll, considering Riotgate which was instigated by Che Neville and Carragher's Spitgate.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1565 on: November 13, 2024, 01:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 13, 2024, 01:04:20 pm
They both have cozy jobs that probably pay them more than they earned as players.
Amazed that they are still on the payroll, considering Riotgate which was instigated by Che Neville and Carragher's Spitgate.

You must be imagining things.

If an ex professional footballer in his role as a pundit on the country's biggest sports network encouraged a set of fans to riot to get a game called off, which they duly obliged, then surely we would hear about it every so often?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1566 on: November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm »
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
Offline JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1567 on: November 13, 2024, 01:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 13, 2024, 01:12:56 pm
You must be imagining things.

If an ex professional footballer in his role as a pundit on the country's biggest sports network encouraged a set of fans to riot to get a game called off, which they duly obliged, then surely we would hear about it every so often?
Come on now, it wasnt a riot, it was a peaceful protest.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1568 on: November 13, 2024, 01:46:28 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Being exciting to watch doesn't win you titles. Winning games consistently and by variable methods does. Did Rudd not watch the second halves against Brighton or Leverkusen for example?

You get your value for money buy going to watch Spurs play. No doubt about it. They'll have nothing to show for it come May though.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1569 on: November 13, 2024, 01:54:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
I've no idea what she's talking about. I've enjoyed almost all the games (don't mention Forest). Yes it's different, but that's what has been interesting, to me anyway.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1570 on: November 13, 2024, 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 13, 2024, 01:54:26 pm
I've no idea what she's talking about. I've enjoyed almost all the games (don't mention Forest). Yes it's different, but that's what has been interesting, to me anyway.
I'm also not convinced we were that exciting in the past few seasons either beyond the drama of the high stakes matches.  The second half of that second leg performance against Atalanta is probably the dullest European tie since Rodgers was in charge.

The Premier League now is just bait and counter-bait so any team going for the throat will get picked off.  Spurs are a prime example as they have the second best goal difference in the league (behind us) but can't string two wins together and are in 10th.
Online SamLad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1571 on: November 13, 2024, 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
she must never watch MC play.
Offline Paul JH

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1572 on: November 13, 2024, 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 13, 2024, 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing

Neville 'Slot was Liverpool's third choice when they couldn't get the other two' and Carra 'I won't challenge that'? I used to like Carra, can't stand him now. Has truly swallowed the Sky kool aid nowadays.

Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Would rather less exciting than conceding goals left right and centre and losing 3-0 leads at home over the last few seasons.
Offline rob1966

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1573 on: November 13, 2024, 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2024, 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Who the fuck is Alison Rudd anyway?

I've only done 3 games so far this season, Forest (we were shit), West Ham and Leverkusen, plus watched the TV games and I've not felt it has been much of a drop off - I've actually liked that it's more controlled and we're not going 1 down within 15 mins - unless constantly having to chase the game is the excitement the dope is talking about?

I'm just thinking back to the Wolves game in the potential quad season and how we conceded early and it wasn't exciting what was going on on the pitch, the lads around me in the Kop telling us all the AFDC score was more exciting
Offline slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1574 on: November 13, 2024, 02:50:38 pm »
I don't even think we're that different to what we were the last few seasons. Even though every commentator or pundit feels the need to say it every time we play. They make it sound very disrespectful to Jurgen, that his teams couldn't control games. Bullox.
We still have the same players, we have Salah rinsing teams, Van Dijk taking the hand, Nunez causing fucking havoc, Trent pinging balls everywhere, McAllister running games and Jota injured !
Offline rob1966

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1575 on: November 13, 2024, 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 10, 2024, 09:17:20 am
She spoke so quickly yesterday and a lot of it was factually incorrect.

TNT are reshowing the game, so I'm watching while on a late dinner, fuck me, when you're not wrapped in the game, you realise just how fucking bad she is.

For the opener, Fletch says in commentary as Salah goes down "referee says no foul", so he'd picked up immediately that he'd not waved play on. After Darwin buries it and they're showing the replay, when Virg chases the ball and pings that pass to Mo she says "he didn't even look, just bang it down the channel and you know Mo Salah..." Oh just fuck off, like Virg just hits fucking random hit and hope balls, he'd seen Mo sprinting away and knew where he was heading.

Then, for that mad dive from Watkins, you hear Coote blow the whistle and then he points towards to Kop, showing a free kick. As it carries on Fletch says "I don't know what he's signalled for the referee, the ball didn't go out of play, if he's given a foul against Aston Villa, what for? Because he's not going to show a yellow card to Ollie Watkins, what was he doing".  While Fletch is speaking, she keeps talking over him, just mumbling shite and speaking half words, muttering and shit, just shut the fuck up.
Offline JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1576 on: November 14, 2024, 06:40:07 am »
I wonder if Gary Gaslight is wishing he waited a few hours before saying Coote shouldnt lose his job? :lmao

I know hes only employed for Bantz but its fucking ridiculous. Any possible chance to stick the boot in on Liverpool or wind up the scousers, he jumps right in. Apart from anything else, its just fucking boring now.
Offline rob1966

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1577 on: November 14, 2024, 08:12:34 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 14, 2024, 06:40:07 am
I wonder if Gary Gaslight is wishing he waited a few hours before saying Coote shouldnt lose his job? :lmao

I know hes only employed for Bantz but its fucking ridiculous. Any possible chance to stick the boot in on Liverpool or wind up the scousers, he jumps right in. Apart from anything else, its just fucking boring now.


He honest needs sacking, but he's such good clickbait, it'll never happen.

Utd game in January, we need to revist the 2006 FA Cup game at Anfield and once again give a loud rendition of "Gary Neville shags his Ma up the shitter"
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1578 on: November 14, 2024, 11:23:43 am »
Why did they completely ignore the fact he called him 'a GERMAN c**t'...? That's a huge part of this.

A referees job is to be impartial and completely unbiased. I don't think you can say xenephobic stuff like that and then turn around and claim you have no bias against people from that country. For example, the next time he doesn't give a foul against Havertz or goes to ref a CL game and he denies Bayern a clear pen or books a Rudiger for a nothing challenge, people will always question if it's because he doesn't like German people. It will always, always be thrown back in his face which is a massive problem for him and PGMOL/UEFA/FIFA. 

And that's really basic stuff - none of it addressed on the episode.

Obviously this whole shitshow has taken a turn now, so it's largely redundant as he is finished but it was a really poor discussion imo.
Offline mattD

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1579 on: November 16, 2024, 11:10:06 pm »
Asked ChatGPT to give us Peter Drury commentating on the execution of Saddam Hussein.

"The noose is prepareda grim trophy of justice or vengeance, depending on your perspective. The referee, in this case, not a man in black but the unyielding hand of the law, signals for the final act. Hussein, unbowed but unmistakably mortal, steps forward. This is his penalty shootout, his last stand, his moment of reckoning. No reprieve, no extra time."

"Listen to the silenceit is deafening, it is roaring, it is filled with the weight of two decades of suffering, of wars waged, of lives lost. The crowd, a mix of emotions, some jubilant, some solemn, watch as history steadies itself, prepares to draw a line under this chapter."

"And there it is! The trapdoor opens, and Saddam Husseinonce the dictator, the tyrant, the feared ruler of Baghdadfalls. Not just from the platform but from the heights of absolute power to the depths of human fragility. He is gone. A man who once believed himself untouchable, now undone by the very forces he sought to defy."

"The whistle blows on an era of cruelty, but the questions remainwas this justice, or was this vengeance? Did the world win, or did it lose something of its own humanity in this brutal conclusion? Regardless, this is a moment that will be replayed, dissected, remembered, and felt for generations."

"Saddam Husseins reign ends here. His shadow lingers, but his time is over. The page turns; the game moves on. History will judge the rest."



----

God, international breaks make me so bored...
Offline slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1580 on: November 19, 2024, 07:38:02 am »
Sky Sports have a main story labelled - Neville's best commentary noises!
Is that how bad it gets during an international break?  Who in their right mind would want to click on that. Be full of his weird oooooooooooooooohhh's
Offline FiSh77

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1581 on: November 19, 2024, 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: slaphead on November 19, 2024, 07:38:02 am
Sky Sports have a main story labelled - Neville's best commentary noises!
Is that how bad it gets during an international break?  Who in their right mind would want to click on that. Be full of his weird oooooooooooooooohhh's

It's cos the world is full of thick c*nts who need to be spoon fed absolute shite

Idiocracy wasn't a movie, it was a prediction of the world's future
Offline JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1582 on: November 19, 2024, 08:48:20 am »
Quote from: slaphead on November 19, 2024, 07:38:02 am
Sky Sports have a main story labelled - Neville's best commentary noises!
Is that how bad it gets during an international break?  Who in their right mind would want to click on that. Be full of his weird oooooooooooooooohhh's
I think his wife having to listen to them noises is enough, the nation certainly doesnt need to listen to them.
Offline rob1966

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1583 on: November 19, 2024, 08:50:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 19, 2024, 08:48:20 am
I think his wife having to listen to them noises is enough, the nation certainly doesnt need to listen to them.

Oh, I dunno, there's around 20 noises he's made over the past couple of years I'm rather fond of, 7 in one session ;D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1584 on: November 19, 2024, 09:38:12 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 19, 2024, 08:48:20 am
I think his ma and sistoh having to listen to them noises is enough, the nation certainly doesnt need to listen to them.

Fixed
Offline Paul JH

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1585 on: November 19, 2024, 01:18:01 pm »
Honesty hate seeing some of the lads on the 'fan debate' on the Overlap. Ok, not pundits but usually ON with pundits. Some that used to be on respectable fan sites and podcasts.

The absolute worst thing that Sky (mainly) ever did was start inviting clueless, clickbait only youtubers, biased as they come, onto ANY of their output. Ragebait is the norm now, good Christ imagine ever trying to get a sensible, unbiased, knowledgable content programme on Sky anymore. Their entire football output, from Soccer Saturday, to the Youtubers they have on, is ONLY ragebait. That's all it is. Sadly, the muppets of the world enjoy it.

Absolute shite football coverage now. What gets me is you get the likes of Rory Jennings on, and almost every comment on their youtube content is 'why have this prick on?' and they STILL invite them on. Not to mention the absolute dopes TalkSport employ.

I literally tune in from kick off now, and turn off at full time. It's for 12 year olds who can't form a sentence let alone a nuanced opinion of a match.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1586 on: November 19, 2024, 02:24:42 pm »
Quote from: mattD on November 16, 2024, 11:10:06 pm

I don't even know where to begin with this.
Offline Samie

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 09:21:12 pm »
https://xcancel.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1860770991007285510

Quote
Roy Keanes just offered an Ipswich fan out in the car park😭😭😭

Ill wait for you in the car park and we can discuss it!
Offline eddiedingle

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Keane shat his togs  when offered out by Jon Walters. He's a complete and utter gimp.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1589 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm »
Can't see him keeping his job after that.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1590 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm
Can't see him keeping his job after that.

Of course he will. It's part of his persona.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1591 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm
Can't see him keeping his job after that.

Nah not for me. Some sad, old scally c*nt staying behind to watch and sling abuse at the pundits while they try and work. Yeah Keane should have ignored it but I dont think most would if they get that every week.

I dont like Keane at the best of times but he didnt exactly golly on his face. The pathetic grown man (possibly father and husband) who has decided to stay behind, walk down to that area and then hurl abuse is by far the saddest part of that whole clip.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1592 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on November 19, 2024, 01:18:01 pm
Honesty hate seeing some of the lads on the 'fan debate' on the Overlap. Ok, not pundits but usually ON with pundits. Some that used to be on respectable fan sites and podcasts.

The absolute worst thing that Sky (mainly) ever did was start inviting clueless, clickbait only youtubers, biased as they come, onto ANY of their output. Ragebait is the norm now, good Christ imagine ever trying to get a sensible, unbiased, knowledgable content programme on Sky anymore. Their entire football output, from Soccer Saturday, to the Youtubers they have on, is ONLY ragebait. That's all it is. Sadly, the muppets of the world enjoy it.

Absolute shite football coverage now. What gets me is you get the likes of Rory Jennings on, and almost every comment on their youtube content is 'why have this prick on?' and they STILL invite them on. Not to mention the absolute dopes TalkSport employ.

I literally tune in from kick off now, and turn off at full time. It's for 12 year olds who can't form a sentence let alone a nuanced opinion of a match.
Did you see the 'hilarious' japes of the overlap, Keane making innuendo jokes, the kind that got Keyes fired. Grown men acting like teenagers, that's what passes for punditry these days.

The whole 'Neville v Carragher' thing has started a terrible trend for 'rival punditry'. Not unbiased punditry, the opposite, purely biased punditry to stoke fervour and howl with laughter when they come undone. Jesters not pundits.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1593 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm »
Don't mess with Roy Keane or he'll go all NCP on yo ass!
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1594 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm
Nah not for me. Some sad, old scally c*nt staying behind to watch and sling abuse at the pundits while they try and work. Yeah Keane should have ignored it but I dont think most would if they get that every week.

I dont like Keane at the best of times but he didnt exactly golly on his face. The pathetic grown man (possibly father and husband) who has decided to stay behind, walk down to that area and then hurl abuse is by far the saddest part of that whole clip.

He didn't hurl abuse though, he called him a shit manager. Them be facts
Online Kalito

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 12:28:42 am »
Lol wait in car park ...

Jon Walters offered a straightener right to his face in his office and Mr Big Man shit his pants ...  ;D
