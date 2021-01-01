Neville already banging on about Arsenals injuries and squad depth - theyre missing two first team players, one off a red card you rat faced gimp.
No mention of Alisson / Jota being out.Can add Elliott / Bradley too.
And Chiesa makes 5.So we have more players out than them.
I think this calls for mass emails to sky sports complaining about this horrible fucking sewer rat
Said that last week, lets mobilise! Its fucking disgusting - and its every week, it kills the experience watching the game.
Gonna watch the 2nd half on the American stream even though it's way behind.
That's the worst I've ever heard from Rat Neville, and he's been insufferable for years. He reached a new level today.
These fucking idiots on Sky are even at it with their narrative in Virgil's post match interview.The pleb who's interviewing him has just asked him would Saliba usually mark him for corners and is that why he was able to score today cause he wasn't playing.You couldn't make this bollocks up.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
I want to play golf off Nevilles head
He does work on LFC TV. Funnily enough hes not a miserable c*nt when hes on there.
