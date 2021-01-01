« previous next »
A-Bomb

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
Neville already banging on about Arsenals injuries and squad depth - theyre missing two first team players, one off a red card you rat faced gimp.
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
Neville already banging on about Arsenals injuries and squad depth - theyre missing two first team players, one off a red card you rat faced gimp.

He's also just blamed VVD for their goal, despite Robinson marking Saka, tracking the run and getting nutmegged. Virgil should've gotten across apparently.
DelTrotter

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:48:51 pm
No "WOAAAAAHHHH" and "HAVE THAT" this time Gary?
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
The difference in reactions for the goals from both Drury and Neville is up there with Benteke's overhead kick vs Martial's tap-in.

c*ntS
JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:51:28 pm
He is an absolute c*nt
Legs

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:53:11 pm
Neville already banging on about Arsenals injuries and squad depth - theyre missing two first team players, one off a red card you rat faced gimp.

No mention of Alisson / Jota being out.

Can add Elliott / Bradley too.
A-Bomb

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 04:53:20 pm
Thing is, not one Arsenal fan or Liverpool fan gives a shit what Gary Neville has to say about this match. Just get anybody neutral commentating ffs.
JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:02:50 pm
No mention of Alisson / Jota being out.

Can add Elliott / Bradley too.
And Chiesa makes 5.
So we have more players out than them.
Legs

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:11:33 pm
And Chiesa makes 5.
So we have more players out than them.

Yes forgot about him
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:15:03 pm
"Get me that set piece coach!" And begging now for this to be allowed. I absolute DETEST that c*nt.

Gonna watch the 2nd half on the American stream even though it's way behind.
Samie

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm
GET THAT TWAT RAT OFF OUR GAMES! He orgasms evreytime we concede.
DelTrotter

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:16:05 pm
This guy is a fucking disgrace, cheering again then begging for the goal when it's on VAR, fucking joke this.
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:16:11 pm
He's arguing with Mike Dean now how he wants it allowed. How on EARTH is this fucking allowed?!
JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:16:34 pm
I think this calls for mass emails to sky sports complaining about this horrible fucking sewer rat
Logged

Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:17:42 pm
I think this calls for mass emails to sky sports complaining about this horrible fucking sewer rat

Surely the time has come? This is, somehow, the worst he's ever been and he's been a fucking utter disgrace for years.

I've emailed in the past and cancelled my subscription with the note about him as why and as had my Dad.
A-Bomb

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
I think this calls for mass emails to sky sports complaining about this horrible fucking sewer rat

Said that last week, lets mobilise! Its fucking disgusting - and its every week, it kills the experience watching the game.
JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
Said that last week, lets mobilise! Its fucking disgusting - and its every week, it kills the experience watching the game.
If we got the cowboys out of our club, surely we can get this sewer rat off our games.
leinad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
Gonna watch the 2nd half on the American stream even though it's way behind.

Same mate, can't stand the little rat, wish you could just mute the commentary and have the crowd noise instead.
Legs

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 05:49:52 pm
Diaz not off there
Logged

Kopenhagen

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 06:30:16 pm
That's the worst I've ever heard from Rat Neville, and he's been insufferable for years. He reached a new level today.
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
That's the worst I've ever heard from Rat Neville, and he's been insufferable for years. He reached a new level today.

We need to do something about it.
Tonyh8su

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 06:43:40 pm
These fucking idiots on Sky are even at it with their narrative in Virgil's post match interview.

The pleb who's interviewing him has just asked him would Saliba usually mark him for corners and is that why he was able to score today cause he wasn't playing.

You couldn't make this bollocks up.
Kekule

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:09:11 pm
These fucking idiots on Sky are even at it with their narrative in Virgil's post match interview.

The pleb who's interviewing him has just asked him would Saliba usually mark him for corners and is that why he was able to score today cause he wasn't playing.

You couldn't make this bollocks up.

He should have just rolled out one of his best post match comments in response.

gerrardisgod

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:13:00 pm
The commentary/begging of a goal for the disallowed Jesus effort, was an absolute fucking embarrassment from both of them.
bird_lfc

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:18:07 pm
Hes a snide little prick that Neville

Just watched the highlights . Nunez, can he find the right pass? So often he doesnt

TheShanklyGates

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:45:16 pm
Streams can be frustrating when they buffer/lag etc. but it's worth it to never have to listen to Neville :P
eddiedingle

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm
I want to play golf off Nevilles head
Terry de Niro

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm
I want to play golf off Nevilles head
I want to play baseball with Neville's head.

Gerard00

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
Just watched back the highlights as I'm sure I heard Neville let go a big 'ohhhhhhh' when they scored the second. Its  a nice guise for his real emotion of celebration and happiness. Not only did he do it on the second goal but was on the first too. On our near identical first goal.... nothing (not that we'd want him screaming like he'd just got his hair pulled anyway) 
GreatEx

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 03:04:48 am
I think this calls for mass emails to sky sports complaining about this horrible fucking sewer rat

That's the kind of engagement they're dying for: The Rat will probably get a pay rise.
GreatEx

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 03:06:32 am
He does work on LFC TV. Funnily enough hes not a miserable c*nt when hes on there.

Yeah, that's the only time I ever see him (Stephen Warnock, for those not following the chain). That's why I always find it weird to see people slagging him off here; he seems alright to me. Context is everything :).
