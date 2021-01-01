« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:35:45 am »
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Yeah, she will have wound a few up.  ;D

Meanwhile... Neville is doing Sunday's game - so, raving about the Arse, injuries excuses, willing an Arse win, etc. etc. 
Offline FiSh77

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent
Offline smicer07

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Ohhhhhh
Online Bread

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 11:28:30 am »
I think there's something to be said about the difference in comms when it comes to CL vs PL games. Darren Fletcher and Lucy Ward definitely fall into the category of wanting all English teams to do well in Europe (including us), and we get the compliments as a result of that. I can tolerate them both when it comes to European games.

Premier League games are a different matter though. Still perplexed at "Fletch" begging for that Crystal Palace penalty a few weeks back.

Offline slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 11:36:51 am »
It's about as much breaking news as water being wet this one, but that tube Agbonglahor is thick as 2 planks. Someone somewhere thought it would be a good idea to ask him to name the best 5 managers in the world right now. Complete mess but this bit cracked me up. "number 3, Pep Guardiola.  Is he the best manager in the world right now?  Of course he is, he's the best around he's won the lot. Best manager in the world. But Im putting him number 3"
He had Arteta at 5, Ancelotti at 4, Emery at 2 and Alonso as number 1.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
I preferred the bit where we lost the Comms altogether. Shame only Amazon offer this as an actual option
Online redgriffin73

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Yeah I thought they were OK last night. League games are an entirely different matter with "Fletch" though.
Online Paul JH

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
Almost to a man, pundit, woman, presenter, anyone, they've all got the memo to say 'tougher tests to come for Liverpool' or 'the fixture list has been quite kind' or 'they've not really played anyone as yet'.

You're not allowed to talk about us WITHOUT saying that on TV. Aside from Arsenal getting beat by Bournemouth and City struggling to beat Wolves like ...

Laura fuckin' Woods last night ... 'if you can have a criticism of them, they've had quite 'easy' fixtures so far'. Sorry, how do you CRITICISE us for that?!?

'Really poor from Liverpool that, to get an easy run of fixtures from the Premier League'.

Fuck off.  ::)

Ooooooohhhhhhhhhhh... (after every single Liverpool foul / Arsenal shot / Martinelli run etc)
Online JRed

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 01:08:15 pm »
The words non-stop are the problem. She never shuts up. Most of the time its just utter shite.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 01:08:24 pm »
Would I be alone in thinking that Che Neville has a direct line to the VAR c*nts?
Every time he makes a call, he gets it right.
Which is odd, because he never gets his Yernited predictions/calls correct.
Online Paul JH

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm »
The amount of times he's gone 'this is getting disallowed this' when it's us and a VAR decision, probably.

Honestly might have to watch with the sound off on Sunday. Can't stick his supporting the other side in the commentary.

*innocuous foul by a Liverpool player* - 'Ooooooooooo...' sound from Neville thus indicating some form of invented controversy or possible red card in his own head.
Online Tobelius

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:13:08 pm »
Find her breathless delivery and tone of voice overall grating to listen for 90 minutes.
