Football commentator/pundits

Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 19, 2024, 12:42:50 pm
I know this might not be very popular but I love what they are doing with The Overlap on SKY right now. Paul Scholes is a really good addition and everyone on there speaks alot of sense.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 19, 2024, 02:27:18 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 19, 2024, 12:42:50 pm
I know this might not be very popular but I love what they are doing with The Overlap on SKY right now. Paul Scholes is a really good addition and everyone on there speaks alot of sense.

In 10 years he'll retire and kids will make up quotes from other TV presenters about how he's the greatest TV presenter there's ever been.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 19, 2024, 03:08:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 19, 2024, 12:42:50 pm
I know this might not be very popular but I love what they are doing with The Overlap on SKY right now. Paul Scholes is a really good addition and everyone on there speaks alot of sense.
He is, he is particularly good if its a nail-biting game.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 03:36:19 pm
Stephen Warnock is such a shit commentator. Any time Bournemouth attack he makes it seem like Brazil 1970 for fucks sakes.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 03:40:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2024, 03:36:19 pm
Stephen Warnock is such a shit commentator. Any time Bournemouth attack he makes it seem like Brazil 1970 for fucks sakes.

He's doing my fucking head in
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 03:41:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2024, 03:36:19 pm
Stephen Warnock is such a shit commentator. Any time Bournemouth attack he makes it seem like Brazil 1970 for fucks sakes.

He's a twat!

Makes it sound like we've been really lucky!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 03:43:28 pm
He said it should have been the other way around 😂
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 03:56:08 pm
Warnock "Bournemouth should just go for it and attack"

Yeah Steve, that's been a great plan so far
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 04:41:18 pm
He reminds me of a few posters on here. No matter what happens, his first thought is "how can I use this to be critical of or negative about Liverpool"
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 04:42:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 21, 2024, 03:40:40 pm
He's doing my fucking head in

He's not on Premier Sports 1. ;D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 04:51:55 pm
Warnock really is the dregs. Thought it was just me that was being infuriated but according to him Bournemouth deserve to be getting something from this. Still bitter about being left out of Istanbul I see ('lack of respect' from Rafa apparently, despite him turning up hungover for a cup game that same season).

Utterly appalling commentator and a complete tool to boot.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 05:33:39 pm
And an utterly average LB at that. Should be counting his blessings that he made a single appearance for us.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 05:33:42 pm
Troy Deeny on talksport just now said he is worried about our attack because we didn't win 6-0 today  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 21, 2024, 06:45:58 pm
A clearly offside goal, a good chance that might have been offside in the build-up, and a shot from 20 yards out

'they should have scored three'
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 23, 2024, 06:11:04 pm
Troy Deeney's team of the week.

fuck me, and we thought his predecessor was a knobhead.

Deeney included Diaz this week, which is well-deserved of course, but says:
Luis Diaz (Liverpool): On the right for Liverpool he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. I appreciate this is a massive statement but it made me think if Liverpool do let Mohamed Salah go, he could take over as the main man. He was excellent, left foot, right foot. He ran short and ran long. His enthusiasm to play football was brilliant and both his goals were unbelievable as well. Fantastic, fantastic.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 23, 2024, 09:39:15 pm
BBC have to be taking the piss now with allowing first Crooks and now Deeney to publish stuff that's just consistently wrong. Classic case of Deeney being lazy, seeing that Diaz scored 2 goals and stuck him in. He ran short, he ran long. Quality stuff there
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 10:32:38 am
Chris Sutton is a biased troll. What a prick of a man.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 12:18:25 pm
It still amazes me that anyone listens to Deeney, proven to be a shit player AND a shit manager
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
I miss Garth Crooks. There was wonderful comedic values in his insane ramblings. Deeney is just a wet blanket of a human being.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 08:46:28 pm
Deeney has clearly been hired to maintain the bafflement at the idiocy level of engagement they got from Crooks' idiocy.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 08:52:21 pm
Quote from: Bread on September 24, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
I miss Garth Crooks. There was wonderful comedic values in his insane ramblings. Deeney is just a wet blanket of a human being.

Are 4 words I thought I'd never ever hear someone say
Re: Football commentator/pundits
September 24, 2024, 09:54:50 pm
Quote from: Bread on September 24, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
I miss Garth Crooks. There was wonderful comedic values in his insane ramblings. Deeney is just a wet blanket of a human being.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm
This Gary Neville fella knows his stuff, he should give management a go

Its simple, give it to the feet of your most talented players
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm
"I can't watch this" "do they know they're losing" "it's so frustrating" unbearable this bloke, shouldn't be anywhere near our games.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm
"I can't watch this" "do they know they're losing" "it's so frustrating" unbearable this bloke, shouldn't be anywhere near our games.

I thought same if we were losing 2-1 and doing it he wouldnt say it.

Mind it was funny as he was getting pretty worked up about it
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Neville hates us so much.

Its so weird.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Neville hates us so much.

Its so weird.

Probably reads what we think of him here :D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
Probably reads what we think of him here :D

I don't think he can read.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm
Neville was worse than ever. Silent when we score, happy as Larry when they do, moaning about us not letting Wolves have a sniff of an equaliser. Utter c*nt.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
Konate saying (jokingly) that he should of been Man of the match, and Slot saying (jokingly) that he forgot he caused the goal.  I had a good laugh watching them interviews. Cert some bellend tries to suggest there's an issue between them. My money is on Neville
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Neville hates us so much.

Its so weird.

It's not weird at all...he's a fuckin manc
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 12:35:20 am
Neville doesnt show any enthusiasm during our games, unless of course he gets the opportunity to throw out some full-named criticism at Trent Alexander-Ahhhnuld
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 12:38:42 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Neville hates us so much.

Its so weird.

He played for Man Utd for 15 years, and got dogs abuse every time he went to Anfield. Its really really not weird he hates us.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 12:48:02 am
He'sa commentator not a player any more . He should leave the bias and hate for when not the planet can hear him.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 08:12:23 am
Hes supposed to be a neutral when hes offering his opinions during the game and yes, we know he hates us ,we know hes an ex Utd player but hes changed career now and should have realised at the start of his new career,if wants to be a success at it and to be taken seriously then he has to put his bias against us aside if hes at one of our games.
I can take any amount of criticism of us if it is at least in a constructive and informative way which could help the viewers understand a managers ideas and thoughts as he has played the game at the highest level,so he has the advantage of his experience to use .
Instead of doing that he chooses to behave and speak in the same way I would if I was commenting on a Utd game.one eyed ,totally biased and completely unable to hide my feelings about them ,especially if they scored or wouldnt be able to hide my joy if the opponent scored.
I realise that this exactly the way sky want it and know that it winds us up ,having him on co comms but it really comes across as immature,petty ,juvenile and completely unprofessional hearing him moan and sulk if we score or when we win and if we concede or lose then unable to hide his glee ,you only have to see his face on some of those clips when the camera is on him and the expressions on his face or his demeanour.
The bar is so low for these so called pundits and commentators these days ,its amateur but Neville seems to think hes this wise sage and a font of all knowledge .he shouldnt be anywhere near our games but its all part of winding us up.
Compared to other sports ,football commentary and the pundits are a joke and Neville is the biggest joke of them all.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 08:21:59 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 12:38:42 am
He played for Man Utd for 15 years, and got dogs abuse every time he went to Anfield. Its really really not weird he hates us.
True. What is weird is that he gets paid to display his hatred for us to the nation.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 08:27:47 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:12:23 am
Hes supposed to be a neutral when hes offering his opinions during the game and yes, we know he hates us ,we know hes an ex Utd player but hes changed career now and should have realised at the start of his new career,if wants to be a success at it and to be taken seriously then he has to put his bias against us aside if hes at one of our games.
I can take any amount of criticism of us if it is at least in a constructive and informative way which could help the viewers understand a managers ideas and thoughts as he has played the game at the highest level,so he has the advantage of his experience to use .
Instead of doing that he chooses to behave and speak in the same way I would if I was commenting on a Utd game.one eyed ,totally biased and completely unable to hide my feelings about them ,especially if they scored or wouldnt be able to hide my joy if the opponent scored.
I realise that this exactly the way sky want it and know that it winds us up ,having him on co comms but it really comes across as immature,petty ,juvenile and completely unprofessional hearing him moan and sulk if we score or when we win and if we concede or lose then unable to hide his glee ,you only have to see his face on some of those clips when the camera is on him and the expressions on his face or his demeanour.
The bar is so low for these so called pundits and commentators these days ,its amateur but Neville seems to think hes this wise sage and a font of all knowledge .he shouldnt be anywhere near our games but its all part of winding us up.
Compared to other sports ,football commentary and the pundits are a joke and Neville is the biggest joke of them all.

Neville works to a script written by Sky.
Liverpool have a vast following, their biggest rival is Manchester United. How better to gain engagement than by getting an ex manu player to slag off Liverpool.
If he simply complimented us, you would hardly notice him. Because he comes out with shit, you want to see his grid when we ram it back down his throat. So you watch Sky.
Thats how it works.
Pundits today are all about causing reaction. They all do it. The Sun owned radio show Talk Sport is callled Talk Shite bycause thats what it does to enrage and then boos engagement and then boost advertising revenue.
I usually watch games with the mute on because him and Carragher are such obvious shills
