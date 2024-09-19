Hes supposed to be a neutral when hes offering his opinions during the game and yes, we know he hates us ,we know hes an ex Utd player but hes changed career now and should have realised at the start of his new career,if wants to be a success at it and to be taken seriously then he has to put his bias against us aside if hes at one of our games.

I can take any amount of criticism of us if it is at least in a constructive and informative way which could help the viewers understand a managers ideas and thoughts as he has played the game at the highest level,so he has the advantage of his experience to use .

Instead of doing that he chooses to behave and speak in the same way I would if I was commenting on a Utd game.one eyed ,totally biased and completely unable to hide my feelings about them ,especially if they scored or wouldnt be able to hide my joy if the opponent scored.

I realise that this exactly the way sky want it and know that it winds us up ,having him on co comms but it really comes across as immature,petty ,juvenile and completely unprofessional hearing him moan and sulk if we score or when we win and if we concede or lose then unable to hide his glee ,you only have to see his face on some of those clips when the camera is on him and the expressions on his face or his demeanour.

The bar is so low for these so called pundits and commentators these days ,its amateur but Neville seems to think hes this wise sage and a font of all knowledge .he shouldnt be anywhere near our games but its all part of winding us up.

Compared to other sports ,football commentary and the pundits are a joke and Neville is the biggest joke of them all.